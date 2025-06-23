News

Unlock the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for Just Rs 12,999 on Flipkart: Don’t Miss These Shocking Discounts!

Get the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion at an unbelievable price of Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. Discover how credit card discounts and exchange offers slash the cost.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
15 Min Read
edge 50 fusion

The digital marketplace is buzzing with an extraordinary deal that has captured the attention of smartphone buyers across India: the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, a device praised for its elegant design and capable features, is available on Flipkart for an effective price as low as Rs 12,999. This significant price reduction from its original launch price, made possible through a combination of bank discounts and a substantial exchange offer, presents a rare opportunity for consumers seeking a powerful yet affordable smartphone.

Contents
Key Takeaways:A Deeper Dive into the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion OfferThe Mechanism of the Steep Price DropMotorola Edge 50 Fusion: A Closer Look at the SpecificationsUser Sentiments and Market ImpactFrequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Key Takeaways:

  • The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available on Flipkart at a base discounted price of Rs 18,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant).
  • Its original launch price was Rs 22,999.
  • The price can drop to as low as Rs 12,999 through a combination of credit card offers and exchange deals.
  • Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail of 5% cashback.
  • A major exchange offer of up to Rs 14,400 is available, depending on the old device’s value.
  • The phone features a 6.67-inch pOLED 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a 50MP OIS camera.
  • It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging.
  • The device runs on Android 14 with a commitment for three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

A Deeper Dive into the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Offer

Motorola, a telecommunications company that has been a significant player in mobile technology for decades, launched the Edge 50 Fusion as a compelling mid-range smartphone. Its aim was to bring premium features and design elements to a more accessible price point. The current offer on Flipkart, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies, transforms this device into an even more attractive proposition.

Initially launched with a price tag of Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 18,999. This itself marks a direct discount of Rs 4,000, making the device more appealing to budget-conscious buyers. However, the real value lies in the layered discounts and offers that bring the price down to an astonishing Rs 12,999.

The Mechanism of the Steep Price Drop

The primary drivers behind this substantial price reduction are credit card discounts and the exchange offer. Flipkart is known for its aggressive pricing strategies, often partnering with various banks to provide additional incentives for online purchases.

For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can fetch a 5% cashback, which further reduces the net payable amount. Beyond this, a critical component of the deal is the exchange offer, allowing customers to trade in their old smartphones for a significant discount on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The exchange value can reach up to Rs 14,400. To illustrate, if a customer has an old phone that qualifies for an exchange value of Rs 6,000, the effective price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (initially Rs 18,999) could come down to Rs 12,999, potentially even lower with additional bank offers.

This strategy benefits both Motorola and Flipkart. For Motorola, it helps clear inventory and gain market share in the fiercely competitive Indian smartphone market. For Flipkart, it drives sales volume and encourages customer loyalty by providing seemingly unbeatable deals. For consumers, it translates into high-value propositions, allowing them to upgrade their technology without a heavy financial burden. This approach caters to a wide audience, from students to professionals, who are looking for reliable devices within a specific budget.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: A Closer Look at the Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is not just about aggressive pricing; it offers a compelling set of specifications that justify its position in the mid-range segment. Understanding these features helps in appreciating the value proposition presented by the current Flipkart deal.

Display: The device features a 6.67-inch pOLED curved display, which offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. The “pOLED” (Plastic OLED) technology provides flexibility and durability. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and fluid animations, making the user experience responsive, especially during gaming or while navigating through various applications. With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, the display remains clear and visible even in bright outdoor conditions. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a widely recognized standard for screen durability, offering resistance against scratches and accidental drops. It also boasts 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, promising accurate and lifelike color reproduction, further enhanced by PANTONE Validation.

Performance: Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. This octa-core chipset is designed to deliver a balanced performance, handling everyday tasks with ease and supporting moderate to heavy gaming. It is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. For storage, options include 128GB and 256GB variants, utilizing UFS 2.2 storage technology, which provides decent read and write speeds for applications and files. The device runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI, known for its near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware and useful Motorola-specific gestures. Motorola has also committed to providing three years of Android OS updates (up to Android 17) and four years of security updates, promising long-term software support.

Camera System: Photography is a key aspect of any modern smartphone. The Edge 50 Fusion features a versatile dual-camera setup on the rear. The main camera is a 50MP sensor, specifically the Sony LYTIA LYT-700C, known for its ability to capture detailed images. This sensor is complemented by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which helps in reducing blur caused by camera shake, resulting in clearer photos and more stable videos, especially in low-light conditions. Alongside the main sensor, there is a 13MP ultrawide lens that also functions as a macro camera, allowing users to capture expansive landscapes or detailed close-up shots. For selfies and video calls, the device comes with a 32MP front camera. Both front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Battery and Charging: A 5000 mAh battery powers the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, providing enough capacity for a full day of typical use, and for many users, even longer. The phone supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, a feature that significantly reduces charging times. Motorola claims that the device can get hours of power with just minutes of charging, a valuable feature for users with busy schedules. The inclusion of the 68W charger in the box is a welcome addition, as many manufacturers now omit chargers to reduce costs.

Design and Durability: The design of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is one of its standout features. It boasts an “Endless Edge Display” with minimal bezels, giving it a modern and immersive look. The device is slim, measuring 7.9mm in thickness, and weighs around 174.9g, making it comfortable to hold and use. Available in colors such as Forest Blue (PMMA finish), Hot Pink (Vegan Suede), and Marshmallow Blue (Vegan Leather), it offers distinct aesthetic choices. A crucial aspect of its durability is the IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the phone can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, providing peace of mind against spills and splashes.

Audio and Connectivity: The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering an enhanced audio experience for media consumption. While it lacks a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, a common trend in modern smartphones, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless audio accessories. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), and NFC for contactless payments. It supports dual SIMs (Nano SIM or eSIM), offering flexibility for users managing multiple numbers.

User Sentiments and Market Impact

Public discussions on various online platforms, including Reddit and Quora, indicate a generally positive reception for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Users frequently praise its vibrant display, capable camera, and fast charging. Many appreciate the clean Android experience and Motorola’s commitment to software updates. The design, particularly the vegan leather and suede options, has also garnered positive comments for its premium feel.

Common questions and concerns raised by users often revolve around battery longevity under heavy use, and occasionally, comparisons with other devices in its price segment. However, the overall consensus points to the Edge 50 Fusion as a strong contender in the mid-range market, offering a balanced mix of features and performance. The current Flipkart deal, pushing the price down to a highly competitive level, is likely to amplify this positive sentiment and drive sales volume for Motorola. It underscores the competitive nature of the Indian smartphone market, where manufacturers and retailers frequently offer discounts and deals to capture consumer interest. This creates a favorable environment for buyers, who can access advanced technology at increasingly affordable prices.

The reduced pricing also allows Motorola to compete more aggressively against popular devices from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung in the sub-Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket, a segment that sees high demand in India. This aggressive pricing ensures that the Edge 50 Fusion remains relevant and accessible to a broader audience, solidifying Motorola’s position as a brand that offers reliable and feature-rich smartphones without compromising on value.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion available on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs 12,999 represents a significant opportunity for smartphone buyers. With its impressive pOLED display, capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, versatile camera system, fast charging, and durable design, the device offers a compelling package. The layered discounts and exchange offers provided by Flipkart make this deal particularly noteworthy, allowing more consumers to experience a premium-feeling smartphone at an accessible price. For anyone in the market for a new device, the current offer on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion warrants serious consideration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What is the actual price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion on Flipkart?

A1: The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 18,999, down from its launch price of Rs 22,999.

Q2: How can I get the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for Rs 12,999?

A2: You can achieve this price by combining the current discount with specific credit card offers (e.g., 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card) and utilizing the exchange offer for your old smartphone, which can provide a value of up to Rs 14,400. The final price depends on the exchange value of your old device.

Q3: What kind of display does the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion have?

A3: It features a 6.67-inch pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 1600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display is PANTONE Validated for color accuracy.

Q4: Which processor powers the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion?

A4: The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Q5: What are the camera specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion?

A5: It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYTIA LYT-700C with OIS) and a 13MP ultrawide lens (which also functions as a macro camera). The front camera is 32MP.

Q6: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion?

A6: The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower fast charging. The charger is included in the box.

Q7: Is the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion water and dust resistant?

A7: Yes, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Q8: How many Android updates will the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion receive?

A8: Motorola promises three years of Android OS updates (up to Android 17) and four years of security updates for the Edge 50 Fusion.

Q9: What are the available color options for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion?

A9: The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in Forest Blue (PMMA finish), Hot Pink (Vegan Suede), and Marshmallow Blue (Vegan Leather).

Prime Promise Fulfilled? boAt’s Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Claims to Redefine TWS Audio
Canon India Elevates Cinematic Storytelling: Deohans and Koushik Join as Cinema EOS Visionaries
Unlock True Depth: Samsung Odyssey 3D Arrives, Revolutionizing Glasses-Free Gaming Forever!
Revolutionizing India: How Generative AI is Paving the Way for Agentic Intelligence – Are You Ready?
Breathe Easy and Sleep Better: Portronics Unveils Magma – The 2-in-1 Comfort Device You Never Knew You Needed!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Flipkart’s Mega Phone Mania Drops iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Prices Flipkart’s Mega Phone Mania Drops iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Prices—And They’re Lower Than Expected
Next Article Perplexity's AI Browser Comet Lands on Windows, Changing How You Search Finally Here! Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet Lands on Windows, Changing How You Search
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

BrandsView All

Show More Brands

Latest News

Experience Unmatched Luxury: Audi Q7 Signature Edition Redefines Premium SUV Ownership in India! SEO Meta Description: Audi India launches the limited Q7 Signature Edition, blending luxury, performance, and exclusive features like an in-car espresso system. Key Takeaways: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is a limited-run, enhanced version of Audi's flagship SUV in India. It introduces several exclusive features, including Audi rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, stainless steel pedal covers, an Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system, an Audi Dashcam, and special R20 alloy wheels. Priced at INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom), it is based on the Q7 Technology variant. The SUV is available in five exterior colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. It retains the powerful 3.0L V6 TFSI engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Standard luxury and safety features include quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, a seven-seater configuration, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, MMI Navigation plus, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, and eight airbags. Audi India aims to cater to customers seeking bespoke luxury and automotive craftsmanship with this special edition. Mumbai, India – June 23, 2025 – Audi India has pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated Audi Q7 Signature Edition, an exclusive and meticulously crafted version of its full-size luxury SUV. This limited-production model aims to deliver an elevated ownership experience, combining the Q7's inherent capabilities with distinctive design elements and opulent interior amenities. With a starting price of INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom), the Signature Edition is a clear statement of Audi's commitment to providing discerning customers with vehicles that embody exclusivity and refined lifestyle. The Audi Q7 has long stood as a benchmark in India's competitive luxury SUV market. Known for its commanding presence, robust performance, and extensive comfort features, it has garnered a loyal following. The Signature Edition builds upon this foundation by integrating a series of thoughtful upgrades designed to set it apart. Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, emphasized that these additions are not merely cosmetic but are curated to enhance the overall ownership experience, appealing to individuals who view their vehicle as an extension of their lifestyle and appreciate automotive craftsmanship. Exclusivity in Every Detail The core of the Q7 Signature Edition lies in its unique package of styling enhancements and convenience features. Each element has been selected to add a touch of distinction and luxury that transcends the standard Q7 offering. One of the most striking new additions is the Audi rings entry LED lamps. These innovative lights project the iconic Audi rings onto the ground as doors open, creating a welcome light projection. This subtle yet impactful feature adds a touch of theater and sophistication every time one approaches or enters the vehicle. Complementing this, dynamic wheel hub caps ensure that the Audi logo remains perfectly oriented and visible, regardless of wheel motion. This attention to detail reflects the brand's dedication to refined aesthetics. Inside, the luxury continues with a metallic key cover, providing a premium feel to the vehicle's access. The cabin further benefits from stainless steel pedal covers, which add a sporty accent to the footwell, blending performance cues with interior refinement. Perhaps the most unique and unprecedented amenity introduced in the Signature Edition is the Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system. This feature brings the convenience of a freshly brewed espresso directly into the SUV, catering to the refined tastes of its occupants and delivering an unparalleled in-vehicle beverage experience. This innovative addition truly speaks to the bespoke luxury Audi aims to offer. For enhanced peace of mind and convenience, the Audi Q7 Signature Edition also comes equipped with an Audi Dashcam with Audi universal Traffic recorder. This system provides additional protection, recording events both while driving and when the vehicle is parked, serving as a reliable witness in unforeseen circumstances. Visually, the Signature Edition distinguishes itself with a special alloy wheel paint design on new R20 alloy wheels. These wheels contribute to the SUV's strong road presence and further underscore its exclusive nature. The Enduring Strengths of the Audi Q7 While the Signature Edition introduces fresh elements, it retains all the core strengths that define the Audi Q7 as a premium SUV. Under the hood, the Q7 Signature Edition draws power from a robust 3.0L V6 TFSI engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is further enhanced with 48V Mild Hybrid technology, which contributes to superior performance and improved fuel efficiency by assisting the engine during acceleration and allowing for intelligent coasting. The performance figures speak volumes: the Q7 Signature Edition can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. This ensures a responsive and dynamic driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways. A cornerstone of Audi's engineering prowess, the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system comes standard, ensuring superior traction and stability across all driving conditions. This legendary system constantly distributes power to all four wheels, optimizing grip and control, particularly on challenging terrains or in adverse weather. The ride comfort and handling dynamics are managed by adaptive air suspension, a sophisticated system that allows for adjustable ride height and damping. Coupled with Audi drive select, drivers can choose from seven distinct driving modes, including an off-road mode, to tailor the vehicle's characteristics to their preferences and the prevailing conditions, offering a truly versatile driving experience. Power delivery is handled by a smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic transmission, which provides seamless gear changes and contributes to the refined driving feel. Inside, the Audi Q7 prioritizes comfort and practicality. Its seven-seater configuration offers ample space for occupants, with electrically foldable third-row seats providing maximum versatility for cargo and passenger needs. The driver-centric cockpit features the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster that displays essential driving information with clarity and precision. For an immersive audio experience, the Q7 Signature Edition is equipped with the Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System, featuring 19 speakers and a powerful 730 watts output. This system creates a concert-like atmosphere within the cabin, enriching every journey. Connectivity and control are intuitive with the MMI Navigation plus with touch response, allowing for easy management of vehicle functions, navigation, and infotainment. The Audi Phone box with wireless charging offers convenient connectivity for mobile devices, eliminating the clutter of cables. Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces are simplified with Park Assist Plus, complemented by a 360-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive view of the surroundings, enhancing safety and ease of use. The comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation adds a layer of convenience, allowing for hands-free access to the luggage compartment. Cabin comfort is paramount, highlighted by the 4-zone climate control with air ionizer and aromatization, ensuring a premium and personalized atmosphere for all occupants. Adaptive windscreen wipers with integrated wash nozzles provide improved visibility in adverse weather, automatically adjusting their speed and dispensing washer fluid directly from the blades. Safety is comprehensively addressed with a suite of advanced features. The Lane Departure Warning system helps prevent unintentional lane drifting, alerting the driver if the vehicle begins to stray from its lane without indication. Eight airbags are strategically placed throughout the cabin for optimal protection in the event of a collision. Furthermore, the Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) works to enhance vehicle stability and control, particularly during dynamic driving maneuvers or on slippery surfaces. The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is exclusively packaged with the Technology variant, meaning it inherits all the advanced features of this top-tier trim. The exclusive features specific to the Signature Edition are offered as part of Audi Genuine accessories, ensuring quality and integration. A Limited Opportunity for Discerning Buyers Audi India has stated that the Q7 Signature Edition will be available in limited units, underscoring its exclusivity. This limited availability ensures that the vehicle remains a rare and sought-after commodity in the luxury SUV segment. Customers have the choice of five sophisticated exterior colors to personalize their Signature Edition: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. This launch reinforces Audi's strategy of offering specialized editions that cater to the evolving demands of the Indian luxury market. With its blend of enhanced styling, unique comfort features, and the proven performance of the Q7, the Signature Edition is poised to capture the attention of those who desire a bespoke and distinctive driving experience. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A1: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is a special, limited-edition version of Audi's flagship Q7 SUV in India, featuring exclusive design elements and luxurious amenities beyond the standard model. Q2: What are the new and exclusive features of the Q7 Signature Edition? A2: Key new features include Audi rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, stainless steel pedal covers, an Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system, an Audi Dashcam with a universal traffic recorder, and special alloy wheel paint design on R20 alloy wheels. Q3: What is the price of the Audi Q7 Signature Edition in India? A3: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is priced starting from INR 99,81,000 (ex-showroom). Q4: What engine powers the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A4: It is powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine, delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, complemented by 48V Mild Hybrid technology. Q5: How many exterior colors are available for the Q7 Signature Edition? A5: The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is available in five exterior colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. Q6: Is the Q7 Signature Edition a permanent variant or a limited offering? A6: It is a limited-unit offering, emphasizing its exclusivity. Q7: Does the Q7 Signature Edition come with quattro all-wheel drive? A7: Yes, it features Audi's quattro permanent all-wheel drive system for superior traction and stability. Q8: What kind of sound system is in the Audi Q7 Signature Edition? A8: It is equipped with a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System with 19 speakers and 730 watts output. Q9: What safety features are included in the Q7 Signature Edition? A9: It includes eight airbags, Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP), Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, and adaptive windscreen wipers. Q10: Is the Espresso Mobile coffee system a standard fitment in this edition? A10: Yes, the Espresso Mobile in-vehicle coffee system is one of the unique and exclusive additions to the Signature Edition package.
Experience Unmatched Luxury: Audi Q7 Signature Edition Redefines Premium SUV Ownership in India!
By Swayam Malhotra
daWg headphones
daWg’s Shocking Move: New Headset & Cooler Promise Game-Changing Power
By Shweta Bansal
BSNL Unleashes Quantum 5G FWA
BSNL Unleashes Quantum 5G FWA: Your Internet Future Arrives, No Wires, No SIM, Just Blazing Speeds!
By Mahak Aggarwal
16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm
16 Billion Logins Exposed: Is Your Digital Life in Peril? Cybersecurity Experts Sound the Alarm
By Hardik Mitra
Tesla's Grand Debut in Mumbai Set for Mid-July!
The Electric Juggernaut Arrives: Tesla’s Grand Debut in Mumbai Set for Mid-July!
By Vishal Jain
Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare
Amazon Shakes Up Healthcare: At-Home Diagnostic Services Now Live in 6 Cities – Is Your Doctor’s Office Next?
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like