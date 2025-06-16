Unlock Vibrant Offices: SHARP’s New A3 Colour MFPs Land in India, Promising Smarter, Simpler Workflows!

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, has rolled out its newest A3 colour multifunction printer (MFP) series in India. Announced at the SHARP National Dealer Meet 2025 and Silver Jubilee Celebrations in Jaipur, the BP-22C series—including models BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T—is designed to boost efficiency and simplify document handling for Indian businesses. These network-ready devices combine fast performance, smart connectivity, and intuitive use, delivering cost-effective colour printing in a space-saving form.

Key Takeaways:

New Product Line: SHARP introduces the BP-22C A3 colour multifunction printer series.

Models and Speed: Includes BP-22C20/BP-22C20T (20 PPM) and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T (25 PPM).

Target Market: Ideal for SMEs, corporate offices, co-working hubs, healthcare, and educational institutions.

User Interface: A 7-inch intuitive touch panel enables access to features like Rotated Output for Copy and duplex printing.

Connectivity: Supports Sharpdesk Mobile app, AirPrint, USB Direct Print, and optional wireless LAN.

Performance Specs: 2 GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC storage, 100-sheet RSPF with 31 OPM scan speed.

Security: Password authentication, secure job retention, and secure data erasure protocols.

Sustainability: ENERGY STAR® certified, consuming just 0.5W in standby mode.

Pricing: Starts at INR 2,97,500; available via SHARP’s India-wide network.

Compact Design Meets High Performance

The BP-22C series strikes a smart balance between functionality and physical footprint. In a country where office space often comes at a premium, SHARP has engineered one of the most compact A3 MFPs in its class. This makes it a great fit across varied workplaces—be it a small startup or a large corporate wing.

A standout feature is the 7-inch touch panel, designed to be intuitive and responsive. It brings simplicity to everyday operations. Features like Rotated Output for Copy and automatic duplex printing add convenience, allowing staff to manage mixed document orientations and save paper without extra effort.

Mr. Osamu Narita, Managing Director – SHARP Business Systems, India, emphasized SHARP’s focus on real-world needs. “Indian offices today are looking for smart, reliable machines that don’t take up too much space but still get the job done well,” he said. “That’s exactly what the BP-22C series is about. It’s practical, easy to use, and brings colour printing within reach—without making it complicated or expensive.”

Echoing this, Mr. Sukhdev Singh, President – Smart Business Solutions, SHARP Business Systems, India, added, “We designed this series with real work situations in mind—busy teams, limited space, and the need for quick results. Whether it’s scanning, printing, or sharing documents on the go, the BP-22C20 and BP-22C25 offer the flexibility and performance that fit right into Indian workplaces.”

Driving Productivity: Power and Connectivity

Built for dependable performance, the BP-22C series MFPs sustain speeds of up to 20 or 25 pages per minute—both in colour and monochrome. They’re clearly meant to keep up with fast-paced office tasks.

Inside, these printers pack 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage. That translates to snappy operations, from warm-up (which takes about 27 seconds) to efficient PCL printing. Paper capacity starts at 350 sheets (a 250-sheet tray plus 100-sheet bypass tray), but can be scaled up to 1,850 sheets with optional trays. The trays accommodate a wide range of paper weights, making them suitable for different kinds of printing needs.

Recognizing the mobility of today’s workforces, SHARP has ensured strong mobile connectivity. Users can print and scan right from their phones using Sharpdesk Mobile. iPhone and iPad users benefit from built-in AirPrint compatibility. USB Direct Print adds further ease for quick, computer-free jobs. Wireless LAN is also available for offices where wiring is limited—or just not preferred.

For high-volume scanning, the 100-sheet Reversing Single Pass Feeder (RSPF) is a boon. It scans up to 31 originals per minute and supports sizes up to A3. Documents can be sent directly to email, FTP, SMB folders, or USB drives—making archiving and collaboration far smoother.

Jun Kasawaki, Head of Asia Business Solutions Centre, Thailand, SHARP, spoke to the strategic intent behind the series. “Businesses today are looking for solutions that balance versatility and efficiency,” he said. “The BP-22C series is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, where space is limited but performance expectations are high.”

Security and Green Practices

Security, now more than ever, is top of mind for most businesses—and SHARP has addressed this with layered safeguards. Password-based user authentication restricts device access, secure job retention keeps sensitive prints private, and secure data erasure ensures no information is left behind when a device is retired.

Environmental responsibility is also central. These models are ENERGY STAR certified and sip just 0.5W in standby mode. That kind of efficiency helps businesses reduce both energy bills and environmental impact—a growing priority across Indian enterprises.

SHARP’s Journey in India: A Story of Progress

SHARP’s story dates back to 1912, with founder Tokuji Hayakawa’s invention of the Ever-Ready Sharp pencil—a name that would later become iconic. From Japan’s first crystal radio to the world’s first all-transistor desktop calculator, SHARP has long led the charge in electronics innovation. Their foray into imaging equipment began in 1972 with the SF-201 copier.

In India, SHARP Business Systems has grown into a trusted subsidiary, reflecting a long-term commitment to the market. Though specific MFP market share data is competitive and constantly shifting, SHARP has consistently introduced products tuned to Indian needs. For the financial year ending March 31, 2022, SHARP’s India operations reported revenues between INR 100 crore and INR 500 crore, suggesting steady growth.

A Comprehensive Solution for India’s Diverse Business Needs

The BP-22C series presents a compelling, well-rounded option for India’s broad business landscape. From schools and hospitals to startups and government departments, these printers bring efficient, colour-capable document management without steep operating costs. The ease of stepping up to colour printing—with all the reliability and compactness SHARP promises—can make a genuine difference in daily productivity.

Models BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T are available now through SHARP’s widespread dealer network, starting at INR 2,97,500. This launch affirms SHARP’s ongoing effort to provide practical, high-quality solutions tailored to Indian enterprises.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the primary features of the new SHARP BP-22C series MFPs?

A1: These include 20–25 PPM print/copy speeds, a compact footprint, 7-inch touch panel, smart functions like Rotated Output and duplex printing, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC, mobile connectivity (Sharpdesk Mobile, AirPrint, USB Direct Print), optional wireless LAN, 100-sheet RSPF with 31 OPM scanning, and robust security and eco credentials.

Q2: Who is the target audience for the SHARP BP-22C series?

A2: The devices are designed for SMEs, corporate offices, co-working spaces, healthcare centers, and educational institutions.

Q3: How do the BP-22C series printers handle limited office space?

A3: With one of the most compact footprints in their category, they’re great for smaller offices or space-constrained setups, yet still support full A3 capabilities.

Q4: What connectivity options are available with these new MFPs?

A4: They support Sharpdesk Mobile, AirPrint, USB Direct Print, and optionally, wireless LAN—making them adaptable to various tech setups.

Q5: What security measures are built into the BP-22C series?

A5: Features include password-based access control, secure job hold, and secure data erasure for end-of-life compliance.

Q6: Are the new SHARP MFPs energy efficient?

A6: Absolutely. They’re ENERGY STAR® certified and consume as little as 0.5W in standby mode.

Q7: What is the starting price of the SHARP BP-22C series in India?

A7: Pricing begins at INR 2,97,500.

Q8: What are the scanning speed and document feeder capacity?

A8: The series includes a 100-sheet Reversing Single Pass Feeder capable of scanning up to 31 originals per minute, in both colour and monochrome.