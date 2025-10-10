URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India

Indian technology brand URBAN has stepped into the lifestyle and wellness tech market with the launch of its Nuvo series of portable blenders. The new lineup, consisting of four models, Nuvo 450, Nuvo 500, Nuvo 600, and Nuvo Max, aims to combine convenience with performance for today’s busy consumers. With a starting price of ₹1999, the series is now available on URBAN’s official website and select retail outlets across India.

Key Takeaways

New Product Line: Homegrown brand URBAN has released the Nuvo series of portable blenders.

Four Models Available: The collection consists of the Nuvo 450, Nuvo 500, Nuvo 600, and the dual-jar Nuvo Max.

Pricing: The series starts at ₹1999 for the base model, with other models priced up to ₹2599.

Core Specifications: All models include a Copper Core Motor, stainless steel ice-crusher blades, and Type-C fast charging.

Intended Users: The blenders are designed for people with active lifestyles, including gym-goers, families, and professionals.

Model Overview

The Nuvo 450 is a compact 450 ml blender ideal for single servings and personal use. The Nuvo 500, with a 500 ml capacity, offers versatility and features a smart safety lock mechanism. The Nuvo 600 comes with a 600 ml textured container and extra power for blending tougher ingredients like frozen fruits and nuts. The premium Nuvo Max features a dual-jar setup, 500 ml and 300 ml, allowing users to prepare multiple recipes back-to-back.

Performance and Battery

All Nuvo models share the same core specifications: a 20,000 RPM Copper Core Motor, 6-facet stainless steel ice-crusher blades, and food-grade BPA-free containers. They can blend ingredients in about 30 seconds and deliver up to 20 blends per charge. With Type-C fast charging, the blenders recharge fully within 1 to 2 hours and come with a 1-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Nuvo 450 starts at ₹1999, followed by the Nuvo 500 at ₹2199, the Nuvo 600 at ₹2499, and the Nuvo Max at ₹2599.

A Step Beyond Wearables

URBAN, known for its smartwatches, wireless audio products, and charging accessories, is broadening its portfolio with this move into lifestyle appliances. The Nuvo series reflects the brand’s growing focus on health-oriented technology that blends functionality with modern living.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the main specifications of the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. All URBAN Nuvo blenders come with a 20,000 RPM Copper Core Motor, 6-facet stainless steel ice-crusher blades, BPA-free containers, a smart safety lock, and Type-C fast charging.

Q. How much do the URBAN Nuvo blenders cost in India?

A. The pricing is as follows: Nuvo 450 costs ₹1999, Nuvo 500 costs ₹2199, Nuvo 600 costs ₹2499, and the Nuvo Max costs ₹2599.

Q. How long does the battery last on a Nuvo blender?

A. On a single full charge, the battery can last for up to 20 blends. A full recharge takes between one and two hours.

Q. Where can I buy the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. The blenders are available for purchase on URBAN’s official website (www.gourban.in) and at select offline retail stores across India.

Q. What is the warranty on the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. Each model in the Nuvo series comes with a 1-year warrant.