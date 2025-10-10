News

URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India

URBAN introduces its Nuvo line of portable blenders in India. The series includes four models with fast charging and ice-crushing blades, with prices starting from ₹1999.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
4 Min Read
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India

Indian technology brand URBAN has stepped into the lifestyle and wellness tech market with the launch of its Nuvo series of portable blenders. The new lineup, consisting of four models, Nuvo 450, Nuvo 500, Nuvo 600, and Nuvo Max, aims to combine convenience with performance for today’s busy consumers. With a starting price of ₹1999, the series is now available on URBAN’s official website and select retail outlets across India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Product Line: Homegrown brand URBAN has released the Nuvo series of portable blenders.
  • Four Models Available: The collection consists of the Nuvo 450, Nuvo 500, Nuvo 600, and the dual-jar Nuvo Max.
  • Pricing: The series starts at ₹1999 for the base model, with other models priced up to ₹2599.
  • Core Specifications: All models include a Copper Core Motor, stainless steel ice-crusher blades, and Type-C fast charging.
  • Intended Users: The blenders are designed for people with active lifestyles, including gym-goers, families, and professionals.

Model Overview

The Nuvo 450 is a compact 450 ml blender ideal for single servings and personal use. The Nuvo 500, with a 500 ml capacity, offers versatility and features a smart safety lock mechanism. The Nuvo 600 comes with a 600 ml textured container and extra power for blending tougher ingredients like frozen fruits and nuts. The premium Nuvo Max features a dual-jar setup, 500 ml and 300 ml, allowing users to prepare multiple recipes back-to-back.

Performance and Battery

All Nuvo models share the same core specifications: a 20,000 RPM Copper Core Motor, 6-facet stainless steel ice-crusher blades, and food-grade BPA-free containers. They can blend ingredients in about 30 seconds and deliver up to 20 blends per charge. With Type-C fast charging, the blenders recharge fully within 1 to 2 hours and come with a 1-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Nuvo 450 starts at ₹1999, followed by the Nuvo 500 at ₹2199, the Nuvo 600 at ₹2499, and the Nuvo Max at ₹2599.

A Step Beyond Wearables

URBAN, known for its smartwatches, wireless audio products, and charging accessories, is broadening its portfolio with this move into lifestyle appliances. The Nuvo series reflects the brand’s growing focus on health-oriented technology that blends functionality with modern living.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the main specifications of the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. All URBAN Nuvo blenders come with a 20,000 RPM Copper Core Motor, 6-facet stainless steel ice-crusher blades, BPA-free containers, a smart safety lock, and Type-C fast charging.

Q. How much do the URBAN Nuvo blenders cost in India?

A. The pricing is as follows: Nuvo 450 costs ₹1999, Nuvo 500 costs ₹2199, Nuvo 600 costs ₹2499, and the Nuvo Max costs ₹2599.

Q. How long does the battery last on a Nuvo blender?

A. On a single full charge, the battery can last for up to 20 blends. A full recharge takes between one and two hours.

Q. Where can I buy the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. The blenders are available for purchase on URBAN’s official website (www.gourban.in) and at select offline retail stores across India.

Q. What is the warranty on the URBAN Nuvo blenders?

A. Each model in the Nuvo series comes with a 1-year warrant.

TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India’s First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam
Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones
Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
Next Article ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
By Gauri
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
By Shweta Bansal
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
By Swayam Malhotra
KPMG senior leaders and industry dignitaries at the launch of KPMG latest report titled _'From Automation to Autonomy Reimagining Telecom with Agentic AI'_ at India Mobile Congress 2025
KPMG Report Suggests Agentic AI is the Next Step for Indian Telecom
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like