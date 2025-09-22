URBAN Launches CAMP Series Power Banks in India for Laptops and Phones

Indian technology brand URBAN Smart Wearables has released two new portable charging devices, the URBAN CAMP and URBAN CAMP 2 power banks. The new products are designed for people who need to charge multiple gadgets, including laptops, on the move. The high-capacity CAMP model is priced at ₹3999, while the more compact CAMP 2 is available for ₹2199.

Key Takeaways

New Products: URBAN has introduced two power banks, the CAMP and CAMP 2.

URBAN has introduced two power banks, the CAMP and CAMP 2. High-Power Model: The URBAN CAMP has a 30,000mAh battery and a 65W output, which is enough to charge many laptops, tablets, and phones at the same time.

The URBAN CAMP has a 30,000mAh battery and a 65W output, which is enough to charge many laptops, tablets, and phones at the same time. Compact Model: The URBAN CAMP 2 is smaller, with a 22.5W output and a built-in retractable Type-C cable for convenience.

The URBAN CAMP 2 is smaller, with a 22.5W output and a built-in retractable Type-C cable for convenience. Pricing: The CAMP power bank costs ₹3999, and the CAMP 2 is priced at ₹2199.

The CAMP power bank costs ₹3999, and the CAMP 2 is priced at ₹2199. Availability: Both models are available for purchase on URBAN’s official website, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and at select physical retail stores.

URBAN CAMP for Laptops and Multiple Devices

The main product in the new series is the URBAN CAMP Powerbank. It contains a large 30,000mAh battery and provides a total output of 65W. This high output makes it suitable for charging modern laptops that use a Type-C port for power.

The device has four charging ports: two Type-C PD (Power Delivery) ports and two USB-A QC 3.0 (Quick Charge) ports. This setup allows users to charge up to four devices at once. The power bank also supports 45W PPD fast charging to quickly refuel compatible gadgets. It features a tough, armored body for protection and a digital display that shows the remaining battery percentage in real-time.

URBAN CAMP 2 for Everyday Portability

The URBAN CAMP 2 Powerbank is designed for daily use and travel. It has a smaller size but still delivers a 22.5W output. A key feature is its retractable Type-C cable, which means users do not have to carry a separate wire. It also has a USB-C PD port and a USB-A QC 3.0 port for flexibility.

The CAMP 2 supports two-way fast charging, allowing the power bank itself to be recharged quickly with an 18W Type-C input. Like its larger counterpart, it includes a smart digital display and is built from a sturdy polycarbonate material.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, stated that the goal was to simplify charging in a world where people use many different devices. He said the CAMP series was developed to offer dependable power in travel-ready designs, so users can work and travel without concern for battery life. Both models use an intelligent IC to manage power distribution safely among connected devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Can the URBAN CAMP 65W power bank charge a MacBook or other laptops?

A. Yes, its 65W Power Delivery output is sufficient to charge many modern laptops, including various MacBook Air and Pro models, that support USB-C charging.

Q. What does a 30,000mAh battery capacity mean for charging?

A. A 30,000mAh battery can typically charge an average smartphone (with a ~5,000mAh battery) about 4 to 5 times. It can also provide a full charge to many laptops at least once.

Q. Is the 30,000mAh URBAN CAMP power bank allowed on flights in India?

A. Most airlines have a limit of 100Wh for power banks in carry-on luggage. A 30,000mAh power bank is approximately 111Wh, which is over this limit. You will likely need to get prior approval from the airline before carrying it on a flight. It is not allowed in check-in baggage.

Q. What is the main difference between the CAMP and CAMP 2?

A. The main differences are capacity and output. The CAMP has a larger 30,000mAh battery and 65W output for charging heavy-duty devices like laptops. The CAMP 2 is smaller, has a 22.5W output, and includes a convenient retractable cable, making it better for everyday carry.