URBAN Launches Lumen, India’s Slimmest 67W GaN Charger

URBAN Smart Wearables, the homegrown tech brand known for its innovation streak, has rolled out its latest offering: the ‘Lumen,’ a 67W GaN charger that the company claims is India’s slimmest of its kind. Compact, travel-friendly, and impressively powerful, the Lumen is being launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It’s already available across multiple platforms—URBAN’s official site, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retail stores throughout India.

Key Takeaways:

URBAN unveils the Lumen, dubbed India’s slimmest 67W GaN charger.

Packs a 67W punch in a sleek, credit card-sized body.

Dual ports (USB-A and Type-C) and interchangeable plugs for global use.

Supports fast charging across iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices.

BIS certified with smart voltage protection for safer usage.

Leveraging advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Lumen delivers a whopping 67W power output from a charger that’s about the size of a credit card. That design isn’t just for show—it’s flat enough to rest flush against sockets and walls, making it ideal for travel or tight workspaces. URBAN says it charges up to four times faster than traditional chargers of similar size, all while staying cool and minimizing energy waste.

Functionally, it’s built for flexibility. There’s a dual-port setup—a USB-A that pushes up to 27W and a Type-C that can hit the full 67W. That means two devices at once, whether you’re charging a MacBook and a phone or a tablet and earbuds. For jet-setters, the Lumen includes interchangeable plug heads for US, UK, and EU sockets, plus a detachable adapter. The entire design folds down slim enough to slide into even the most chaotic travel bag or that annoyingly narrow space behind a hotel nightstand.

It’s compatible with a wide array of devices—everything from iPhones and Android phones to MacBooks, Windows laptops, and tablets. URBAN is pitching this as a remedy to a slew of everyday charging headaches: tangled wires, overloaded power strips, blocked outlets, and the dreaded multi-adapter shuffle.

On the safety front, the charger meets BIS certification requirements, which is essential for electronic goods in India. It’s also loaded with smart voltage regulation that adjusts output based on your device’s needs, helping protect against overheating and unexpected power spikes. A matte, soft-touch finish rounds out its modern design—subtle but polished, the kind of thing you wouldn’t mind leaving out on a desk.

According to Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, “With URBAN Lumen, we wanted to address the problem of users juggling multiple chargers, bulky adapters and experiencing slow charging on the move, without compromising on aesthetics and ease. Delivering performance that is efficient, functional and enhances everyday experience is at the heart of our brand promise and with Lumen, we bring all of that together in one premium product.”

Key Features & Specifications:

67W GaN Power Output: Supports fast charging for laptops, tablets, and phones using PD and QC protocols, while generating minimal heat.

Supports fast charging for laptops, tablets, and phones using PD and QC protocols, while generating minimal heat. Ultra-Slim Form: Designed to lie flush against surfaces, ideal for tight spots.

Designed to lie flush against surfaces, ideal for tight spots. Dual Ports: USB-A (up to 27W) and Type-C (up to 67W) enable simultaneous charging.

USB-A (up to 27W) and Type-C (up to 67W) enable simultaneous charging. Global Plug System: Swappable heads for US, UK, and EU compatibility.

Swappable heads for US, UK, and EU compatibility. Device Support: Covers a wide spectrum, including iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows.

Covers a wide spectrum, including iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows. Safe Charge Protection: BIS-certified with smart chip for thermal and voltage regulation.

BIS-certified with smart chip for thermal and voltage regulation. Compact and Lightweight: Travel-ready, perfect for work commutes or events.

Price and Availability:

The URBAN Lumen 67W GaN Charger is priced at Rs. 1,799 (introductory offer) and can be purchased via URBAN’s official site (gourban.in), Amazon, Flipkart, and through selected offline retail partners across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is GaN technology in chargers?

A1: GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a semiconductor that allows for more compact, efficient chargers that produce less heat compared to older silicon-based ones.

Q2: Can the URBAN Lumen charge my laptop?

A2: Absolutely. The 67W output is sufficient for laptops, including MacBooks, as well as phones and tablets.

Q3: Does the Lumen charger support fast charging for iPhones and Android devices?

A3: Yes, it supports fast-charging protocols for both platforms. URBAN claims it can charge an iPhone or MacBook up to 60% in just 30 minutes.

Q4: Is the URBAN Lumen charger safe to use in India?

A4: Definitely. It’s BIS certified and includes smart chip tech to protect against voltage spikes and thermal surges.

Q5: Where can I buy the URBAN Lumen charger?

A5: You can find it on URBAN’s website (gourban.in), Amazon, Flipkart, and in select offline stores across India.