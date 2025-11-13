URBAN Vibe Clip 2 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds Launched in India

URBAN, a familiar name in the Indian tech space, especially for products that try to balance design with everyday practicality, has introduced the new URBAN Vibe Clip 2 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds. The launch took place on November 13, 2025. At a glance, the Vibe Clip 2 seems built for people who move around a lot during their day, particularly in busy cities, where staying aware of your surroundings is just as important as enjoying your music.

What immediately stands out is that these earbuds do not seal the ear canal at all. Instead, they sit gently around the ear using a clip-on structure. It creates that sort of airy, almost weightless feeling that many people prefer for long hours of use. I think this makes them especially handy for jogging, cycling, commuting, or even working outdoors, where you want your audio without shutting out the world completely.

Key Takeaways

Product: URBAN Vibe Clip 2 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Key Design: Open-ear clip-on fit for comfort and natural situational awareness

Audio Power: 16.2 mm dynamic drivers for clear highs, balanced mids, and deep bass

Call Quality: AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (AI-ENC) for clearer voice calls

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours of total playtime with 18 hours on a single charge

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with Dual Device Pairing

Price: Introductory price of ₹1,999

Availability: URBAN website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select Indian retail stores

Technology and Features

The Vibe Clip 2 seems to focus heavily on both practicality and enjoyable sound. The 16.2 mm dynamic drivers are fairly large for this type of design, which suggests the earbuds aim to deliver a fuller, more detailed audio experience. Perhaps not studio-grade, but definitely strong and clear enough for everyday listening.

URBAN has also included AI-ENC, which tries to reduce background noise during calls. This can be genuinely useful when you are outdoors or navigating through crowded areas. It is one of those features you may not fully appreciate until you are actually in a noisy situation.

Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable wireless connection, and the earbuds also come with a low-latency mode, something many people look for when gaming or watching fast-paced content. One particularly convenient addition is Dual Device Pairing. It allows the earbuds to stay connected to two devices at once, which makes switching between your phone and laptop surprisingly smooth.

URBAN Co-Founder Aashish Kumbhat shared that the intention behind the product was to improve comfort and everyday usability. He explained that the open-ear approach delivers immersive sound while letting users stay aware of their surroundings, which aligns well with how people live and move in busy environments today.

Designed for Long-Term, Active Use

The Vibe Clip 2 is built with long usage in mind. The total playtime reaches up to 60 hours with the charging case, and the earbuds alone offer up to 18 hours of continuous listening. Combined with Type-C fast charging, they seem prepared for long commutes or extended workdays without creating much battery anxiety.

For those with active routines, the IPX5 rating adds peace of mind. Sweat or unexpected splashes should not be a problem. The lightweight clip-on frame also helps the earbuds stay secure, which is often important when exercising, yet they remain gentle enough to wear for a long stretch without pressure.

The earbuds support Siri and Google Assistant, making it easy to use voice commands when your hands are busy. Touch controls allow quick adjustments for volume, playback, and calls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How is an open-ear design different from standard earbuds

A. Standard, or in-ear, earbuds seal the ear canal to block outside noise. Open-ear designs, like the Vibe Clip 2, clip onto the outside of the ear, leaving the ear canal open. This lets you hear your music and ambient sounds (like traffic or conversations) simultaneously, which is better for safety and all-day comfort without pressure.

Q. What is Dual Device Pairing?

A. Dual Device Pairing allows the URBAN Vibe Clip 2 to connect to two different Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as a phone and a laptop, at the same time. This lets you switch quickly between listening to music on one device and taking a call on the other without having to manually disconnect and reconnect.

Q. What does the IPX5 rating mean for the Vibe Clip 2?

A. The IPX5 rating signifies that the Vibe Clip 2 earbuds are protected against water jets from any direction. Practically, this means they are resistant to sweat and splashes, making them safe to use during intense workouts or if you get caught in light rain.

Q. Where can I buy the URBAN Vibe Clip 2 in India?

A. The Vibe Clip 2 is available for purchase in India on the official URBAN website (gourban.in), major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and through select physical retail stores across the country.