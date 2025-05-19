News

Urgent Alert: Is Your Google Chrome Browser Exposing You to Hackers? Here’s What You Need to Do Now

Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Is Your Google Chrome Browser Exposing You to Hackers

The Indian government has issued a high-severity cybersecurity warning for all Google Chrome users on desktop platforms—Windows, macOS, and Linux. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has identified multiple critical vulnerabilities that could allow cybercriminals to remotely execute code on affected systems. One of these vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2025-4664, is already being actively exploited in the wild.

What Are the Risks?

The flaws stem from insufficient policy enforcement in Chrome’s Loader component and improper handling in Mojo, a framework responsible for inter-process communication within the browser. Exploiting these vulnerabilities could enable attackers to:

  • Gain unauthorized access to sensitive data
  • Execute arbitrary code on the system
  • Install malware or spyware
  • Cause system instability or crashes

Given the severity of these issues, CERT-In has classified them as high-risk, urging users to take immediate action to protect their systems.

Who Is Affected?

This alert applies to all individual users and organizations using Google Chrome on desktop systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. If your Chrome version is prior to 136.0.7103.113/.114 (for Windows and macOS) or 136.0.7103.113 (for Linux), your system is at risk.

What Should You Do?

Immediate Action Required:

  1. Update Chrome:
    • Open Google Chrome.
    • Click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
    • Navigate to Help > About Google Chrome.
    • Chrome will automatically check for updates and install the latest version.
    • Restart the browser to complete the update.
  2. Be Cautious Online:
    • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading content from untrusted sources.
    • Be wary of unsolicited emails or messages prompting you to click on links or open attachments.
  3. Review Browser Settings:
    • Check your browser settings to ensure they are configured for optimal security.
    • Consider disabling or removing unnecessary extensions that could pose security risks.
  4. Stay Informed:
    • Regularly check for updates to your browser and other software.
    • Stay informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Why Is This Urgent?

The CVE-2025-4664 vulnerability is being actively exploited, meaning cybercriminals are already using it to compromise systems. Failure to update your browser promptly could result in unauthorized access to your personal data, financial information, or corporate networks.

Additional Resources

For more information and updates on this issue, visit:

  • Google Chrome Releases Blog

Taking swift action to update your browser is crucial in safeguarding your digital security. By staying vigilant and proactive, you can protect yourself from potential cyber threats.

