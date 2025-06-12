Value 360 Communications Forays into AI-Powered Content Creation Ahead of IPO

As Value 360 Communications Limited gears up for its public debut, the company has announced a bold new step into AI-driven content creation. The integrated communications and brand-building firm—one of India’s leaders in the space—is teaming up with filmmaker and AI innovator Vivek Anchalia in a strategic collaboration aimed at reshaping the future of creative production.

This development comes just ahead of Value 360’s planned filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) later this month, as it prepares to list on the SME Exchange.

A New AI-Powered Creative Studio

At the heart of the collaboration is the creation of an AI-powered creative studio. The idea here is to fuse cutting-edge generative AI technology with nuanced storytelling, strong brand strategy, and scalable production processes. It’s a model that hopes to meet the rising demand for high-volume, personalized, and cost-effective campaign content—spanning both digital and traditional platforms.

It’s an ambitious move, but one that feels quite in step with broader industry shifts.

The Strategic Vision

Kunal Kishore, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Value 360, positioned the initiative as part of a larger vision—one that places innovation squarely at the center of the company’s growth strategy. “This initiative reflects our commitment to lead the evolution of communications, marketing, and storytelling,” he said, underscoring how this new studio will anchor Value 360’s future-facing market presence as it transitions to a public company.

Vivek Anchalia’s Creative and Technical Edge

On the other side of the partnership is Vivek Anchalia, whose background combines both film direction and pioneering work in AI-generated content. Anchalia was behind Naisha, India’s first AI-generated feature film, and previously co-wrote Netflix’s Rajma Chawal and directed Tikdam for Jio Hotstar. His take? AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a “force multiplier” for creative expression.

There’s real weight to that perspective. Anchalia’s experience sits at the intersection of human creativity and machine intelligence, offering the kind of expertise that could redefine what branded storytelling looks like.

Expanding the Ecosystem

This move will also expand Value 360’s overall ecosystem, layering AI-powered creative solutions onto its existing foundation in PR, media, influencer, and digital communications. The goal isn’t just to keep up—it’s to offer clients a truly end-to-end, integrated solution, one that feels both current and anticipatory of where marketing is headed globally.

In effect, Value 360 is betting that innovation at the creative core will sharpen its competitive edge in a market increasingly defined by technology, content, and data convergence.

IPO Filing Around the Corner

As for the IPO, that moment is drawing near. Value 360 Communications is expected to file its DRHP within the month, a key milestone in the company’s 18-year journey. The public offering marks a turning point, and this latest venture into AI signals the kind of forward-thinking strategy that could help define its next chapter.