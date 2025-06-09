Vertiv Shakes Up India’s Data Center Power with a Game-Changing New Switch!

In a bold move aimed squarely at bolstering India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) has unveiled the Vertiv™ PowerSwitch 7000. This next-gen static transfer switch arrives at a critical moment, just as the nation’s digital infrastructure scales up, demanding ever-higher standards of power reliability. With this launch, Vertiv reinforces its role as a key player in delivering robust, end-to-end power solutions for mission-critical environments.

What You Need to Know:

The Vertiv PowerSwitch 7000 is now officially available in India.

It’s tailored for high-stakes environments like data centers, financial services, and tech-driven manufacturing.

It offers instantaneous, automatic transfers between independent power sources.

Built with internal redundancy to help eliminate single points of failure.

Designed for safe, front-access servicing without any downtime.

Features an on-unit 9-inch color touchscreen with built-in advanced diagnostics.

Remote monitoring enabled via a UL2900-1 cybersecurity certified communication card.

Fully integrates with Vertiv’s broader power management ecosystem and is backed by Vertiv Global Services.

At its core, the PowerSwitch 7000 is all about reliability and seamless power transitions. It’s designed to sit downstream of redundant uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, comfortably fitting into reserve bus and dual-bus power architectures. These setups are critical in environments where even a split-second power hiccup can have outsized consequences—think colocation data centers, financial services, and advanced manufacturing lines where downtime is simply not an option.

The switch’s primary job? Instantaneous and automatic transfers between independent power sources. This not only adds redundancy for single-corded loads but also gives an extra cushion of protection for dual-corded equipment. One of the major design upgrades is the internally redundant architecture, purpose-built to remove any single point of failure—a common weak spot in older systems.

“Power protection and reliability remain paramount concerns for data center operators, particularly when planning for substantial computing growth,” said Greg Hoge, Global Director of Product Management at Vertiv. He pointed out that the PowerSwitch 7000 sets a new bar for operational resilience in switch technology, especially in the high-demand environment of today’s data centers. According to Hoge, the switch combines rugged reliability, operational flexibility, smart diagnostics, and ease of maintenance in one streamlined package.

One of the standout aspects here is how serviceable the unit is. The design breaks things down into well-separated compartments, isolating high-voltage sections from areas that require routine servicing. This not only boosts safety during maintenance but also allows technicians to access the switch from the front, which means servicing can happen without shutting anything down—a huge plus for facilities that can’t afford any interruption.

Then there’s the installation flexibility. The PowerSwitch 7000 supports both top and bottom cable entry, which makes it adaptable to different site layouts, whether you’re dealing with a raised floor or not. It also includes modular Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCRs), hot-swappable fans, and tool-free air filters—all features designed to reduce service times and maintain consistent performance.

That 9-inch touchscreen? It’s not just a fancy interface. It comes with waveform capture capabilities that transform the switch into a diagnostic powerhouse. It records high-resolution power data during transfer events, giving facility teams the insights they need for deep root cause analysis. In environments where every second matters, that level of detail can make all the difference.

Remote monitoring is also in play, thanks to the Vertiv Intellislot RDU120 communication card, which carries a UL2900-1 cybersecurity certification. That means facility managers can securely access status updates and diagnostics from afar, a must-have in today’s distributed data center models where agility and proactive troubleshooting are vital.

What ties everything together is that the PowerSwitch 7000 isn’t a standalone piece of hardware—it’s meant to play well within the broader Vertiv power ecosystem. Whether paired with Vertiv UPS systems or power distribution units, it helps build out a comprehensive, cohesive power protection strategy. And it’s all backed by Vertiv Global Services, a team of experts ready to support every phase of the product lifecycle with hands-on and digital services alike.

So, with the PowerSwitch 7000 now available in India, Vertiv isn’t just launching a product. It’s reaffirming its commitment to supporting the country’s digital transformation with technologies that ensure operational continuity. As India’s digital economy grows more complex and critical by the day, solutions like this will become not just valuable, but essential.