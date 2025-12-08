News

Videonetics Outlines Expanded AI Video Safety Vision at Partner Connect 2025 in Mumbai

By Swayam Malhotra
7 Min Read
Videonetics Outlines Expanded AI Video Safety Vision at Partner Connect 2025 in Mumbai

Videonetics gathered its community of partners and system integrators in Mumbai on December 5 for its Partner Connect 2025 event, and the conversations throughout the day seemed to circle around one clear theme. The future of safety, the company suggested, will depend heavily on how intelligently we use video data. There was a sense that the industry is at a point where raw footage is no longer enough, and perhaps that is why Videonetics chose to focus so much on how Artificial Intelligence might reshape decision-making for governments, enterprises, and large public environments. The company’s Unified Video Computing Platform, already well regarded for bringing video management and analytics together, served as the backdrop for these discussions.

Key Takeaways

  • Videonetics hosted Partner Connect 2025 in Mumbai on December 5 to outline its evolving AI video plans.
  • The company focused on transforming raw video streams into meaningful insights that support safety and day-to-day operations.
  • Videonetics continues to hold the top position as India’s No. 1 Video Management System provider according to OMDIA.
  • The event highlighted how essential channel partners are for reaching customers and delivering solutions across India.
  • The company emphasized its commitment to indigenous technology, supported by over 20 patents and 17 years of research.

Focus on Indigenous Technology and Research

A recurring idea during the sessions was Videonetics’ commitment to building technology within India for global application. After more than 17 years invested in research and development, it now holds more than 20 patents in fields ranging from video management to AI-driven analytics. These innovations power deployments across more than 150 cities and major infrastructure locations, something that reflects both scale and a certain confidence in homegrown engineering.

Bhardwaj Naik, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, addressed the attendees with a message that felt both pragmatic and optimistic. He talked about how partners shape the company’s ability to deliver real change, and he pointed out how quickly video data volumes are rising. Because of this growth, he explained, Videonetics will continue building AI systems that are scalable and trustworthy. He described the gathering in Mumbai as a place where deep tech and strong relationships meet, which in turn helps clients extract meaningful value from their video data. It was a simple point, but it lingered, perhaps because it captured how technology and human collaboration often depend on each other.

The Role of Partners in Growth

Throughout the event, the leadership team consistently returned to the role of the partner ecosystem. System integrators, channel partners, and solution specialists form the bridge between Videonetics and the organizations that rely on its products. Discussions touched on how the company’s “True AI” capabilities address national priorities, whether related to safer cities or smoother enterprise operations.

By working closely with this network, Videonetics hopes to expand into more industries and use cases. There was interest in how cloud-based video services might evolve, as well as how traffic intelligence tools can support authorities in very practical ways. For instance, automated detection of traffic rule violations or faster response mechanisms in city surveillance systems can reduce delays and improve safety without requiring constant manual monitoring. These examples felt grounded, and they also hinted at areas where further innovation might emerge.

Advancing AI Video Intelligence

Naresh B. Wadhwa, the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, offered a broader view of where the company is heading. He spoke about Videonetics’ ambition to lead India’s advancements in AI-powered video technologies. The intention is to create systems that make cities safer and infrastructure more resilient, and he stressed that long-term progress relies on the combined efforts of the company and its partners. He described this phase as a new period of video intelligence, built in India but designed for global impact.

The company often talks about its philosophy of “looking deeper to simplify the world,” and during the event, that perspective felt quite present. Rather than just capturing footage, the idea is to understand what the footage signifies. OMDIA has recognized Videonetics as India’s number one Video Management System provider for seven consecutive years, and it continues to rank among Asia’s top 10. The company appears committed to advancing its AI portfolio further and expanding into international markets, although the pace and direction of that expansion will likely evolve as the technology matures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Videonetics known for?

A1: Videonetics is known for its Unified Video Computing Platform, which combines video management software with AI-enabled analytics. Its solutions support traffic management, face recognition, and city surveillance, among other applications.

Q2: What was the purpose of Partner Connect 2025?

A2: The event brought together partners and system integrators to discuss the future of AI in video safety. It provided a space for Videonetics to share long-term plans and strengthen relationships with the teams that help implement its technology.

Q3: Is Videonetics an Indian company?

A3: Yes, Videonetics is an Indian company that develops its products and software domestically. It also holds multiple patents that reflect its investment in indigenous research and innovation.

Q4: What does True AI mean in this context?

A4: True AI refers to the use of deep learning and advanced algorithms to interpret video content. Unlike older motion-based systems, True AI can identify objects, detect patterns, and generate alerts that support both safety and operational efficiency.

Q5: How does Videonetics help with traffic management?

A5: Its systems can analyze traffic flow, detect violations automatically, and support authorities in managing roads more effectively. This reduces the need for manual monitoring and allows for quicker responses to incidents.

BySwayam Malhotra
