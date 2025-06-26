ViewSonic Introduces M1 Max and M1X Portable Projectors in India with Google TV and Audio Features

ViewSonic Corp., a recognized leader in visual solutions, has expanded its M1 Series in India with the introduction of two new portable projectors: the M1 Max and M1X. These are tailored for today’s mobile lifestyles, with the M1 Max standing out for its built-in Google TV that transforms it into a compact smart entertainment hub. Like others in the series, both projectors emphasize sleek design, portability, and ViewSonic’s patented 3-in-1 smart stand, which enables versatile 360-degree projection.

Responding to Changing Entertainment Needs

People want tech that moves with them. The shift toward streaming, hybrid work, and mobile entertainment makes a strong case for portable projectors. TV screens are stuck in one place. Tablets and laptops, while mobile, limit screen size. Portable projectors like these offer a neat solution – big screen viewing almost anywhere. ViewSonic has been quick to adapt, and these new models seem aimed at users looking for flexibility without giving up quality.

Muneer Ahmad on the Brand’s Direction

Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, described these projectors as tools that combine smart streaming, strong audio-visual performance, and signature design in a format you can carry around. It’s an idea that resonates: making any space your personal theater, whether it’s your living room wall, a bedroom ceiling, or a backyard setup.

What the M1 Series Brings to the Table

At the core of both models is that clever 360° smart stand. It’s not just a stand—it powers the projector when opened and doubles as a lens cover. Projection angles are flexible: wall, ceiling, floor… pretty much whatever surface is handy. Audio is covered by Harman Kardon speakers, known for quality sound, and visuals benefit from Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology.

The weight? Under 1kg. That matters if you’re tossing it in a bag. The battery means you can watch without plugging in right away, and if you need more juice, USB-C power banks have you covered. There’s also wireless screen mirroring and Bluetooth output for headphones or speakers. Setup isn’t intimidating either, thanks to ToF autofocus, automatic keystone adjustments, and manual 4-corner tweaking.

M1 Max: The Smart One

With Google TV built in, the M1 Max doesn’t need extra gadgets. It’s ready for Netflix, YouTube, and other platforms right out of the box. Full HD 1080p resolution keeps things crisp, and ToF autofocus means the picture sharpens itself within seconds. For people who just want to hit play without fussing with hardware, the M1 Max is the go-to.

M1X: The Customizable One

Prefer your own streaming setup? The M1X skips Google TV but embraces flexibility. It has a USB-A port to power devices like Fire Stick, Roku, or Chromecast, and a USB-C input for smartphones and gaming consoles. That’s handy if you already have gear you like using. It’s a great option if you want control over what you stream and how.

Why These Matter in India

India’s digital habits are shifting. With smartphones everywhere, streaming booming, and internet speeds improving, portable projectors make sense—especially when they support group viewing. They’re not just for movies either. Think impromptu presentations, hybrid work meetings, or even educational use. They fill a gap between small screens and fixed TVs.

ViewSonic’s Strategy Moving Forward

This move reflects ViewSonic’s broader strategy: give users tools that blend performance, design, and simplicity. The M1 Max and M1X do just that. As tech evolves and media consumption patterns shift, these projectors seem well-positioned to ride the wave of mobile entertainment and flexible productivity.

Conclusion

With the M1 Max and M1X, ViewSonic is making portable big-screen viewing more accessible and practical. Whether it’s smart streaming out of the box or connecting your favorite device, these projectors are designed to adapt. Lightweight, thoughtfully engineered, and equipped with both essential and premium features, they cater to anyone looking for entertainment without boundaries.

FAQs

Q1: What are the two new portable projectors launched by ViewSonic in India?

A1: ViewSonic has introduced the M1 Max and M1X models.

Q2: What sets the M1 Max apart?

A2: It includes built-in Google TV and Full HD 1080p visuals.

Q3: What is the 360° smart stand?

A3: A multi-functional stand that acts as a power switch, lens cover, and adjustable mount for projecting at any angle.

Q4: Do both models have built-in speakers?

A4: Yes, with Harman Kardon speakers included.

Q5: What visual enhancements do these projectors have?

A5: They include Cinema SuperColor+ technology, ToF autofocus, automatic keystone, and 4-corner adjustment.

Q6: How large can they project?

A6: Up to 100 inches.

Q7: How do they support wireless use?

A7: Through built-in batteries, USB-C power support, screen mirroring, and Bluetooth audio output.

Q8: Can I connect a smartphone to the M1X?

A8: Yes, via USB-C display input.

Q9: What resolution does the M1 Max offer?

A9: Full HD 1080p.

Q10: What did Muneer Ahmad say about these launches?

A10: He emphasized that the new models combine smart streaming, premium audio-visuals, and design into portable formats that turn any space into a personal cinema.