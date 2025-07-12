ViewSonic Launches AI Studio and myViewBoard 3.0 in India

ViewSonic Corp., a global visual and EdTech solutions provider, today introduced ViewLessons AI Studio in India. This new platform aims to help teachers create lessons more efficiently using artificial intelligence. Along with this, the company also launched myViewBoard® 3.0, an updated version of its interactive whiteboarding software. These introductions are part of ViewSonic’s efforts to support tech-enabled learning in Indian classrooms, which serve over 300 million K-12 students.

Key Takeaways:

ViewLessons AI Studio helps Indian teachers quickly create editable, curriculum-aligned lessons for grades 1-12.

The lessons are mapped to CBSE and ICSE standards and are available in PowerPoint and Open Learning Format (.olf).

myViewBoard 3.0 offers improved interactive features, including a simplified Magic Box, Participate Mode for real-time responses, and an AI-powered pen tool.

The software focuses on accessibility, with features like immersive reading, text-to-speech, multilingual support, and Irlen filters.

ViewSonic aims to address challenges like limited preparation time for educators in India.

Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President of AV Business at ViewSonic India, stated that AI is a critical force in how the world operates and learns. He emphasized that ViewLessons AI Studio allows Indian teachers to generate high-quality, curriculum-aligned lessons quickly, saving time and opening new ways to design and deliver learning. He added that myViewBoard 3.0 continues to assist interactive and accessible teaching, helping educators adapt to future needs.

Redefining Educational Content Creation

India is becoming a key center for AI-led advancements in education. ViewLessons AI Studio is a content creation tool made for Indian educators. It allows teachers from Grades 1 to 12 to generate NCERT-aligned lessons instantly. These lessons are available as editable PowerPoint files and in Open Learning Format (.olf), which is a cross-platform file standard compatible with various devices and software.

Unlike traditional template-based tools, ViewLessons AI Studio allows teachers to modify lessons by editing text, adding images and videos, and including hyperlinks. Educators can tailor content for different learning styles and reuse lessons to build a digital collection, which reduces preparation time significantly.

ViewSonic’s dual-content model provides additional options: educators can pick from a ready-to-use lesson library or use AI to create custom content. This supports various digital skill levels and classroom settings across India.

Notes:

CBSE: Central Board of Secondary Education

Central Board of Secondary Education ICSE: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education NCERT: National Council of Educational Research and Training

Enhancing Classroom Engagement and Accessibility

myViewBoard®, recognized for its focus on inclusivity, provides educators with tools to create engaging learning environments. The updated Magic Box simplifies navigation and offers organized access to content for subjects like math and science. It also includes an ad-free Youtube for uninterrupted media integration.

The platform’s Participate Mode supports active learning through real-time response tracking and grading. An AI-powered pen tool improves interaction by converting hand-drawn shapes into smart visuals using live web search.

Accessibility is a core aspect of myViewBoard’s design. Features include immersive reading, text-to-speech, multilingual support, and Irlen filters (colored overlays that help reduce visual stress for learners with dyslexia or Irlen Syndrome). Other tools like spotlights, customizable backgrounds, and adaptive layouts help neurodiverse students, including those with ADHD or other cognitive challenges.

myViewBoard supports various file formats, including .ppt, .pdf, Google Slides, .olf, and .iwb. It also offers cloud-based access, allowing educators to manage multiple lesson tabs and share screens in real time, making it a complete digital teaching platform.

Strengthening ViewSonic’s Position in Indian EdTech

As AI changes global education, ViewSonic is increasing its presence in India with solutions developed based on local insights and relevance. By addressing real-world challenges such as limited preparation time and the need for adaptable content, ViewLessons AI Studio helps educators move from just creating content to designing meaningful learning experiences. With ViewLessons AI Studio and myViewBoard 3.0, ViewSonic provides solutions that help Indian educators teach with greater creativity and clarity.

FAQ

Q1: What is ViewLessons AI Studio?

A1: ViewLessons AI Studio is an AI-powered content creation tool by ViewSonic that helps teachers in India quickly generate editable, curriculum-aligned lessons for students in Grades 1 to 12.

Q2: Which educational boards do the ViewLessons AI Studio lessons align with?

A2: The lessons created with ViewLessons AI Studio are aligned with CBSE and ICSE standards, and they are also NCERT-aligned.

Q3: What are the main improvements in myViewBoard 3.0?

A3: myViewBoard 3.0 includes a redesigned Magic Box for easier navigation, a Participate Mode for real-time student responses, and an AI-powered pen tool that converts hand-drawn shapes into smart visuals.

Q4: How does myViewBoard 3.0 support students with diverse learning needs?

A4: myViewBoard 3.0 includes features like immersive reading, text-to-speech, multilingual support, Irlen filters, spotlights, customizable backgrounds, and adaptive layouts to assist neurodiverse students.

Q5: In what formats can lessons be created or used with ViewLessons AI Studio and myViewBoard 3.0?

A5: Lessons can be generated in editable PowerPoint and Open Learning Format (.olf). myViewBoard supports a range of file types, including .ppt, .pdf, Google Slides, .olf, and .iwb.