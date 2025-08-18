ViewSonic Launches Made-in-India ViewBoard IN03 and CN01 Series for Classrooms and Businesses

ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual and EdTech solutions, has officially launched its Made in India ViewBoard IN03 and CN01 series. These displays are being produced at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Noida, and Tirupati.

The IN03 series is tailored for classrooms, while the CN01 series caters to both educational institutions and commercial environments. By manufacturing locally, ViewSonic aims to deliver faster, reduce costs, and offer solutions optimized for Indian users. This also supports the government’s Make in India and digital progress initiatives.

Key Takeaways

ViewSonic begins manufacturing its ViewBoard IN03 and CN01 series in India

Production units are located in Gujarat, Noida, and Tirupati

IN03 Series: Classroom focused, available in 65, 75, and 86 inch sizes

CN01 Series: Designed for both education and business use, with 43, 55, 65, and 75 inch options

Features include 4K resolution, Google Play Store access (IN03), multiple connectivity choices, and energy efficient performance

ViewBoard IN03 Series: Smart Interactive Panels for Education

The IN03 series is focused on enhancing classroom learning with features that make teaching more interactive and seamless:

Size options: 65, 75, and 86 inches

Operating System: Runs on Android 14 with EDLA (Enterprise Device License Agreement) certification, giving access to Google Play Store apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Google Search

4K UHD Display: Ultra Fine Touch technology, advanced bonding, and support for 40 point touch with dual tip pens for a natural writing experience

Audio and Connectivity: Dual 20W speakers for clear sound, USB C port, and microSD expansion

Security and Updates: Automatic updates reduce IT workload and ensure better classroom security

ViewBoard CN01 Series: Reliable Displays for 24/7 Use

The CN01 series is built to serve schools and businesses that require round the clock performance. Key highlights include:

Size options: 43, 55, 65, and 75 inches

Durability: Capable of running 24/7 with both portrait and landscape modes

Brightness: 520 nits for clear visuals even in brightly lit environments

Built in Signage Player: Supports scheduled content display

Connectivity: Single USB C for power, media, and data transfer

Wireless Sharing: Compatible with AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast

Remote Management: Content control and monitoring via LAN for administrators

Strengthening ViewSonic’s India Strategy

According to Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of AV Business at ViewSonic India, these panels have been specifically engineered for Indian classrooms and businesses, keeping in mind local requirements. The move underlines ViewSonic’s long term commitment to India by not only serving the market but also contributing to self reliance and digital innovation.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the main difference between the ViewSonic IN03 and CN01 series?

A. The IN03 series is an interactive panel designed for digital classrooms, while the CN01 series is a versatile display for continuous use in both educational and commercial spaces. The IN03 has advanced touch features and is Google EDLA certified, whereas the CN01 focuses on digital signage and clear visibility.

Q. What does Google EDLA certification mean for the IN03 series?

A. EDLA certification means the IN03 interactive panel has direct, secure access to the Google Play Store and popular Google Workspace apps. This allows for easy access to educational tools and ensures the device gets regular security updates.

Q. Where are these ViewSonic products being manufactured in India?

A. ViewSonic has started manufacturing the IN03 and CN01 series from its units located in Gujarat, Noida, and Tirupati.

Q. Can the CN01 series be used as a digital signage display?

A. Yes, the CN01 series is well-suited for digital signage. It supports 24/7 operation, has a high brightness, and includes a built-in signage player that allows for scheduled content playback.

Q. What is the touch technology used in the IN03 interactive panel?

A. The IN03 series uses Ultra Fine Touch technology with advanced bonding, which supports up to 40 touch points and dual-tip pen functionality for a smooth and natural writing experience.