ViewSonic Launches X Series 4K Gaming Projectors and SP7 Business Projector in India

ViewSonic Corp., a global provider of visual solutions, has rolled out three new projectors in the Indian market. This includes two refreshed models in its flagship X Series lineup, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro, aimed squarely at gamers and home cinema enthusiasts. Alongside those, there’s the all-new SP7 projector, which has been developed with professional and educational settings in mind. All models are now available for purchase across India.

Key Takeaways

ViewSonic’s latest launch includes the X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro, and SP7 projectors.

The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro are premium offerings, designed for high-end gaming and media streaming. They feature 4K HDR, Google TV integration, and carry the “Designed for Xbox” certification.

The SP7 caters to classrooms and office spaces, offering high brightness, extended lamp life, and cost-efficient features.

Official pricing is set at ₹3,60,000 for the X1-4K Pro, ₹3,90,000 for the X2-4K Pro, and ₹75,000 for the SP7.

Next-Gen Entertainment with X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro

With the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro, ViewSonic is nudging the projector experience a little closer to plug-and-play convenience. Both models now include Google TV built-in, which means there’s no longer any need to hook up an external streaming stick to access apps like Netflix, YouTube, or Disney+. It’s a small change, but it can make a big difference in everyday use.

Both projectors are part of the “Designed for Xbox” program, signaling that they’re tuned for console gaming. They support native 4K HDR for that cinematic feel, and high refresh rates including QHD 1440p at 120Hz and 1080p at 240Hz, which helps deliver a smoother gaming experience. Add to that a very low 4.2ms input lag, and fast-paced gameplay should feel much more responsive.

For visuals, both rely on a 0.65-inch DMD chip from Texas Instruments, which is known for its solid contrast performance. They also come with a third-gen LED light source, pushing out up to 2,900 LED lumens and covering 125% of the Rec. 709 color space. That should translate to vibrant colors and clear details. Plus, the mercury-free LED engine is rated for a long life of up to 60,000 hours, which is quite reassuring.

Audio is handled internally by Harman Kardon speakers, which means you won’t necessarily need a separate sound system right away. Connectivity-wise, both models include HDMI eARC, USB-C, and wireless screen mirroring options, ticking most of the usual boxes.

Where the two differ is in installation. The X1-4K Pro is a standard-throw projector with a 1.3x optical zoom and vertical lens shift for easier placement. The X2-4K Pro, on the other hand, is a short-throw version that can display a 100-inch image from just 1.5 meters away. That makes it a better fit for smaller spaces. Both have also earned TÜV SÜD certification for low blue light emissions, which could help reduce eye fatigue during longer sessions.

SP7 Projector for Professional Environments

ViewSonic’s SP7 is clearly tailored for schools, colleges, and office boardrooms. It delivers a solid 4,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, which should keep images crisp even in rooms with ambient lighting. It has a native WXGA (1280×800) resolution, which isn’t top tier but works well for presentations and educational content.

It also incorporates ViewSonic’s SuperColor tech, offering five preset modes like “Presentation” and “Brightest” to help adapt to different lighting and content needs. Where the SP7 really tries to shine is in reliability and cost-effectiveness. It includes a SuperEco mode that can stretch the lamp’s life up to 15,000 hours. Power-saving tools like Auto Power Off and a Sleep Timer help conserve energy when the projector isn’t in use.

For presenters, ViewSonic has included small touches like a Presentation Timer to help manage time during meetings or lectures. And setup is fairly straightforward thanks to vertical keystone correction that ensures the image aligns correctly on the screen or wall.

Availability

All three projectors are currently available in India via ViewSonic’s channel partners, including system integrators and value-added resellers. Pricing stands at ₹3,60,000 for the X1-4K Pro, ₹3,90,000 for the X2-4K Pro, and ₹75,000 for the SP7.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the main difference between the ViewSonic X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro?

A1. The primary difference is the throw distance. The X1-4K Pro is a standard-throw projector suitable for larger spaces, while the X2-4K Pro is a short-throw projector ideal for smaller rooms as it can create a large screen from a short distance.

Q2. Do the ViewSonic X series projectors need a separate streaming device?

A2. No, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro have Google TV built-in, which allows you to install and run streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube directly on the projector.

Q3. What does “Designed for Xbox” mean for a projector?

A3. It means the projector is certified by Microsoft Xbox to deliver an optimal gaming experience. It supports key gaming features like 1440p resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid and responsive gameplay.

Q4. Is the SP7 projector good for watching movies at home?

A4. While you can watch movies on it, the SP7 is primarily designed for professional and educational use. Its WXGA (1280×800) resolution is lower than the 4K resolution of the X series, which is better suited for home cinema.

Q5. What is the lifespan of the light source in these new projectors?

A5. The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro use an LED light source with a lifespan of up to 60,000 hours. The SP7 uses a traditional lamp, which can last up to 15,000 hours when used in its SuperEco mode.