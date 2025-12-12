Vijay Sales Announces Year End Sale 2025 with Up to 70% Off on Electronics Starting December 13

Vijay Sales, one of the more familiar electronics retailers across India, has officially kicked off its Year End Sale starting December 13, 2025. The timing feels quite intentional this year, especially as many consumers are already dealing with rising import costs that have been quietly building due to currency fluctuations. Perhaps that is why the sale carries a bit more weight, almost like a chance to secure gadgets at the current price before the new year brings its own adjustments. The offers are available both online and in stores, giving shoppers the flexibility to browse however they prefer.

As always, the retailer has spread out its discounts across a wide selection of electronics and home appliances, with reductions reaching up to 70 percent. It feels like a typical year end clearance in some ways, though a few of the price drops are noticeably deeper than usual.

Key Takeaways

Sale Start Date: The offers begin on December 13, 2025.

Major Discounts: Up to 70 percent off on smartphones, smartwatches, audio products, and more.

Apple Deals: iPhone models start at ₹39,990 and MacBooks at ₹72,490.

Bank Offers: Instant savings up to ₹20,000 with select cards from HDFC, ICICI, Amex, and others.

Winter Essentials: Geysers start at ₹3,199 and room heaters at ₹1,399.

Apple and Smartphone Deals

For anyone eyeing an Apple device, the price cuts come as a bit of a relief. iPhones start at ₹39,990 during the sale, which feels relatively accessible considering the usual premium. Students and professionals who rely on Apple’s ecosystem will find MacBooks starting at ₹72,490, while iPads begin at ₹30,500. These prices already factor in bank-linked incentives, something worth keeping in mind for anyone comparing deals.

Android buyers have their share of affordable options too. Smartphones start at ₹6,499, a price point that seems to target budget shoppers without compromising too much on basic features. It is interesting how broad the range is this time, making the sale useful for both premium and entry level shoppers.

Laptops, Tablets, and Accessories

Productivity devices have become essential for many, and the sale reflects that shift. Laptops from well-known brands are available from ₹25,990, a figure that might appeal to students who tend to wait for seasonal offers. Tablets begin at ₹10,999, filling the gap for those who want a portable device without committing to a full laptop.

Accessories are part of the mix too, some starting as low as ₹119. It is a small detail, but useful, especially for shoppers who end up needing cables, basic peripherals, or replacements they do not usually plan for.

Home Entertainment and Appliances

Home entertainment products receive noticeable price adjustments. Smart QLED TVs start at ₹10,590, which could tempt anyone planning to upgrade their living room setup. Audio devices like soundbars begin at ₹1,699, and party speakers start at ₹2,499. Personal audio accessories such as headphones start at ₹599, offering options for casual listeners as well.

On the home appliance side, washing machines start at ₹8,990 and microwaves at ₹4,990. Air conditioners and refrigerators get discounts of up to 50 percent, something that stands out considering their usual pricing. With winter approaching, geysers priced from ₹3,199 and room heaters from ₹1,399 may become necessities rather than optional purchases. Kitchen gadgets are also part of the sale, with air fryers from ₹2,699 and coffee makers from ₹499.

Bank Offers and Loyalty Rewards

Vijay Sales has again partnered with several banks, and the offers feel fairly competitive. HDFC Bank cardholders can get up to ₹7,500 off on EMI payments. ICICI Bank customers can get up to ₹15,000 off on select transactions. Additional offers come from American Express, HSBC, OneCard, Yes Bank, and PNB, usually ranging between 5 percent and 10 percent instant discount depending on the product category and card type.

The My VS Rewards program continues to add a small but steady benefit. Members earn 0.75 percent of their purchase value as reward points, with each point equal to ₹1. Registration is free using a mobile number, and while the points may not seem substantial at first, they do accumulate over multiple purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the Vijay Sales Year End Sale 2025 start?

A1: The sale begins on December 13, 2025.

Q2: What are the best bank offers available in this sale?

A2: Customers can get up to ₹15,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and up to ₹7,500 with HDFC Bank cards on eligible EMI transactions. Offers also exist for Amex, HSBC, and OneCard users.

Q3: Are there offers on iPhones during the Vijay Sales Year End Sale?

A3: Yes, iPhone models are available starting from ₹39,990, inclusive of bank offers.

Q4: Can I earn loyalty points on my purchases?

A4: Yes, via the My VS Rewards program, you earn 0.75 percent of the purchase value as reward points (1 Point = ₹1).

Q5: Is the sale available online?

A5: Yes, customers can shop these deals at physical Vijay Sales stores or online at www.vijaysales.com.