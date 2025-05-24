Vijay Sales Launches Apple Days Sale: Major Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and More

Vijay Sales has officially kicked off its Apple Days Sale, running from May 24 to June 1, 2025. This event brings substantial discounts across a wide array of Apple products, including the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Customers can avail themselves of these offers both in-store and online.

Significant Price Drops on iPhone 16 Series

The spotlight is on the iPhone 16 lineup, with notable price reductions:

iPhone 16 (128GB): Now at ₹66,990 after a ₹4,000 instant discount.

iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): Priced at ₹74,990, inclusive of a ₹4,000 discount.

iPhone 16 Pro (128GB): Available for ₹1,03,990, reflecting a ₹3,000 discount.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB): Offered at ₹1,27,650, with a ₹3,000 discount.

iPhone 16e (128GB): Listed at ₹47,990, including a ₹4,000 discount.

These prices are further sweetened for ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders, who can avail of additional instant discounts.

Attractive Deals on Previous iPhone Models

For those considering earlier models:

iPhone 15: Starting from ₹58,490, with a ₹3,000 instant discount.

iPhone 15 Plus: Available at ₹66,990, inclusive of a ₹3,000 discount.

iPhone 13: Priced from ₹43,790.

Additionally, customers can benefit from exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,500 when trading in eligible smartphones at Vijay Sales physical stores.

Compelling Offers on iPads and MacBooks

The sale extends to Apple’s computing devices:

iPad 11th Gen: Starting at ₹30,200.

iPad Air: Available from ₹52,400.

iPad Pro: Beginning at ₹89,400.

For MacBook enthusiasts

MacBook Pro with M4 chip: Starting at ₹1,45,900.

MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip: From ₹1,72,400.

MacBook Pro with M4 Max chip: Beginning at ₹2,78,900.

Notably, Vijay Sales has announced that special pricing for MacBook Air models featuring M4 and M2 chips will be unveiled on May 25, 2025.

Discounts on Apple Watches and Audio Accessories

Customers can also find deals on wearables and audio products:

Apple Watch Series 10: Available from ₹40,600.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Starting at ₹20,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Offered from ₹79,700.

For audio devices:

AirPods 4: Priced at ₹10,900.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Available at ₹15,000.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Offered at ₹20,900.

Beats audio range: Starting from ₹5,400.

These prices include instant bank discounts for eligible cardholders.

Additional Savings and Benefits

Beyond product discounts, Vijay Sales is offering:

Exchange Bonuses: Up to ₹10,000 for eligible device trade-ins.

Demo and Open Box Units: Special pricing on limited stock, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Protection Plans: Up to 20% off on Protect+ extended warranty and accidental damage protection plans.

Accessories: Competitive pricing on Apple accessories, including chargers, cables, Apple Pencils, keyboards, cases, and screen protectors.

Additionally, every purchase during the Apple Days promotion contributes to the MyVS Loyalty Program, where customers earn loyalty points equal to 0.75% of their purchase value. Each point is redeemable for one rupee against future purchases at any Vijay Sales store.

Availability

The Apple Days Sale is accessible across all 150+ Vijay Sales retail locations nationwide and through their e-commerce platform, www.vijaysales.com. This extensive reach ensures that shoppers across India can take advantage of these compelling offers.