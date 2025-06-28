Vijay Sales Launches Massive Open Box Sale Starting June 28: Deep Discounts on Electronics Across India

Vijay Sales, one of India’s better-known electronics retail chains, has just announced its much-awaited “Mega Open Box Sale,” kicking off on June 28, 2025. This event promises serious savings across a wide range of electronics—think smartphones, laptops, TVs, washing machines, and tablets. The deals are live not only at all Vijay Sales brick-and-mortar locations across the country but also online at www.vijaysales.com.

At its core, the “Open Box Sale” is a smart move by Vijay Sales—a way to help customers access high-quality electronics without breaking the bank. These aren’t just leftover gadgets; they’re often last-piece items or display units that have passed a solid round of checks to ensure they work like new. So if you’re someone who’s been eyeing a tech upgrade but hesitating over full retail pricing, this might be your moment.

It’s also a well-timed initiative, especially for those prepping for the school year ahead. Students heading back to class, parents planning purchases, or professionals looking to refresh their gear can all find something practical. From affordable tablets that handle e-learning to laptops built for heavier academic or creative workloads, the sale is positioned as more than just a clearance—it’s a seasonal solution.

Unlocking Extra Perks with MyVS Loyalty Program

For returning customers, the MyVS loyalty program adds another layer of benefit. Members earn points equivalent to 0.75% of their total bill—whether they shop in-store or online. And the math is refreshingly simple: every point equals one rupee when redeemed. The cardless nature of the program is a plus too, with your mobile number functioning as your ID. It removes friction and adds value over time, which is a win for those who shop regularly.

Spotlight on Featured Deals

The Open Box Sale spans a variety of categories, each with standout deals:

Mobiles: Prices begin at just ₹6,499, with options that range from basic to feature-rich models.

Washing Machines: Starting at ₹10,990, ideal for home upgrades without heavy spending.

Laptops: Discounts go up to 50%, with choices tailored for everything from study to work.

Televisions: Also up to 50% off, these deals make a new entertainment setup more affordable.

Refrigerators: From ₹11,990, offering great value for an essential kitchen staple.

iPads/Tablets: With savings of up to 50%, these devices cover needs from light use to multitasking.

Apple Devices: Expect significant markdowns on MacBooks, iPhones, and smartwatches. The phrase “massive savings” is more than just marketing here.

Smartwatches: With up to 60% off, wearable tech becomes far more accessible.

Audio Devices: Discounts up to 70% on speakers, soundbars, and headphones—a definite highlight.

IT Accessories: Must-haves like keyboards, storage, and networking tools come at can’t-miss prices.

Why the Open Box Sale is Worth Your Attention

Vijay Sales outlines a few compelling reasons to consider jumping on this sale:

Deep Discounts: The primary appeal lies in how much you can save. Big-brand tech at considerably lower prices is a major draw.

Quality Assurance: Every open-box or display item goes through a certification process. That should help ease the usual hesitations that come with buying anything not sealed in plastic.

Limited Quantities: It’s not a forever-sale—once these units are gone, that’s it. If you spot something that fits your needs, it might be wise to move quickly.

Back to School Fit: The timing isn’t accidental. For families and students, the discounts provide an affordable way to prepare for the new academic year.

Customers are encouraged to visit their local Vijay Sales store or explore their site, www.vijaysales.com, to browse options and snag deals before stock runs out.

Even More Savings with Partner Bank Offers

Stacking discounts gets easier with the wide array of bank partnerships in place for this event. Here’s a look at what’s on offer, though do note that terms vary and some are time-sensitive:

HDFC Bank: Up to ₹7,500 off on Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions of ₹7,500+. Valid till June 30, 2025.

American Express: Flat 5% off on EMIs between ₹25,000-₹50,000; 7.5% off (up to ₹10,000) for EMIs between ₹50,001-₹199,999; Flat ₹12,500 off on EMIs of ₹200,000+, available only on weekends.

Visa Canara: 10% off up to ₹3,000 on Credit Card Non-EMI spends of ₹15,000+.

Yes Bank: 5% off up to ₹2,500 on Credit Card EMIs over ₹10,000.

IDFC FIRST Bank: 5% off up to ₹10,000 on Credit Card EMIs over ₹5,000.

OneCard: Discounts up to ₹4,000 on EMIs of ₹25,000+.

AU Small Finance Bank: 5% off up to ₹1,000 on Credit Card Non-EMI purchases over ₹10,000 (Sundays only).

DBS Bank: 10% off up to ₹3,000 on EMIs above ₹15,000; 10% off up to ₹1,500 on Non-EMIs over ₹15,000 (Fridays to Sundays).

BOBCARD: 10% discount up to ₹3,000 on EMI transactions over ₹7,500. Valid till June 30, 2025.

Federal Bank: 7.5% off up to ₹5,000 on EMIs of ₹20,000+, available till June 30.

Federal Scapia: 5% off up to ₹2,000 on EMIs over ₹15,000, valid until June 30.

Put together, these bank offers can significantly enhance the value of the already reduced open-box items. Depending on your bank and the transaction type, you might be able to shave off a little extra from your final bill.

Consumer Sentiment and Market Perspective

Vijay Sales has carved out a solid reputation for itself in India’s electronics retail landscape. While, like any retailer, experiences can vary from one shopper to another, the chain is often recognized for offering a wide product selection and matching online prices in-store. This “Open Box Sale” taps into the growing demand for value purchases—especially among tech-savvy buyers who are open to alternatives as long as quality is intact.

It also helps distinguish Vijay Sales in a fiercely competitive market. Their emphasis on quality checks, loyalty incentives, and coordinated bank tie-ups helps foster a full-circle shopping experience that feels thoughtful and tailored, not just transactional.

Moreover, aligning the event with both the fiscal quarter’s end and academic year preparations is a clever move. It invites consumers to shop with a bit of strategy, mixing personal need with financial savvy. The limited stock nature of open-box inventory only amplifies the urgency.

Final Thoughts

Vijay Sales’ Mega Open Box Sale, launching on June 28, 2025, stands out as a key retail event this season. Between the steep discounts, quality-assured products, loyalty rewards, and bank-specific deals, shoppers are presented with a comprehensive value proposition. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech without going over budget, this could very well be the right time. Just remember—with limited quantities, a little early browsing might be the way to go.

FAQs

Q1: What exactly are “Open Box” products in the Vijay Sales sale? A1: Open Box products are typically last-piece or display units that have been opened but are still in verified, excellent condition. Each undergoes a thorough inspection to ensure full functionality and quality—giving shoppers a way to save without sacrificing performance.

Q2: Can I return an Open Box item if I find an issue after purchase? A2: Vijay Sales affirms that all Open Box items are “checked and verified.” That said, policies can vary, so it’s wise to confirm the return terms at the point of purchase. Generally, retailers like Vijay Sales do have procedures in place for handling defects, especially when certified quality is part of the promise.

Q3: Are the bank offers applicable on all products during the Open Box Sale? A3: Most of the bank offers are pretty wide-ranging but do hinge on factors like transaction value, card type, and whether the purchase is EMI-based. Always a good idea to review each bank’s fine print before finalizing your cart.

Q4: How do I become a member of the MyVS loyalty program and earn points? A4: Just register at a Vijay Sales store or online, and you’re in. Once enrolled, you earn 0.75% of your total spend as points. Your mobile number serves as your ID, making the whole process seamless and straightforward.

Q5: Is it better to shop for the Open Box Sale online or in a physical Vijay Sales store? A5: Honestly, both options have their perks. Online shopping offers convenience and the full catalog at your fingertips. But going to a store means you can inspect the item firsthand and ask questions. Some bank deals might differ based on how you shop, so it’s smart to compare before deciding. Availability can also vary since open-box stock is limited.