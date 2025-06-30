Vijay Sales Open Box Sale: Deep Discounts on Galaxy S25 Plus, iPhones, iPads Now Available

Vijay Sales, one of India’s better-known electronics retailers, has kicked off its much-awaited Open Box sale, drawing attention with steep discounts across a wide range of popular gadgets. For anyone eyeing top-tier devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, a variety of iPhones, or even the latest iPads, this might just be the right moment. The event, which launched on June 28, 2025, is available both online and at physical stores nationwide, offering customers a shot at nearly-new products for significantly less.

Key Highlights at a Glance:

The Open Box sale is now live across India, available online and in Vijay Sales outlets.

Shoppers can save up to 70% on select electronics, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and audio devices.

Featured items include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus, and Apple iPad Air 2024.

“Open box” refers to products that have been unsealed but are still in good condition—often display pieces or customer returns.

Additional discounts are offered for select bank card users (HDFC, IDFC First, Yes Bank, RBL, One Credit Card).

Most items include valid brand warranties, though coverage varies.

Customers should carefully review return policies and inspect products before finalizing purchases.

What Exactly is an “Open Box” Item?

For many buyers, the term “open box” naturally triggers a few questions about quality and reliability. Simply put, these are products whose original packaging has been opened—either because they were used for store display, returned by a customer (not necessarily because of a defect), or opened during quality control.

Unlike refurbished products, which are often used extensively and then repaired, open box items are typically in near-new condition. They haven’t seen much, if any, real-world use and usually retain all original accessories. Most importantly, the internal packaging seal often remains intact, indicating minimal handling. For shoppers, this can mean getting a high-end device at a fraction of its standard retail price, assuming a factory-sealed box isn’t a dealbreaker.

Deep Dive into the Featured Tech

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Arguably the star of this sale, the Galaxy S25 Plus is featured at a reduced price of approximately Rs. 1,00,454, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,11,999. This variant includes 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage, and it runs on the formidable Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone supports heavy multitasking and demanding applications without a hitch.

It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, wrapped in Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for extra protection. Powered by One UI 7 on Android 15, it promises up to seven years of software and security updates. The camera system includes:

50MP main camera

10MP telephoto lens

12MP ultrawide sensor

Power comes from a 4900 mAh battery, paired with extensive connectivity options: dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and UWB. For Android fans, it’s hard not to be intrigued.

Apple iPhones

The iPhone 15 Plus also makes a strong appearance in this sale. The 128GB display unit is available for Rs. 57,990. It packs Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, ensuring fluid app usage and gaming performance.

Specifications include:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (120Hz)

48MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras

iOS 17

IP68 water/dust resistance

eSIM compatibility

Although model availability might vary, the inclusion of iPhones in this sale certainly broadens its appeal.

Apple iPad Air (2024)

Tablet buyers might want to take a closer look at the iPad Air 2024. The 128GB model is listed at Rs. 45,000. With Apple’s M2 chip under the hood, it’s ideal for creatives, students, or anyone needing performance on the go.

Notable specs:

11-inch display

M2 processor

iOS 17.4

12MP front and rear cameras

7,606mAh battery

45W fast charging support

Other iPad versions may also be available, subject to stock.

Broader Deals Beyond Phones and Tablets

It’s not just about mobile devices. Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on:

Laptops

Smartwatches

Audio gear like headphones, earphones, and speakers

These can be worthwhile, especially for buyers scouting premium gadgets without splurging.

Extra Bank Offers for More Savings

To sweeten the deal, additional savings are available through bank card partnerships. Instant discounts are applicable when using cards from:

HDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank

Yes Bank

RBL Bank

One Credit Card (offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on purchases over Rs. 1,00,000)

As always, do check the fine print, including minimum spend and validity terms.

Warranty & Return Policies: What You Need to Know

One concern with open box products is whether they come with reliable post-purchase support. Vijay Sales confirms that most items do carry a brand warranty, typically between 6 and 12 months. Still, buyers should always confirm specifics at the time of purchase.

For returns, timing is crucial. Customers need to report any damage or defect within 48 hours of delivery. Returns or replacements are usually accepted within two days, provided the product is unused and complete with accessories, manuals, and original packaging. An invoice is required. Vijay Sales also runs quality checks on returned items, and if issues arise, customers may bear re-shipment costs.

Tips Before You Buy:

Inspect products carefully in-store for any signs of wear or missing items.

Double-check warranty duration.

Understand the return window and requirements thoroughly.

Why Open Box Sales Matter

Open box sales serve a dual purpose: they help retailers clear shelf inventory and offer consumers near-new devices at friendlier price points. For customers, this is a way to access top-notch tech without paying full price—while also reducing electronic waste.

With headline deals on flagship phones, tablets, and more, plus added bank incentives, Vijay Sales’ Open Box event makes a strong case for being worth a look. But it goes without saying: act soon. Stock tends to move fast during these events.

FAQs: Vijay Sales Open Box Sale

Q1: What is an “open box” product?

A: It refers to an item whose original packaging has been opened, often for display, return, or inspection purposes. The product is usually unused and fully functional.

Q2: Are these items used?

A: No, not in the traditional sense. Open box items are typically “like new,” not previously used over a long period, unlike refurbished ones.

Q3: Do they come with warranties?

A: Yes, generally between 6 to 12 months. Buyers should confirm individual item terms.

Q4: Can I return an item if I change my mind?

A: Returns are allowed within two days, but the item must be unused and complete. Report any damage within 48 hours.

Q5: How long is the sale running?

A: The sale started on June 28, 2025. There is no fixed end date, so it’s best to act quickly.

Q6: Are all open box items discounted by 70%?

A: Not necessarily. Discounts vary. Some items may be up to 70% off, while others, like flagship phones, may see smaller markdowns.

Q7: Can I combine bank offers with open box deals?

A: Yes, additional discounts are available when using eligible bank cards, subject to terms.