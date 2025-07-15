VinFast Opens Pre-Bookings for VF 6, VF 7 Electric SUVs in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has kicked off pre-bookings for its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India as of today, July 15, 2025. This is a key move in the company’s broader entry into one of the world’s most promising EV markets. Customers can now reserve either model at VinFast dealerships or through the company’s website, with a fully refundable booking fee of ₹21,000. Deliveries are slated to begin shortly after the inauguration of VinFast’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Key Takeaways:

Pre-bookings for VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 are open across India starting July 15, 2025.

Reservations can be made online or at showrooms with a refundable amount of ₹21,000.

Deliveries will commence after the Tamil Nadu factory becomes operational.

VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups for 32 dealerships in 27 cities.

Both SUVs include Level 2 ADAS and panoramic glass roofs.

VinFast Auto India, the local branch of the Vietnamese automaker, is positioning itself to cater to Indian buyers seeking premium electric mobility options. The company hasn’t wasted time establishing a solid foundation, teaming up with 13 dealer groups to roll out 32 dealerships across 27 cities. By the end of 2025, that network is expected to expand to 35 locations, covering major metros and emerging EV hotspots.

Earlier this year, the VF 6 and VF 7 made their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, sparking interest among prospective Indian buyers. These EVs combine contemporary styling, practical range figures, and cutting-edge tech. Both are equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and come with panoramic glass roofs, aimed at offering a more upscale driving experience.

The VinFast VF 6 is a compact electric SUV that will likely compete with rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai’s forthcoming Creta Electric. It measures 4,241mm in length, 1,834mm in width, and 1,580mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase. The SUV houses a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The Eco trim delivers 174 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 399 km. The Plus variant steps it up to 201 bhp and 310 Nm, though range slightly dips to 381 km. Inside, it features a 12.9-inch freestanding infotainment screen and a head-up display.

The VF 7, VinFast’s larger mid-size electric SUV, is pitched against competitors like the BYD Atto 3. It comes in at 4,545mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,635.75mm in height, riding on a 2,840mm wheelbase. The vehicle is powered by a 70.8 kWh battery. In the Eco version, a single motor offers 201 bhp and 310 Nm, with a claimed range of 450 km. The Plus variant, featuring a dual-motor setup, pushes out 349 bhp and 500 Nm, albeit with a slightly shorter claimed range of 431 km. Inside, the VF 7 Eco comes with a 12.9-inch display, while the Plus gets an upgraded 15-inch screen.

VinFast’s ambitions in India go beyond simply selling cars. The company is building a $2 billion manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce up to 150,000 units annually, with some capacity reserved for exports to the Middle East and Africa. VinFast is also working with local firms like RoadGrid and myTVS to set up a country-wide charging and after-sales service ecosystem, aiming to establish 120 extended service workshops ahead of the first deliveries. The approach is designed to offer a holistic EV ownership experience in India.

FAQs about VinFast VF 6 & VF 7 in India:

Q1: What is the booking amount for the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 in India?

A1: The booking amount for both models is ₹21,000, and it is fully refundable.

Q2: When will VinFast start deliveries of the VF 6 and VF 7 in India?

A2: Deliveries are expected to begin once the Thoothukudi factory is inaugurated, which is scheduled for August.

Q3: Where is VinFast setting up its manufacturing plant in India?

A3: The manufacturing facility is being built in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with a $2 billion investment.

Q4: What is the expected driving range of the VinFast VF 6?

A4: The VF 6 Eco variant offers a WLTP range of up to 399 km, while the Plus variant is rated at up to 381 km.

Q5: What are the key safety features of the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7?

A5: Both SUVs feature Level 2 ADAS, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a 360-degree camera. Multiple airbags are also standard.