VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launch in India; check price, range, other details

Vietnam’s electric vehicle brand VinFast has officially made its way into the Indian market, announcing the launch of two new electric SUVs the VF6 and the VF7. Bookings are now open, with the VF6 priced from ₹29 lakh and the VF7 starting at ₹35 lakh, both ex-showrooms. These EVs will be manufactured locally at VinFast’s upcoming facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Key Takeaways

VinFast VF6 starts at ₹29 lakh and offers a WLTP range of up to 399 km

starts at ₹29 lakh and offers a WLTP range of up to 399 km VinFast VF7 is priced from ₹35 lakh with a maximum WLTP range of 450 km

is priced from ₹35 lakh with a maximum WLTP range of 450 km Battery and Motors : VF6 has a 59.6 kWh LFP battery, VF7 gets a larger 75.3 kWh NMC pack

: VF6 has a 59.6 kWh LFP battery, VF7 gets a larger 75.3 kWh NMC pack Power Output : Up to 174 hp in VF6, and up to 349 hp in the dual-motor VF7 Plus

: Up to 174 hp in VF6, and up to 349 hp in the dual-motor VF7 Plus Local Manufacturing : Vehicles will be made at the Tamil Nadu plant, part of a ₹16,000 crore investment

: Vehicles will be made at the Tamil Nadu plant, part of a ₹16,000 crore investment Bookings Open : Deliveries are expected to begin in the final quarter of 2025

: Deliveries are expected to begin in the final quarter of 2025 Warranty: 10-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the battery for both models

VinFast, which is part of the Vingroup conglomerate, is clearly aiming to make a strong impression in India’s increasingly dynamic EV landscape. The company is positioning itself with feature-rich products that seem to strike a balance between performance, range, and pricing.

Let’s start with the VF6. It’s a compact electric SUV designed to compete with the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti Suzuki eVX. Offered in Eco and Plus trims, both variants come with a 59.6 kWh Lithium Ferrophosphate (LFP) battery. The Eco version gets a 134 horsepower motor, while the Plus gets a bump to 174 horsepower. Interestingly, the Eco trim is actually more efficient, with a WLTP-rated range of 399 km compared to the 381 km claimed for the Plus. The cabin features a large 12.9-inch touchscreen that handles most of the controls, and there’s also an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) included.

Moving to the larger VF7, this mid-size SUV competes more directly with existing models like the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. It too comes in Eco and Plus variants, but with a larger 75.3 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery. The front-wheel-drive Eco version delivers 201 horsepower and a range of up to 450 km. The Plus trim ups the ante with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup producing 349 horsepower, though the range dips slightly to 431 km. The VF7 also gets a larger 15.6-inch infotainment screen and overall feels a bit more premium inside.

Perhaps one of the more appealing aspects, especially for Indian consumers, is the warranty. VinFast is offering 10 years or 2,00,000 km on the battery, which adds a layer of reassurance for those still unsure about making the switch to electric.

With local manufacturing plans already in motion and a significant ₹16,000 crore investment lined up, VinFast seems committed to becoming a serious player in India’s EV transition. Whether it all clicks with Indian buyers is something we’ll have to wait and see, but the intent is clear, and the products seem promising.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Where will VinFast cars be manufactured in India?

A: VinFast electric vehicles will be manufactured at the company’s new factory located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Q2: What is the battery warranty offered on the VinFast VF6 and VF7?

A: VinFast is offering a comprehensive warranty of 10 years or 2,00,000 kilometres on the battery for both the VF6 and VF7 models in India.

Q3: Do the VinFast VF6 and VF7 come with an included home charger?

A: Yes, VinFast provides a portable home charger with the purchase of both the VF6 and VF7. The company will also assist in the installation of a more powerful AC box charger at an additional cost.

Q4: What is the top speed of the VinFast VF7?

A: The top speed of the VinFast VF7 Eco (single motor) is approximately 175 km/h, while the Plus (dual motor, AWD) variant can reach a top speed of around 190 km/h.