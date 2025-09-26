Vivo Brings OriginOS to Global Markets, Replaces Funtouch OS in India from October 15

Vivo has officially confirmed that its OriginOS software is heading to the global market, with the rollout beginning on October 15. For customers in India, this marks a major shift, as the new user interface will take the place of Funtouch OS on all upcoming Vivo smartphones. It’s a clear sign that the company wants to unify its software experience across both international and Chinese markets.

Key Takeaways

Global debut : OriginOS, once limited to China, will be introduced worldwide on October 15.

: OriginOS, once limited to China, will be introduced worldwide on October 15. Change for India : Future Vivo smartphones in India will run on OriginOS instead of Funtouch OS.

: Future Vivo smartphones in India will run on OriginOS instead of Funtouch OS. New experience : OriginOS focuses on customization and widget-driven design, offering a fresh look compared to Funtouch OS.

: OriginOS focuses on customization and widget-driven design, offering a fresh look compared to Funtouch OS. Existing devices: Vivo hasn’t shared details about whether current devices running Funtouch OS will receive updates.

A New Software Direction

For years, vivo has operated with two different software platforms: Funtouch OS for global markets like India and OriginOS exclusively for China. The decision to expand OriginOS beyond its home country suggests the company now wants one cohesive software identity worldwide. It’s a strategy that brings Vivo closer to competitors who already deliver a uniform interface no matter where the phone is sold.

The shift away from Funtouch OS is significant. The last few versions of Funtouch had earned praise for simplifying the experience and aligning more closely with stock Android. But OriginOS is built on a very different idea. It’s more visually striking, more interactive, and deliberately sets itself apart from the typical Android experience.

What is OriginOS?

OriginOS is Vivo’s custom interface built on top of Android, with a strong focus on personalization and information at a glance. One of its hallmark features is the Klotski Grid, which lets users resize app icons and widgets, making the home screen more flexible and almost puzzle-like in how it can be arranged. Another standout addition is Nano Alerts, where live updates appear directly on app icons, reducing the need to constantly open apps. There are also dynamic wallpapers that react to changes like the weather, time, or even user movement, adding a layer of liveliness to the phone’s look and feel.

Unlike the Chinese version, the global release of OriginOS will fully support Google Mobile Services, including the Play Store. For Indian users, that means the new design arrives without sacrificing the Google apps and tools many rely on daily. Early reactions from tech communities have been a mix of curiosity and cautious optimism. People seem excited about the fresh interface but also a bit concerned about performance, especially on lower-end devices.

The big question that lingers is what happens to existing Vivo phones already running Funtouch OS. So far, the company hasn’t provided an official roadmap for updates, leaving current users waiting for clarity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is OriginOS?

A. OriginOS is a custom user interface developed by Vivo that runs on top of the Android OS. It is known for its unique widget-based home screen, called the Klotski Grid, and high level of visual customization.

Q. Will my current Vivo phone in India get the OriginOS update?

A. Vivo has not yet announced an update schedule for existing devices. The company’s announcement focuses on new phones, which will come with OriginOS pre-installed after October 15.

Q. How is OriginOS different from Funtouch OS?

A. OriginOS has a very different design. While recent Funtouch OS versions have a clean, minimalist look, OriginOS is more visually dynamic, with resizable widgets, interactive wallpapers, and live information displayed on app icons.

Q. When will the first Vivo phone with OriginOS launch in India?

A. The first Vivo smartphones to feature OriginOS in India are expected to launch shortly after the global announcement on October 15.

Q. Is OriginOS better than Funtouch OS?

A. Whether it is “better” depends on personal preference. Users who enjoy deep customization and a widget-heavy interface may prefer OriginOS. Those who like a simpler, more standard Android experience might prefer Funtouch OS.