Vivo Debuts X200 FE and X Fold5 in India

Vivo has just unveiled two new premium smartphones for the Indian market: the vivo X200 FE and the vivo X Fold5. With these launches, Vivo is clearly setting its sights on the higher end of the spectrum, aiming to deliver advanced performance, cutting-edge form factors, and AI-powered features tailored to the next generation of smartphone users.

Key Takeaways:

The vivo X200 FE delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek, compact frame.

The vivo X Fold5 is a feature-rich foldable with a focus on design, durability, and productivity.

Both devices boast the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System for high-end photography.

The X200 FE runs on the Dimensity 9300+ chip, while the X Fold5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Availability in India: X200 FE from July 23, X Fold5 from July 30.

vivo X200 FE: Compact and Capable

Designed for users who want a powerful phone without the bulk, the vivo X200 FE manages to pack a punch in a lightweight 186g body with a 6.31-inch display. It emphasizes mobile photography, featuring Vivo’s ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System.

There’s a strong focus on versatility here. The phone includes ZEISS Multifocal Professional Photography and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, supporting a range of shot types. The camera array is solid: a 50MP ZEISS Main Camera, a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and an 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. This combination promises sharp images, rich colors, and wide coverage. Modes like Stage Portrait Studio, Street Photography Mode, and ZEISS Style Portrait help round out the creative toolkit.

Under the surface, it’s running on the Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The 6500mAh battery should offer generous battery life, and 90W FlashCharge means you won’t be stuck near a power socket for long. The device also holds IP68/IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance, blending power with resilience. Buyers can pick from three finishes: Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey, and Frost Blue.

vivo X Fold5: India’s Brightest Foldable

The vivo X Fold5, meanwhile, is all about breaking boundaries in the foldable space. It’s been built with Second-Generation Armor Architecture and a Carbon Fibre Support Hinge, combining durability with a slim 0.92 cm profile. At 217g, it’s fairly light for a foldable. Vivo is also claiming some serious toughness here, with triple screen protection and certifications like IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+, plus resistance to water, dust, and temperatures as low as -20°C.

Inside, the Fold5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It features a 6000mAh battery—reportedly the largest in any foldable in India—with support for 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge. On the memory and storage side, it includes LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 for top-tier performance.

Its camera system is equally compelling. There’s a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (and up to 100x Digital Zoom), alongside a 50MP Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic Main Camera powered by the Sony IMX921 sensor. Plus, a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera covers a 120° field of view. It’s all geared toward capturing rich, detailed, and color-accurate images.

The productivity features are also noteworthy. With tools like Origin Workbench, Circle to Search with Google, Gemini Assistant, and vivo DocMaster, the Fold5 aims to cater to both creatives and professionals on the go.

Both phones will be available through major retail outlets, vivo’s India e-store, and various online platforms. The X200 FE hits shelves July 23, followed by the X Fold5 on July 30.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the main differences between the vivo X200 FE and vivo X Fold5?

A1: The X200 FE is a compact flagship focused on camera performance and portability. In contrast, the X Fold5 is a foldable smartphone designed for users who prioritize screen real estate and productivity tools.

Q2: What camera technology do these new vivo phones use?

A2: Both devices feature the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, which includes professional-grade lenses and features for enhanced mobile photography.

Q3: When will the vivo X200 FE and X Fold5 be available in India?

A3: The vivo X200 FE will be available starting July 23, 2025, and the X Fold5 will be available from July 30, 2025.

Q4: What are the key durability features of the vivo X Fold5?

A4: The X Fold5 includes a Second-Generation Armor Architecture, a Carbon Fibre Support Hinge, triple screen protection, and certified resistance to dust, water, and extreme temperatures, making it one of the toughest foldables available.