vivo Launches Third 'Imagine' Smartphone Photography Awards with Zoya Akhtar as Jury Chair

Smartphone maker vivo has officially launched the third edition of its Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards. The initiative, now becoming a recurring platform for visual storytellers across India, invites participants to capture the world as they see it, using just their smartphones. Returning as Jury Chair is celebrated filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, whose eye for narrative and visual depth will once again help shape the selection of this year’s standout entries.

This year’s theme, My World in My Eyes, feels intentionally open-ended. It encourages people to express their personal lens on life, whether through quiet everyday scenes or more dramatic visual storytelling. It’s not about perfection, but about perspective.

Key Takeaways:

What’s Happening: The third edition of the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards is now live.

The third edition of the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards is now live. The Theme: “My World in My Eyes” asks photographers to share deeply personal viewpoints through their work.

“My World in My Eyes” asks photographers to share deeply personal viewpoints through their work. Jury Head: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar returns as Jury Chair.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar returns as Jury Chair. Big Prize: The winner will direct a music video for a Warner Music India artist.

The awards continue to shine a light on the growing influence of mobile photography. vivo aims to prove that powerful storytelling doesn’t require professional equipment. In fact, that’s part of the charm here. The contest levels the playing field, letting anyone with a smartphone and a vision step up.

Zoya Akhtar’s role as Jury Chair is particularly impactful. Her filmography, which includes titles like Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is marked by vivid visuals and emotional resonance. Her guidance ensures the judging process isn’t just about technical execution, but also the feeling and narrative behind each image. She’s passionate about the role visuals play in storytelling and seems genuinely excited to help uncover new creative voices.

The grand prize this year is more than just a title or trophy. The overall winner will get the chance to direct a professional music video for a Warner Music India artist. That’s a huge opportunity for any emerging creative and one that blurs the line between amateur photography and professional filmmaking. Beyond that, winners in each category will receive vivo’s latest X series smartphones along with cash prizes.

Submissions are open to all Indian citizens. Entries can be uploaded via the vivo India website from August 28 to October 15, 2025. The contest includes several categories, such as Nature & Landscape, Portrait, Street, and a broader open category called My World. This range gives participants room to either focus on their strengths or experiment in new areas.

Ultimately, the Imagine Awards aren’t just a celebration of good images. They’re becoming a space where people can tell meaningful stories, connect through visuals, and possibly even launch new careers. And that, in itself, is a powerful picture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are the vivo Imagine Awards?

A. The vivo Imagine Awards are an annual smartphone photography competition organized by vivo India to provide a platform for mobile photographers to showcase their talent.

Q. Who is eligible to participate?

A. The competition is open to all residents of India who are 18 years of age or older.

Q. What is the theme for this year’s awards?

A. The theme for the third edition is “My World in My Eyes,” which encourages personal and creative expression.

Q. What is the grand prize for the winner?

A. The grand prize winner gets the unique opportunity to direct a music video for a Warner Music India artist, along with the latest vivo flagship smartphone.

Q. Who is judging the competition?

A. The jury is chaired by acclaimed Bollywood film director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar.

Q. How can I submit my photos for the competition?

A. You can submit your smartphone-clicked photographs on the official vivo India website under the ‘Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards’ section.