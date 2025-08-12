News

vivo Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 as Overall Market Grows 1% in First Half

IDC report shows vivo topped the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2024 with an 18.5% share. The total market saw a slight 1% growth in the first half of the year.

Aditi Sharma
Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Chinese smartphone maker vivo has secured the top position in the Indian smartphone market for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, shipping more units than any other brand. Data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that India’s smartphone shipments reached 65.5 million units in the first half of the year, a modest 1% year-on-year growth. The second quarter alone, however, saw a 2% decline with 26.5 million units shipped.

Contents

Key takeaways from Q2 2024

• vivo captured an 18.5% market share, overtaking Samsung to claim the top spot
• Samsung dropped to second place with a 17.5% share, followed by Xiaomi at 16.2%
• Motorola recorded the fastest growth among major brands, with a 112.5% year-on-year jump
• Shipments of 5G smartphones grew 7% year-on-year and now make up 72% of the market
• The premium segment, with phones above ₹50,000 (US$600), grew 25% year-on-year, led by Apple

vivo’s strong quarter

vivo’s rise was fueled by a 21.1% increase in shipments compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s emphasis on offline retail and a diverse lineup, including the popular vivo T3/T3x and V30 series, helped it edge past Samsung.

Samsung and Xiaomi stay competitive

Samsung remained strong in both premium and mid-range categories, driven by the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy A models. Xiaomi held on to third place with growth of 18.2% year-on-year, powered by the Redmi 13C and the new Redmi Note 13 series.

Motorola’s impressive comeback

Motorola was the surprise story of the quarter, more than doubling its shipments. With a 12% market share, its affordable Edge and G series attracted a wide base of customers. Realme followed in fifth place with a 9.9% share.

The average selling price of smartphones stayed unchanged at US$263, around ₹22,000. Demand for 5G-ready devices is rising quickly, with 19.1 million units shipped in Q2 alone. The premium smartphone market continues to expand, growing 25% year-on-year. Apple led this segment with a 61% share thanks to strong iPhone 15 sales, while Samsung held 36%.

IDC expects the market to gain momentum in the second half of the year. The festive season, combined with upcoming launches and promotional offers, is likely to drive a stronger wave of consumer purchases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which brand is number 1 in the Indian smartphone market?

A: According to IDC’s Q2 2024 report, vivo is the number one smartphone brand in India with an 18.5% market share.

Q2: Is the Indian smartphone market growing in 2024?

A: Yes, the market saw a slight 1% growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. However, the second quarter (April-June) experienced a minor 2% decline.

Q3: What is the market share of Samsung and Xiaomi in India?

A: In Q2 2024, Samsung had a 17.5% market share, making it the second-largest brand. Xiaomi was third with a 16.2% market share.

Q4: How popular are 5G phones in India?

A: 5G phones are very popular. They accounted for 72% of all smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2024, with their shipments growing 7% year-over-year.

Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
