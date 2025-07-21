Vivo May Replace FunTouch OS with OriginOS in India with V60 Series

Vivo appears to be on the verge of a notable software shift in the Indian smartphone market. According to recent reports, the company might be planning to phase out its long-running FunTouch OS in favor of OriginOS, a more modern, visually distinctive interface that’s already in use on Vivo devices in China. If this plays out, the upcoming Vivo V60 series could be the first in India to showcase this new software experience.

Key Takeaways

Vivo might bring OriginOS to India, replacing the current FunTouch OS.

The upcoming Vivo V60 series is the likely candidate to debut the new software.

OriginOS, used in China, offers a very different visual design and features from FunTouch OS.

FunTouch OS has been Vivo’s standard software for its global and Indian smartphones for years.

For years, FunTouch OS has been the go-to interface on Vivo’s phones sold in India and other global markets. Built on top of Android, it has steadily evolved. Earlier versions were often criticized for straying too far from stock Android with a cluttered design and sometimes jarring features. Over time, though, Vivo refined the experience. Recent updates have leaned more toward simplicity and a cleaner, more familiar Android feel. It became, for many users, a fairly functional if not entirely standout system.

OriginOS, on the other hand, represents a fairly bold departure from that approach. First launched in China in 2020, it’s designed to be much more dynamic and widget centric. Its standout feature is something called the “Klotski Grid”, a layout that lets users arrange apps and widgets (or “Nano Kits” as Vivo calls them) in various shapes and sizes. These widgets aren’t just decorative; they display live information and allow quick access to certain functions, reducing the need to open apps constantly. The entire interface is visually rich and highly customizable, aimed more at users who enjoy tinkering with how their phone looks and works day to day.

This potential move to introduce OriginOS in India may reflect Vivo’s intent to craft a more distinct software identity in an increasingly crowded smartphone landscape. When hardware across brands starts to look and feel similar, software often becomes the battleground for differentiation. Aligning the Indian software experience with what the company offers in its home market might also help unify development efforts and branding.

If the V60 series does indeed launch with OriginOS in India, it would mark a fairly significant moment. Vivo could use the release to test the waters, gauging how Indian users respond to a completely new interface before rolling it out more broadly. That said, it’s still unclear whether older Vivo models will eventually receive an update to OriginOS. For now, long-time users will likely be watching closely, curious to see whether this shift delivers the kind of meaningful improvement that justifies the change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is OriginOS?

A1: OriginOS is a custom user interface developed by Vivo, based on the Android operating system. It is known for its unique grid-based home screen, interactive widgets called Nano Kits, and a high degree of visual customization. It has been available on Vivo phones in China since 2020.

Q2: How is OriginOS different from FunTouch OS?

A2: The main difference is in the user interface and user experience. FunTouch OS, especially in its recent versions, offers a cleaner, more stock-Android-like experience. OriginOS has a more visually complex design with a widget-heavy home screen that focuses on displaying live information and offering deep customization.

Q3: Will my current Vivo phone get the OriginOS update?

A3: Vivo has not made any official announcement about this. Initially, reports suggest that OriginOS will debut on the new Vivo V60 series in India. A wider rollout to older devices has not been confirmed.

Q4: Is OriginOS better than FunTouch OS?

A4: Whether one is “better” than the other depends on personal preference. Users who prefer a simple, clean interface similar to standard Android might prefer the current FunTouch OS. Users who enjoy heavy customization, interactive widgets, and a more visually active interface may find OriginOS more appealing.