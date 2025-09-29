vivo Starts OriginOS 6 Preview on X200 Pro and iQOO 13

vivo has begun rolling out the preview program for OriginOS 6 on its upcoming flagship devices, the vivo X200 Pro and the iQOO 13. This early build, based on Android 15, is currently in internal testing ahead of the official launch of both phones in China later this year. The update places strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, while also working to refine performance and system responsiveness.

Key Takeaways

vivo is internally testing OriginOS 6, its next-generation Android user interface.

The software is running on the unreleased vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13.

OriginOS 6 will deliver AI-driven features alongside visual and system updates.

The vivo X200 Pro will debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, while the iQOO 13 will carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Global and Indian markets should see these updates integrated into Funtouch OS.

New Software for New Hardware

vivo has long developed its own software for the Chinese market under the OriginOS brand, setting it apart from the Funtouch OS seen on devices in India and other international regions. The release of OriginOS 6 gives a good indication of how vivo intends to shape the software experience on its next-generation flagships.

The preview is happening on two of the most anticipated phones of late 2024. The vivo X200 Pro, likely the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 chip, is expected to push further into advanced mobile photography. Rumors point to a periscope telephoto camera being part of the package, continuing vivo’s tradition of camera-focused hardware.

Meanwhile, iQOO, vivo’s performance-driven sub-brand, is testing the new software on the iQOO 13. This device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and is tipped to come with a flat high-resolution display, a substantial 6,000 mAh battery, and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

What to Expect from OriginOS 6

The central theme of OriginOS 6 is artificial intelligence. The system is expected to bring in “large model” AI features, which may include smarter assistants, creative tools for text and images, and context-aware recommendations. The aim, at least from what early reports suggest, is to make the user experience feel more adaptive and less mechanical.

Beyond AI, the interface itself is also getting refinements. Users can look forward to smoother animations, subtle design tweaks, and faster overall performance. These changes are meant to make daily interactions feel lighter and more fluid. While OriginOS will remain exclusive to China, many of these features are likely to find their way into the next iteration of Funtouch OS for global markets, including India.

The stable release of both the vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, alongside the finalized version of OriginOS 6, is expected in the final quarter of 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is OriginOS 6?

A. OriginOS 6 is the next version of vivo’s custom user interface based on Android 15. It is designed for vivo and iQOO smartphones sold in China.

Q. Will OriginOS 6 be available in India?

A. No, OriginOS is exclusive to mainland China. Indian users will get the new features through the next version of Funtouch OS, which is the software used on global and Indian vivo devices.

Q. What are the main features of the vivo X200 Pro?

A. The vivo X200 Pro is expected to have the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and a very advanced camera system with a periscope zoom lens.

Q. What are the main features of the iQOO 13?

A. The iQOO 13 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a large 6,000 mAh battery, and a high-resolution flat screen display.

Q. When will the vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 be released?

A. An official release date has not been announced, but reports suggest a launch in China around October or November 2024. A global and Indian launch would typically follow a few weeks or months later.