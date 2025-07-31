vivo T4R 5G with Quad Curved Display and IP69 Protection Launches in India

The global smartphone brand vivo has launched the T4R 5G in India, expanding its performance-focused T-series portfolio. The new smartphone is aimed at young consumers and adventure enthusiasts, featuring what the company claims is the slimmest quad-curved display in its segment. It also comes with high-level water and dust protection, having both IP68 and IP69 ratings, which is uncommon for phones in this price category. The device will be available for purchase starting August 5, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Product: vivo T4R 5G.

vivo T4R 5G. Pricing: The phone is priced at ₹17,499 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, ₹19,499 for the 8 GB + 256 GB model, and ₹21,499 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model.

The phone is priced at ₹17,499 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, ₹19,499 for the 8 GB + 256 GB model, and ₹21,499 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. Main Features: The device highlights a slim design with a quad-curved screen and an IP68/IP69 rating for superior water and dust resistance.

The device highlights a slim design with a quad-curved screen and an IP68/IP69 rating for superior water and dust resistance. Availability: Sales begin on August 5, 2025, through Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and select retail outlets.

Sales begin on August 5, 2025, through Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and select retail outlets. Colors: It is offered in two color options: Arctic White and Twilight Blue.

vivo, a prominent electronics company headquartered in Dongguan, China, has consistently built its T-series lineup to offer strong performance hardware to the Indian mid-range market. The introduction of the T4R 5G continues this approach, but with an added focus on design and durability. The quad-curved display, typically found on more expensive premium phones, gives the device a distinct look and feel. This design involves curving all four edges of the screen, creating a more immersive viewing experience and a comfortable grip.

The phone’s main durability feature is its dual IP (Ingress Protection) rating. The IP68 rating certifies that the device can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for as long as 30 minutes. The IP69 rating provides protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, making the phone resilient against more extreme conditions than many of its competitors. This level of protection is designed to give users peace of mind during outdoor activities or accidental exposures to water and dust.

The vivo T4R 5G is available in three configurations to cater to different user needs and budgets. The base model comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A second variant offers the same 8 GB of RAM but doubles the storage to 256 GB. For users who require more performance for multitasking and gaming, a top-tier model is available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The smartphone will be sold across multiple platforms, giving buyers wide access. It will be listed on Flipkart, a major online retailer in India, as well as on vivo’s own official India e-store. For customers who prefer to see the device before buying, it will also be available at select partner retail stores across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the vivo T4R 5G in India?

A1. The vivo T4R 5G starts at ₹17,499 for the 8GB+128GB version, ₹19,499 for the 8GB+256GB version, and ₹21,499 for the 12GB+256GB version.

Q2. What are the key features of the vivo T4R 5G?

A2. The main attractions are its slim design featuring a quad-curved display and its high-level water and dust protection with both IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Q3. When can I buy the vivo T4R 5G?

A3. The smartphone will go on sale in India from August 5, 2025.

Q4. Where will the vivo T4R 5G be available for purchase?

A4. It will be available on Flipkart, the official vivo India e-store, and at select offline partner retail stores.

Q5. What are the color options for the vivo T4R 5G?

A5. The phone is available in two colors: Arctic White and Twilight Blue.

Q6. What does the IP68 and IP69 rating on the vivo T4R 5G mean?

A6. The IP68 rating means the phone is protected from submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The IP69 rating protects it against close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature water sprays.