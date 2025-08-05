vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India

vivo has launched its latest T-series device, the vivo T4R 5G, in India. Touted as the slimmest smartphone in the country to feature a quad-curved display, it measures just 0.739 cm thick. But despite its sleek profile, it’s built tough, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, military-grade durability certification, and a Diamond Shield Glass front. Sales start today.

Key Takeaways:

Priced from ₹17,499 for the base model

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera (OIS) and 32MP front camera, both capable of 4K video

Offers IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings

The vivo T4R 5G seems geared toward users who want a phone that’s both stylish and tough. Its 6.77-inch AMOLED screen wraps around the edges, offering a smooth, immersive visual experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness hitting 1800 nits, the display holds up well even under direct sunlight. Buyers can choose between Arctic White and Twilight Blue color options.

Inside, the phone runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, aiming to strike a balance between daily usability and gaming performance. Storage and memory options include 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, and a top-tier 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The T4R 5G ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and vivo is promising two major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates.

On the camera front, the device offers a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization as its main shooter, paired with a 2MP bokeh camera for portrait shots. Up front, there’s a 32MP camera, and interestingly, both the front and rear cameras can record 4K videos, a feature not typically seen in this segment.

Powering all of this is a sizeable 5,700mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. Along with its water and dust resistance ratings, the phone is also SGS 5-star drop certified, which might give users a bit more confidence against everyday accidents.

As for pricing, the T4R 5G starts at ₹17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is ₹19,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹21,499. The phone is available now via Flipkart, vivo’s official India e-store, and select offline retailers. Buyers can also take advantage of limited-time launch offers, including instant discounts and exchange bonuses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the price of the vivo T4R 5G in India?

A: The vivo T4R 5G price starts at ₹17,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹19,499, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹21,499.

Q: What are the main specifications of the vivo T4R 5G?

A: The phone comes with a 6.77-inch 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Q: Is the vivo T4R 5G waterproof?

A: The vivo T4R 5G has IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means it is protected against dust and can withstand being submerged in water. It is also resistant to high-pressure water jets.

Q: When can I buy the vivo T4R 5G?A: The vivo T4R 5G is available for purchase in India from August 5, 2025.

Q: What colors are available for the vivo T4R 5G?

A: The vivo T4R 5G is available in two color options: Arctic White and Twilight Blue.

Q: Does the vivo T4R 5G support 4K video recording?

A: Yes, both the 50MP rear camera and the 32MP front camera on the vivo T4R 5G can record videos in 4K resolution.