Vivo Unleashes T4 Lite 5G in India: Price, Specs, and Why It Could Be Your Next Budget Beast!

The Indian smartphone market just got a shake-up with Vivo’s newest entrant, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, officially launched on June 24, 2025. This budget-friendly device is looking to shake up the affordable 5G space by offering an unexpectedly strong mix of performance, battery life, and thoughtful design. For users who want solid 5G functionality without paying a premium, this could very well be the dark horse of the season.

Key Takeaways:

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched in India on June 24, 2025.

Starting at just Rs 9,999 — one of Vivo’s lowest-priced 5G phones to date.

Massive 6000mAh battery with a bold 5-year battery health promise.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 for efficient, everyday performance.

6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Dual rear cameras: 50MP AI main + 2MP bokeh; 5MP front camera.

Three configurations: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with long-term update promises.

IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance; tested for military-grade durability.

Comes in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. Sales begin July 2, 2025.

Vivo has been steadily climbing the ranks in India’s smartphone scene. In Q1 2025, it held a 20% market share in volume, riding high on a wave of successful budget and mid-range phones like the Vivo Y29 and T-series variants. The T4 Lite 5G fits neatly into that strategy, aiming to dominate the fast-growing affordable 5G segment — a space that reportedly saw a staggering 500% YoY growth earlier this year. Strong offline presence and the backing of sub-brand iQOO only boost its prospects further.

Powering Through the Day: A Battery Champion Arrives Perhaps the most eye-catching spec here is the enormous 6000mAh battery. It’s the kind of feature that instantly appeals to anyone who’s tired of lugging around a power bank or constantly scouting for a wall socket. Vivo claims the battery will retain 80% of its health even after 1600 charge cycles — that’s about five years of regular use, give or take. That’s bold.

According to the brand’s testing, you’re looking at up to 70 hours of music, nine hours of gaming, or more than 22 hours of video playback. Sure, the charging speed is limited to 15W, which isn’t blazing fast, but given the battery capacity, you may not mind the trade-off. It’s a clear bet on longevity, and for many, that’s going to matter a lot.

Performance That Keeps Pace: MediaTek at the Helm At the heart of the T4 Lite 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This 6nm chipset with 2.4GHz performance cores and 2.0GHz efficiency cores strikes a balance that should satisfy most users. It won’t rival a flagship, of course, but for the day-to-day apps, multitasking, and casual gaming, it should do just fine.

Three RAM and storage combos give users flexibility:

4GB + 128GB at Rs 9,999

6GB + 128GB at Rs 10,999

8GB + 256GB at Rs 12,999

The base and top-end variants use faster UFS 2.2 storage, while the 6GB model runs on eMMC 5.1. Expandable storage up to 2TB is a nice touch, and with virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB, the multitasking gets a little breathing room, especially for the heavier variants.

Visuals and Durability: A Display Built for Everyday Life The display here is a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, not Full HD+, but the 90Hz refresh rate helps keep things looking smooth. With up to 1000 nits peak brightness in HBM, outdoor visibility shouldn’t be a problem. TÜV certification for low blue light adds a bit of reassurance for those long-screen sessions too.

On the build side, Vivo has packed in some surprising durability. IP64 rating means basic protection against dust and splashes, and the phone reportedly passed U.S. Military Standard tests for extreme conditions. Not something you always find at this price.

Design-wise, the T4 Lite 5G sticks with a flat frame, liquid metal-style finish, and two colorways — Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. It’s reasonably sleek at 8.19mm and tips the scales at 202 grams. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor rounds out the design.

Capturing Moments: AI-Enhanced Camera System You get a 50MP AI primary shooter, using a Sony sensor, paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Up front, there’s a 5MP selfie cam. Basic, but functional.

What might help is Vivo’s software smarts. Features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance aim to clean up your shots without much effort. Document mode is also a handy inclusion. The camera app includes several modes: Night, Portrait, Panorama, Slo-mo, Pro mode, and more. It won’t rival a dedicated camera phone, but for everyday needs? It’ll hold its own.

Software Experience: Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 On the software side, it ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 — that’s a win for those wanting something current. More importantly, Vivo says it will deliver two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Not bad for a sub-Rs 13K phone.

Connectivity is modern and thorough: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, and a full suite of GPS services including GLONASS and Galileo. Dual SIM support with 5G standby ensures you’re future-proofed on that front.

A Competitive Landscape The T4 Lite 5G enters a battlefield filled with names like Poco M7 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and iQOO Z9x. Each of these phones brings something to the table, but Vivo’s playbook seems clear: deliver long battery life, build quality that lasts, and just enough smart features to make daily use enjoyable.

As Pankaj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer at Vivo India, puts it: “With the T4 Lite 5G, we are giving India’s young consumers a phone that works as hard as they do. It is smart, reliable, and packed with meaningful innovation – from battery life to camera performance to design – all at a price that makes it accessible.”

Sales kick off July 2, 2025, on Flipkart, Vivo’s India e-store, and retail outlets. Launch offers include a Rs 500 instant discount on select bank cards.

For anyone scouting a phone that emphasizes practicality without feeling like a compromise, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G might just be worth a closer look.

