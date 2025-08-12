News

vivo V60 Launches in India with ZEISS Optics, Starts at INR 36,999

The vivo V60 series lands in India with ZEISS co-engineered cameras, Snapdragon 870 performance, and a 120Hz AMOLED display, starting at INR 36,999.

vivo V60 Launches in India with ZEISS Optics, Starts at INR 36,999

vivo has rolled out its new V60 series in India, aiming squarely at users who care about photography as much as performance. The lineup comprising the V60 and V60 Pro, pairs the optical know-how of legendary German brand ZEISS with sleek design and capable hardware. Prices start at INR 36,999, placing it in the competitive mid-premium segment.

For vivo, the ZEISS partnership is the clear headline. It’s meant to boost portrait and low-light photography beyond what’s typical in this range, while still delivering on speed, display quality, and everyday usability.

Key Takeaways

• ZEISS Co-engineered Cameras: Imaging system developed with ZEISS for improved clarity and style.
• Gimbal Stabilization 2.0: Exclusive to the V60 Pro for ultra-steady video and low-light shots.
• Strong Hardware: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset for near-flagship performance.
• Smooth Visuals: 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
• Slim Form: The V60 Pro is just 7.59mm thick, among the slimmest 5G phones around.
• Pricing: V60 starts at INR 36,999 (8GB+128GB), V60 Pro at INR 49,999 (12GB+256GB).

A Focus on Photography with ZEISS

The V60 series’ biggest talking point is its ZEISS-backed camera system. ZEISS, founded back in 1846, is a respected name in optics, so its presence here adds weight to vivo’s photography claims.

On the V60 Pro, the triple camera setup features a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.48 aperture and Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, a physical stabilization system that moves the lens and sensor together to counteract hand shake. It means sharper photos and smoother videos, even in tricky lighting. Alongside it are a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens for portrait work.

The regular V60 carries the same 48MP main sensor but with standard Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) instead of the gimbal system. Both phones share a neat touch, the “ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style”, which digitally recreates the signature swirly bokeh of the classic Biotar lens for more artistic portraits.

Performance and Display

Under the hood, both models use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G platform. While technically a refined version of an older flagship chip, it still delivers fast performance for multitasking, high-end gaming, and heavy apps. Storage options go up to 256GB UFS 3.1, paired with up to 12GB RAM, plus vivo’s Extended RAM feature that can borrow 3GB from storage to keep more apps running in the background.

The display is a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, offering rich colors and contrast. Its 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a 240Hz touch response rate, keeps scrolling and gameplay feeling smooth. Power comes from a 4200mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support, enough to get a noticeable top-up in a short break.

Sleek Design and Availability

Design-wise, vivo has gone for slim and light. The V60 Pro’s 7.59mm profile and 177g weight make it one of the most compact 5G devices in its class. The AG Matte Glass finish on the back resists fingerprints and gives a softer, more premium feel in hand. Color choices are Midnight Jazz (black) and Sunset Melody, a gradient finish that shifts with the light.

Offers, and Availability

The vivo V60 will be available starting August 19, 2025, from the official vivo website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores, with pre-orders beginning today. Launch promotions include a 10% instant discount with select bank cards or an equivalent exchange bonus. Customers can also get up to six months of no-cost EMI and purchase the vivo TWS 3e earbuds for a special price of ₹1499 as part of a bundle deal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the main highlight of the vivo V60?

A: The primary highlight is its camera system, which is co-engineered with ZEISS. The V60 Pro model also features Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 for superior photo and video stability.

Q2: What is ZEISS optics, and why is it important on a phone?

A: ZEISS is a famous German company known for making high-quality camera lenses and optical equipment. Its partnership with vivo means the phone’s camera hardware and software are tuned to meet high standards, improving clarity, color accuracy, and portrait effects.

Q3: Is the vivo V60 good for gaming?

A: Yes, the vivo V60 is well-suited for gaming. It uses the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 120Hz high-refresh-rate display, and a 240Hz touch response rate, which together provide a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

Q4: What is the difference between the V60 and V60 Pro?

A: The main difference is in the camera stabilization. The V60 Pro has advanced Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and a slightly better primary lens aperture (f/1.48), while the standard V60 uses traditional Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The Pro model also comes in a higher RAM/storage configuration.

Q5: How much does the vivo V60 cost in India?

A: The vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The vivo V60 Pro is priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Q6: Does the vivo V60 support 5G?

A: Yes, the entire vivo V60 series is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, making it fully compatible with 5G networks.

