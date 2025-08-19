vivo V60 with Iconic Design and ZEISS Brilliance Goes on Sale with Lucrative Offers & Deals

The wait is finally over. The much-talked-about vivo V60 has officially gone on sale in India, promising a fine balance of style, performance, and professional-grade photography. Launched earlier this month on August 12, 2025, the device is now available across online platforms and retail outlets starting today, August 19. With its striking design, ZEISS-powered cameras, and a powerhouse battery, the V60 is positioned as a complete package in vivo’s mid-premium lineup. What makes it even more tempting are the launch offers available for early buyers.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: August 12, 2025, with sales starting on August 19, 2025.

August 12, 2025, with sales starting on August 19, 2025. Pricing & Variants: Starts at ₹36,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and goes up to ₹45,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Starts at ₹36,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and goes up to ₹45,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Camera System: ZEISS co-engineered triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide lens.

ZEISS co-engineered triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultrawide lens. Design & Battery: India’s slimmest quad-curved smartphone, 6500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge.

India’s slimmest quad-curved smartphone, 6500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge. Availability: Available via Flipkart, Amazon, vivo’s e-store, and retail partners.

A Look at the vivo V60

The vivo V60 is not just another premium phone in the market. It stands out with its 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive local peak brightness of 5000 nits. The visuals are sharp and vibrant, making it equally suited for binge-watching or gaming.

Its design draws inspiration from Indian culture and is available in three finishes: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Gray. The phone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is not very common in this price range. An in-display fingerprint sensor adds a layer of sleekness to the overall design.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process. It is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring smooth performance whether for everyday multitasking or more demanding gaming. On the software side, it runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. vivo has promised four major Android updates along with six years of security patches, giving buyers long-term assurance.

The highlight remains the ZEISS partnership. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main lens, a 50MP telephoto periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, there is a 50MP sensor for selfies. The phone also brings ZEISS-specific modes such as Multifocal Portrait, along with India-focused features like ‘Wedding vLog’ and ‘Wedding Portrait Studio,’ designed for capturing traditional celebrations with more detail and style.

Supporting all these features is a large 6500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, reducing downtime and keeping the phone running longer. To maintain performance under heavy usage, the V60 is equipped with an Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System. Dual stereo speakers complete the setup, making it a strong multimedia device overall.

Attractive Launch Offers

To celebrate its arrival, vivo is offering several launch benefits. Buyers can access instant bank discounts, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options. Selected retailers are also giving exchange bonuses for customers trading in old smartphones. These offers are limited and may vary across banks and outlets, so checking details before purchase is recommended.

The vivo V60 combines elegant design, ZEISS brilliance, and strong performance, making it one of the most compelling launches in India’s mid-premium smartphone space this year.

FAQs

Q1: What are the different variants and prices of the vivo V60 in India?

A1: The vivo V60 comes in four variants: 8GB + 128GB (₹36,999), 8GB + 256GB (₹38,999), 12GB + 256GB (₹40,999), and 16GB + 512GB (₹45,999).

Q2: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the vivo V60?

A2: The vivo V60 has a 6500mAh battery that supports 90W wired FlashCharge.

Q3: What is the significance of the ZEISS partnership for the V60’s camera?

A3: The collaboration with ZEISS brings advanced optics and special camera modes to the V60, such as ZEISS Style Bokeh and Multifocal Portraits, which help in capturing professional-quality images.

Q4: Does the vivo V60 have water resistance?

A4: Yes, the vivo V60 has an IP68 and IP69 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water, including high-pressure water jets.

Q5: How many Android updates will the vivo V60 receive?

A5: vivo has committed to providing four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the V60.

LINK