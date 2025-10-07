vivo V60e Debuts in India with 200MP Camera and 6500mAh Battery for INR 29,999

Chinese smartphone brand vivo has added a new device to its V series lineup in India with the launch of the vivo V60e. Priced at ₹29,999, the phone aims squarely at the mid-range segment, bringing some flagship-level specifications into a more accessible bracket. The standout features are its 200-megapixel primary camera and a hefty 6500mAh battery, both of which are quite rare in this price range. It’s clearly targeting users who want premium camera quality and battery life without stepping into flagship territory.

Key Details at a Glance

• Price: ₹29,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

• Main Camera: 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

• Battery: 6500mAh capacity with 80W FlashCharge support

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset

• Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate

Camera and Battery Focus

The camera setup is undoubtedly the main attraction of the vivo V60e. The 200MP primary sensor promises to deliver incredibly detailed shots, especially in daylight or well-lit settings. Thanks to OIS, even slightly shaky hands should still result in clearer images and smoother video output. Alongside the main sensor, there’s an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens for close-up photography. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera sits neatly inside a centered punch-hole cutout, designed to capture crisp selfies and video calls.

Battery life is another strong point. The large 6500mAh battery easily stands out among other phones in the same price segment. According to vivo, it can comfortably last up to two days on moderate use, which is quite impressive. To top it up quickly, the 80W FlashCharge feature can reportedly power the device from 0 to 50% in just about 18 minutes, which should come in handy for users constantly on the go.

Performance and Other Specifications

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 4nm processor that balances performance and efficiency. It’s capable enough to handle both everyday tasks and gaming without much trouble. The vivo V60e is available in two variants: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The 120Hz refresh rate makes the screen feel responsive and fluid, which should enhance the overall experience whether scrolling through apps or playing games. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the phone brings a clean interface with a few additional customization options that vivo typically includes.

As for availability, the vivo V60e will go on sale starting next week through vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and major retail outlets across India. Buyers can choose between two colors: Midnight Blue and Aurora Green.

Overall, the vivo V60e appears to be a well-rounded mid-ranger, blending performance, battery endurance, and high-resolution photography, though it remains to be seen how it fares against similarly priced rivals once it hits the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the vivo V60e in India?

A. The vivo V60e starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Q. What are the main specifications of the vivo V60e?

A. The key specifications include a 200MP main camera, a 6500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Q. Does the vivo V60e support 5G?

A. Yes, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset includes an integrated 5G modem, so the vivo V60e is a 5G-capable device.

Q. Is the vivo V60e good for gaming?

A. With its MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display, the vivo V60e is equipped to handle most modern mobile games at good settings.

Q. When can I buy the vivo V60e?

A. The phone will be available for sale starting next week on online platforms like Flipkart and vivo’s e-store, as well as at offline retail stores.