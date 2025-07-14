Vivo X Fold 5 & X200 FE Launch Today in India – Livestream, Specs & Pricing

At exactly 12 PM IST today, Vivo is introducing two major smartphones to the Indian market — the premium foldable X Fold 5 and the more compact flagship X200 FE. The launch will be livestreamed via Vivo India’s YouTube and other social channels. Both models will go on sale shortly after on Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store.

Key Highlights

Launch Date and Time: July 14, 2025, at 12 PM IST

July 14, 2025, at 12 PM IST Where to Buy: Flipkart and Vivo online store

Flipkart and Vivo online store Devices: Vivo X Fold 5 (foldable), Vivo X200 FE (compact flagship)

Vivo X Fold 5 (foldable), Vivo X200 FE (compact flagship) Livestream Platforms: Vivo India’s YouTube and social media

Vivo India’s YouTube and social media Core Specs: X Fold 5: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, dual AMOLED, Zeiss cameras X200 FE: Dimensity 9300+, AMOLED, Zeiss optics



Vivo X Fold 5: Stepping into Premium Territory

This is Vivo’s latest foray into the high-end foldables market. The X Fold 5 comes equipped with a dual AMOLED screen setup — a 6.53-inch external display and an 8.03-inch inner display. Both support 120Hz refresh rate and peak at an impressive 4,500 nits of brightness. There’s TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification as well, which might come in handy for long screen-time days.

It runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and includes up to 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. A robust 6,000 mAh battery keeps things moving, and it supports 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

The camera setup feels thoughtfully designed: three 50MP rear sensors — including a Sony IMX921 main sensor, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens — all co-engineered with Zeiss. For selfies, there are two 20MP front-facing cameras. Folded, it’s 9.2 mm thick, and when opened, just 4.3 mm. Weighs around 217 grams, which is relatively manageable for a foldable of this size.

Expected Price in India: ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant

Vivo X200 FE: Compact, Yet Punchy

The Vivo X200 FE, meanwhile, is geared toward users who prefer a lighter, more manageable form factor without sacrificing too much performance. It has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The device is IP68 and IP69 certified, so you’re covered against dust and most water scenarios.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It shares the same 6,000 mAh battery capacity as the Fold, but this one charges even faster with 90W wired support.

Its camera array includes a 50MP Zeiss IMX921 primary shooter, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide. Up front, a 50MP wide-angle camera takes care of selfies and video calls. It ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and comes in three color options — yellow, blue, and grey.

Expected Price in India:

₹54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

₹59,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Possibly ₹49,999 with launch offers on base variant

Yes, the charger is included in the retail box — something that’s almost worth noting nowadays.

Where and How to Watch the Livestream

The launch event for both phones will be streamed live today, July 14, at 12 PM IST. You can watch it on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel, along with updates across their social media platforms and on Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE launch in India?

A1: Both phones launch today, July 14, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Q2: Where can I buy the Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE?

A2: They’ll be available on Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store.

Q3: What are the main differences between the two phones?

A3: The X Fold 5 is a premium foldable with a dual-display setup and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The X200 FE is a compact flagship running on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, with a more conventional single display.

Q4: Do they support fast charging?

A4: Yes. The X Fold 5 supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The X200 FE supports 90W wired charging.

Q5: What’s the price of the Vivo X Fold 5?

A5: It is expected to be priced at ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

Q6: What’s the expected price for the Vivo X200 FE?

A6: Starting around ₹49,999 after launch offers, with the base price listed at ₹54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.