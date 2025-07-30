News

vivo X Fold5 Debuts in India with Largest Foldable Display and 6000 mAh Battery

vivo X Fold5 goes on sale in India starting ₹1,69,999. The foldable offers an 8.1″ LTPO AMOLED inner display, the country’s largest, along with 6000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 120W charging and ZEISS optics.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
4 Min Read
vivo X Fold5 Debuts in India with Largest Foldable Display and 6000 mAh Battery

The vivo X Fold5 is now officially available in India, arriving with several headline-grabbing specs, chief among them, India’s largest foldable display and the biggest battery ever seen in a book‑style fold. Available from today via vivo’s official online store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets, it aims to push the boundaries of what a foldable phone can offer.

Contents
Key TakeawaysFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways

• vivo X Fold5 launches in India today
• Features an 8.1‑inch inner LTPO AMOLED display, currently the largest on a foldable phone in India
• Packs a 6000 mAh dual‑cell battery for extended usage
• Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
• Starts at ₹1,69,999 for base variant

The device targets users who prioritize screen real estate and battery life, two areas often cited as pain points in foldable designs. When unfolded, the inner display spans 8.1 inches, a generous canvas for multitasking and media consumption. Once folded, the external 6.53-inch cover screen turns it into a phone that’s useable for everyday tasks without needing to open it.

Battery capacity is where the X Fold5 notably stands out in the Indian foldable market. Its 6000 mAh dual‑cell battery exceeds any other book‑style foldable currently available in the country, aiming for full‑day performance. Complementing this is 120W wired fast charging, which takes the phone from zero to full in around 25 minutes, along with 50W wireless charging support for added convenience.

Under the hood, this flagship packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage choices of 512 GB or 1 TB (UFS 4.0). This combination is built for high‑performance multitasking, gaming, and smooth handling of heavy apps across its expansive display.

The camera system reflects vivo’s continued collaboration with ZEISS. You get a rear triple setup: a 50 MP main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultra‑wide, and a 64 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, both the internal and external screens come equipped with 32 MP selfie cameras, making video calls and quick self‑portraits seamless from either side. The phone also carries an IPX8 rating, providing protection against full submersion, and features a hinge mechanism reinforced with carbon fiber for durability without excess weight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the vivo X Fold5 in India?

A1: The vivo X Fold5 starts at ₹1,69,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The 1TB storage model is priced higher.

Q2: What are the main competitors to the vivo X Fold5?

A2: The primary competitor for the vivo X Fold5 in the Indian market is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, along with other foldables like the OnePlus Open.

Q3: Is the vivo X Fold5 water resistant?

A3: Yes, the vivo X Fold5 comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.

Q4: Does the vivo X Fold5 come with a charger in the box?

A4: Yes, vivo includes the 120W fast charger and a compatible USB-C cable in the retail box.

Q5: Where can I buy the vivo X Fold5 in India?

A5: The vivo X Fold5 is available for purchase on the official vivo India e-Store, Flipkart, and authorized offline retail partners across the country.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series Debuts in India with an Integrated Cooling Fan
JSW Motors Joins Forces with KPIT to Drive Next-Gen Electric Vehicles in India
Hindware Opens Sixth Delhi NCR Brand Store in Kotla Mubarakpur
ASUS Launches Laptop Repair Drop Zones at Exclusive Stores in India
Samsung India and Startup India Partner to Boost Youth Innovation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
Follow:
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Study Mode in India for Students OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Study Mode in India for Students
Next Article 7 New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM Users Must Know About Latest Changes 7 New UPI Rules From 1 August 2025: Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, BHIM Users Must Know About Latest Changes
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Number Navo TWS
Number Navo Buds N1 Review: A Budget Earbud with Surprising Endurance
Truke TWS Review
truke Buds Elite TWS Earbuds Review: A Good Balance of Performance and Value
LAVA Bold N1 Pro
Lava Bold N1 Pro Review: A Budget Smartphone for Everyday Use
Infinix GT 30 Pro Review
Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: A Gamer’s Paradise on Budget
Tecno Pova Curve
Tecno Pova Curve 5G Review: An awesome looking mid-range smartphone

Latest News

Lexar Convenes All-India Partner Meet in Goa to Outline Growth Strategy
Lexar Convenes All-India Partner Meet in Goa to Outline Growth Strategy
By Swayam Malhotra
OnePlus Independence Day Sale Kicks off July 31, 2025 with Deals on Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds
OnePlus Independence Day Sale Kicks off July 31, 2025 with Deals on Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Sold Out in India as Demand Surges
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Sold Out in India as Demand Surges
By Mahak Aggarwal
Qualcomm Presents Vision for Smarter, Safer Cars in India
Qualcomm Presents Vision for Smarter, Safer Cars in India
By Swayam Malhotra
Amazon launches Echo Show 5 third generation in India for Rs 10,999
Amazon launches Echo Show 5 third generation in India for Rs 10,999
By Mahak Aggarwal
iPhone 17 Series with New 'Air' Model
iPhone 17 Series with New ‘Air’ Model to Launch Soon; Check Expected India Prices
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like