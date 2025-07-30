vivo X Fold5 Debuts in India with Largest Foldable Display and 6000 mAh Battery

The vivo X Fold5 is now officially available in India, arriving with several headline-grabbing specs, chief among them, India’s largest foldable display and the biggest battery ever seen in a book‑style fold. Available from today via vivo’s official online store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets, it aims to push the boundaries of what a foldable phone can offer.

Key Takeaways

• vivo X Fold5 launches in India today

• Features an 8.1‑inch inner LTPO AMOLED display, currently the largest on a foldable phone in India

• Packs a 6000 mAh dual‑cell battery for extended usage

• Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

• Starts at ₹1,69,999 for base variant

The device targets users who prioritize screen real estate and battery life, two areas often cited as pain points in foldable designs. When unfolded, the inner display spans 8.1 inches, a generous canvas for multitasking and media consumption. Once folded, the external 6.53-inch cover screen turns it into a phone that’s useable for everyday tasks without needing to open it.

Battery capacity is where the X Fold5 notably stands out in the Indian foldable market. Its 6000 mAh dual‑cell battery exceeds any other book‑style foldable currently available in the country, aiming for full‑day performance. Complementing this is 120W wired fast charging, which takes the phone from zero to full in around 25 minutes, along with 50W wireless charging support for added convenience.

Under the hood, this flagship packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage choices of 512 GB or 1 TB (UFS 4.0). This combination is built for high‑performance multitasking, gaming, and smooth handling of heavy apps across its expansive display.

The camera system reflects vivo’s continued collaboration with ZEISS. You get a rear triple setup: a 50 MP main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultra‑wide, and a 64 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, both the internal and external screens come equipped with 32 MP selfie cameras, making video calls and quick self‑portraits seamless from either side. The phone also carries an IPX8 rating, providing protection against full submersion, and features a hinge mechanism reinforced with carbon fiber for durability without excess weight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the vivo X Fold5 in India?

A1: The vivo X Fold5 starts at ₹1,69,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The 1TB storage model is priced higher.

Q2: What are the main competitors to the vivo X Fold5?

A2: The primary competitor for the vivo X Fold5 in the Indian market is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, along with other foldables like the OnePlus Open.

Q3: Is the vivo X Fold5 water resistant?

A3: Yes, the vivo X Fold5 comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.

Q4: Does the vivo X Fold5 come with a charger in the box?

A4: Yes, vivo includes the 120W fast charger and a compatible USB-C cable in the retail box.

Q5: Where can I buy the vivo X Fold5 in India?

A5: The vivo X Fold5 is available for purchase on the official vivo India e-Store, Flipkart, and authorized offline retail partners across the country.