vivo X200 Ultra and X200s Land in China: Are These Zeiss-Equipped Camera Powerhouses and Battery Beasts Coming for the Smartphone Crown?

Shanghai, China – vivo has officially unveiled its latest flagships for the Chinese market, the Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s. These new devices arrive with significant boasts, particularly in the camera department, thanks to a continued partnership with Zeiss, and impressive battery capacities that promise extended usage. The launch in China has set the stage, leaving many wondering when these feature-packed phones might arrive on the global scene.

The Vivo X200 Ultra, positioned as the top-tier model, aims squarely at photography enthusiasts. Vivo highlights its camera system as potentially its most powerful to date. The rear setup features a formidable triple camera configuration tuned by Zeiss. This includes a 50MP primary camera using a Sony LYT-818 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens also with a Sony LYT-818 sensor, and a headline-grabbing 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This telephoto lens, featuring a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor and an 85mm equivalent focal length, is central to the Ultra’s photographic ambitions, offering substantial zoom capabilities.

vivo has also incorporated its own imaging chips, the Vivo V3+ and VS1, to enhance image processing, handling aspects like exposure, focus, and image stacking. The camera system supports 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second and Dolby Vision at 4K 60fps, indicating a strong focus on video performance as well. For capturing selfies, the X200 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP front camera.

Underneath the hood, the Vivo X200 Ultra packs the punch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. This hardware configuration points towards a device built for demanding tasks and smooth performance. The display on the Ultra is a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel, offering a sharp 3168×1440 pixel resolution, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a stunning peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. This vibrant display is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience. Powering the X200 Ultra is a substantial 6,000mAh battery. It supports 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging, aiming to keep the device powered up throughout the day with quick top-ups. The phone boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability. Available in China in Red, Silver, and Black colors, the Vivo X200 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 76,000).

Joining the Ultra is the Vivo X200s, a slightly scaled-back yet still impressive offering. This model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ system-on-chip, coupled with an Icefield liquid cooling system to manage thermals during intense usage. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X200s features a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display from BOE, which also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts an equally impressive peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Despite housing a large battery, the X200s maintains a slim profile at 7.99mm and weighs around 203 grams. Like the Ultra, it carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The camera system on the Vivo X200s also benefits from the Zeiss partnership, featuring three 50MP sensors on the rear. This setup includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens utilizing a Sony IMX882 sensor. The telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom and features Zeiss T coating for improved image quality. For selfies, the X200s sports a 32MP front camera. A highlight of the X200s is its massive 6,200mAh battery, providing even more longevity than the Ultra. It also supports 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The Vivo X200s is available in Jane Black, Mint Blue, Lavender, and White colours, with a starting price in China of CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs. 49,200).

Both phones launch with OriginOS based on Android 15 in China. The focus on large batteries, powerful processors, and advanced Zeiss-tuned camera systems across both models shows Vivo’s commitment to delivering high-performance smartphones with a strong emphasis on photography. The differing chipsets and slight variations in camera setups and battery size provide options for consumers within the flagship segment. While the China launch provides a clear picture of what these devices offer, potential global availability and pricing are details eagerly awaited by smartphone enthusiasts worldwide. The inclusion of advanced features like high refresh rate displays, significant RAM and storage options, and robust water and dust resistance ratings further solidify their positions as competitive players in the premium smartphone arena. The collaboration with Zeiss continues to be a key differentiator for Vivo’s X series, promising a refined and capable mobile photography experience.