vivo X300 Pro and X300 India launch nears – Price, specs and camera leaks surface

The much-anticipated vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones are reportedly inching closer to their India launch. After making their debut in China in October 2025, several reports now suggest that the Indian release could happen in early December, possibly between December 5 and 15. These two devices are shaping up to be vivo’s next big flagship entries, powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and an upgraded camera setup that’s already drawing attention online.

Leaks indicate that the vivo X300 Pro might feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, while the regular X300 could carry a 200MP main sensor. It’s a bold move, especially considering how much focus vivo has placed on imaging this year.

Key Takeaways

India Launch: Expected in early December 2025, possibly between December 5 and 15.

Expected in early December 2025, possibly between December 5 and 15. Expected Price: vivo X300 may start around Rs 70,000, while the X300 Pro could be priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 99,999.

vivo X300 may start around Rs 70,000, while the X300 Pro could be priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 99,999. Processor: Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, paired with vivo’s V3+ imaging chip.

Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, paired with vivo’s V3+ imaging chip. Camera Setup: The X300 Pro may feature a 50MP main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens, while the X300 could have a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The X300 Pro may feature a 50MP main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens, while the X300 could have a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. India-Exclusive Variant: The standard X300 might come in a new “Red” color option exclusive to the Indian market.

Camera and ZEISS Accessory Details

As expected, the camera where vivo seems to be putting most of its energy. The X300 Pro is rumored to carry a triple-camera setup with ZEISS optics, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens offering up to 3.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens.

The standard X300, on the other hand, will also feature a triple-lens system but with slightly different sensors – a 200MP Samsung HPB main camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-602 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide unit. Both models are expected to feature a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Interestingly, vivo is also expected to introduce its ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit in India. This 2.35x teleconverter accessory can be attached to the phones to boost their optical zoom range, which might appeal to mobile photography enthusiasts.

Performance and Display

Both the X300 and X300 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and vivo’s in-house V3+ imaging chip. Out of the box, they’re likely to operate on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

There’s a noticeable difference in screen size between the two. The X300 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1260×2800 resolution, while the standard X300 might get a slightly smaller 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. Both displays should support a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for smoother unlocking.

Battery, Charging and Price

Battery capacities for the Indian variants are expected to mirror the global versions, with some minor adjustments. The vivo X300 Pro might come with a 5,440mAh battery, and the standard X300 could feature a 5,360mAh unit. Both models are tipped to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

As for pricing, the vivo X300 series is firmly positioned in the premium category. The X300 could start at around Rs 70,000, while the X300 Pro might land somewhere between Rs 95,000 and Rs 99,999. That’s quite a range, but it fits the pattern of vivo’s recent pricing for flagship models.

Interestingly, both models have reportedly secured Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, which usually signals that the launch is imminent.

