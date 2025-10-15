Vivo X300 Series Announced: 5 Things You Should Know Ahead of India Launch

Vivo has officially introduced its latest flagship lineup, the X300 series, in China. The lineup includes the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro, both offering substantial upgrades in performance, photography, and charging efficiency. This launch sets the tone for their upcoming debut in India, where Vivo’s X-series has already earned a loyal fan base, particularly among mobile photography enthusiasts. The partnership with German optics expert Zeiss also continues with this generation.

Key Takeaways

New Processor: The X300 Pro debuts the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

The X300 Pro debuts the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Upgraded Cameras: A new main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens headline the updates.

A new main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens headline the updates. Faster Charging: The phones now support 120W wired fast charging.

The phones now support 120W wired fast charging. Brighter Display: Features a 3500-nit LTPO AMOLED panel.

Features a 3500-nit LTPO AMOLED panel. India Launch Soon: Expected to arrive in India within the next few months.

New MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

The Vivo X300 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s freshly launched Dimensity 9400 SoC, built to take on Qualcomm’s best offerings. This chip is based on a 3nm process, which not only boosts performance but also improves energy efficiency, helping extend battery life. The standard Vivo X300, on the other hand, runs on the Dimensity 9300+ processor. Both models feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, so multitasking and large file handling should feel effortless.

Advanced Zeiss Camera System

Cameras have always been Vivo’s strength, and the X300 series continues that legacy. The X300 Pro includes a triple camera system co-engineered with Zeiss. Its main camera uses a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, known for its impressive light sensitivity and depth. There’s also a 50MP ultrawide lens for expansive shots. The standout addition this time is the 200MP Zeiss APO periscope telephoto lens, offering high-quality zoom capabilities with sharp detail and balanced colour tones. Vivo’s latest V3+ imaging chip helps enhance photo and video processing, particularly in challenging lighting.

A Brighter and Smoother Display

Both phones come with a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display that supports adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz up to 120Hz, depending on what’s being viewed. This adjustment helps conserve battery while keeping animations and scrolling silky smooth. The display resolution sits at 1.5K, with a remarkable local peak brightness of 3500 nits, which means it should stay clearly visible even outdoors under strong sunlight.

Faster Charging Speeds

Charging is another area where vivo has stepped things up. The X300 series packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports 120W wired FlashCharge technology, an upgrade from the previous generation’s 100W standard. Vivo claims the device can go from 1% to 50% in just around 11 minutes, which sounds impressive in real-world use. The Pro model also adds 50W wireless charging support, providing a bit more flexibility for users who prefer cable-free charging.

Expected India Launch and Price

At the moment, the X300 series has only been released in China. But given Vivo’s consistent track record, it’s quite likely these models will make their way to India soon. If the company follows its usual timeline, we might see the Indian debut by early 2026. The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at roughly ₹69,999 in China when converted, though Indian pricing could vary slightly once taxes and local adjustments are factored in. Details about Indian availability and official pricing will probably surface closer to the launch.

Overall, the Vivo X300 series seems like a strong step forward, particularly for users who prioritize camera performance and fast charging. It’ll be interesting to see how it fares once it lands in India, especially in a market already buzzing with powerful flagships.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the expected price of the Vivo X300 Pro in India?

A: The official Indian price is not yet announced. Based on its China pricing, it is expected to start around ₹70,000 to ₹75,000 for the base model.

Q2: What is the main difference between the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro?

A: The main differences are in the processor and the camera system. The X300 Pro uses the more powerful Dimensity 9400 chip and features a superior 200MP periscope telephoto lens, while the standard X300 has a Dimensity 9300+ and a different telephoto camera.

Q3: When will the Vivo X300 series be available in India?

A: An official date has not been set, but industry patterns suggest a potential launch in India in the first quarter of 2026.

Q4: Does the Vivo X300 have a good camera for zoom photography?

A: Yes, the Vivo X300 Pro, in particular, is designed for zoom photography. It has a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with Zeiss optics, which is capable of capturing detailed long-distance shots.