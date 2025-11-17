Vivo X300 series India launch date set for December 2

Vivo has officially announced when its next flagship X series will arrive in India, and the date feels quite close now. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are scheduled to launch on December 2, 2025. These new models continue the brand’s focus on camera performance, especially with the ongoing Zeiss partnership, and they also bring the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor along with noticeably large batteries. Perhaps the most interesting part for many users is that this lineup will introduce OriginOS 6 to the Indian market, something people have been expecting for a while since earlier Vivo phones in India have stuck with Funtouch OS.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: The Vivo X300 series will debut in India on December 2, 2025.

Models: Two phones are arriving, the standard Vivo X300 and the more premium Vivo X300 Pro.

Processor: Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Cameras: The X300 Pro includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, while the X300 focuses on a 200MP primary sensor. Both camera systems remain Zeiss tuned.

Software: This is the first appearance of OriginOS 6 in India.

Both the X300 and X300 Pro share the Dimensity 9500 processor, which is built to deliver high performance while managing power efficiently. Vivo also includes its in-house imaging chips to help with advanced photo and video processing. Storage and memory options will go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which I think should be more than enough for most people, even if they shoot a lot of high-resolution content.

A significant shift for Indian users is the software change. The entire X300 series will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. This shift has been anticipated for some time because Indian versions of Vivo flagships have consistently shipped with Funtouch OS. With OriginOS 6, users can expect a refreshed interface and some new system capabilities, though we will have to see exactly how it feels in everyday use.

The biggest difference between the two phones is the camera configuration, although both setups are co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X300 Pro uses a triple camera array that includes a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS for long distance zooming. It is the kind of setup that seems targeted toward users who love zoom photography.

The standard Vivo X300 also offers a triple camera system, though arranged differently. It features a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Both phones include a 50MP front camera, which should appeal to people who take a lot of selfies or video calls.

There are also variations in display size and battery capacity. The Vivo X300 Pro is the larger and heavier device, built with a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display. It supports a sizable 6,510mAh battery. The regular X300 is more compact, offering a 6.31 inch LTPO OLED display and a 6,040mAh battery. Both displays offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that should keep animations and scrolling smooth. For charging speeds, the two devices match each other with 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

