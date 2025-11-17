News

Vivo X300 series India launch date set for December 2

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
Vivo X300 series India launch date set for December 2

Vivo has officially announced when its next flagship X series will arrive in India, and the date feels quite close now. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are scheduled to launch on December 2, 2025. These new models continue the brand’s focus on camera performance, especially with the ongoing Zeiss partnership, and they also bring the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor along with noticeably large batteries. Perhaps the most interesting part for many users is that this lineup will introduce OriginOS 6 to the Indian market, something people have been expecting for a while since earlier Vivo phones in India have stuck with Funtouch OS.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launch Date: The Vivo X300 series will debut in India on December 2, 2025.
  • Models: Two phones are arriving, the standard Vivo X300 and the more premium Vivo X300 Pro.
  • Processor: Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
  • Cameras: The X300 Pro includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, while the X300 focuses on a 200MP primary sensor. Both camera systems remain Zeiss tuned.
  • Software: This is the first appearance of OriginOS 6 in India.

Both the X300 and X300 Pro share the Dimensity 9500 processor, which is built to deliver high performance while managing power efficiently. Vivo also includes its in-house imaging chips to help with advanced photo and video processing. Storage and memory options will go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which I think should be more than enough for most people, even if they shoot a lot of high-resolution content.

A significant shift for Indian users is the software change. The entire X300 series will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. This shift has been anticipated for some time because Indian versions of Vivo flagships have consistently shipped with Funtouch OS. With OriginOS 6, users can expect a refreshed interface and some new system capabilities, though we will have to see exactly how it feels in everyday use.

The biggest difference between the two phones is the camera configuration, although both setups are co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X300 Pro uses a triple camera array that includes a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS for long distance zooming. It is the kind of setup that seems targeted toward users who love zoom photography.

The standard Vivo X300 also offers a triple camera system, though arranged differently. It features a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Both phones include a 50MP front camera, which should appeal to people who take a lot of selfies or video calls.

There are also variations in display size and battery capacity. The Vivo X300 Pro is the larger and heavier device, built with a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display. It supports a sizable 6,510mAh battery. The regular X300 is more compact, offering a 6.31 inch LTPO OLED display and a 6,040mAh battery. Both displays offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that should keep animations and scrolling smooth. For charging speeds, the two devices match each other with 90W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Q1: What is the Vivo X300 series launch date in India?

A1: Vivo has confirmed the X300 series will launch in India on December 2, 2025.

Q2: Will OriginOS 6 come to India?

A2: Yes, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be the first phones to launch in India with OriginOS 6.

Q3: What is the main difference between the X300 and X300 Pro cameras?

A3: The main difference is the sensor arrangement. The X300 Pro has a 50MP main sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The standard X300 has a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Q4: What processor does the Vivo X300 series use?

A4: Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Q5: What are the battery sizes for the Vivo X300 series?

A5: The Vivo X300 comes with a 6,040mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 Pro has a larger 6,510mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

ASUS ProArt 8K Mini LED Professional Monitor Now Available in India
Sennheiser Launches SoundProtex Plus Hearing Protection Earplugs in India for ₹2,990
GOBOULT Launches Mustang Thunder Headphones with 70-Hour Battery in India
OPPO Find X9 Series launches in India November 18 with 200MP Hasselblad camera
OnePlus 15R India launch confirmed for December after launch skip
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article OnePlus 15R OnePlus 15R India launch confirmed for December after launch skip
Next Article OPPO Find X9 OPPO Find X9 Series launches in India November 18 with 200MP Hasselblad camera
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review: Thoroughly Tested for Indian Users
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review:
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review: An Affordable 10W Wireless Speaker for Indian Consumers
Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery

Latest News

Rockstar Games brings Red Dead Redemption to Netflix, mobile, and new consoles December 2
Rockstar Games brings Red Dead Redemption to Netflix, mobile, and new consoles December 2
By Gauri
Bentley Reveals New Continental GT Supersports with 666 PS V8 and Rear-Wheel Drive
Bentley Reveals New Continental GT Supersports with 666 PS V8 and Rear-Wheel Drive
By Hardik Mitra
Portronics Volt 65 Pro offers 67W charging and AC sockets in one hub
Portronics Volt 65 Pro offers 67W charging and AC sockets in one hub
By Shweta Bansal
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing IQ-X Chips for Factory Computers
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing IQ-X Chips for Factory Computers
By Vishal Jain
Haier India Asks Artists to Paint ACs and Fridges in 'Xpression' Contest
Haier India Asks Artists to Paint ACs and Fridges in ‘Xpression’ Contest
By Hardik Mitra
BenQ launches ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light in India for ₹17,490
BenQ launches ScreenBar Halo 2 monitor light in India for ₹17,490
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like