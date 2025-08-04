vivo Y400 5G Debuts with Large 6000 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection

vivo has just launched the new Y400 5G in India, and it’s clearly aiming at users who value battery life, ruggedness, and fast charging above all else. The phone brings a few standout features to the table, especially for its segment: a hefty 6000 mAh battery, rapid 90W FlashCharge support, and top-tier water and dust resistance with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Key Takeaways

Massive Battery : The Y400 5G is equipped with a robust 6000 mAh battery, designed to keep going all day, even with heavy use.

: The Y400 5G is equipped with a robust 6000 mAh battery, designed to keep going all day, even with heavy use. Rapid Charging : With 90W FlashCharge, the device can reportedly reach 50% charge in under 20 minutes.

: With 90W FlashCharge, the device can reportedly reach 50% charge in under 20 minutes. Top-Tier Durability : Dual IP68 and IP69 ratings offer serious resistance to both water submersion and high-pressure sprays.

: Dual IP68 and IP69 ratings offer serious resistance to both water submersion and high-pressure sprays. Capable Internals : Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, it balances performance and efficiency well.

: Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, it balances performance and efficiency well. Smooth Display: A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers fluid visuals and vibrant colors.

The battery is a real highlight. A 6000 mAh unit isn’t something you see every day, at least not in phones that are trying to balance performance and portability. For most users, it should easily last through a full day of heavy use, maybe even more if you’re not constantly gaming or streaming.

Then there’s the 90W Flash Charge. This is a big deal. Charging a battery that large can usually be a slow affair but vivo claims the Y400 5G can hit 50% charge in under 20 minutes. That kind of speed genuinely makes a difference when you’re rushing out the door.

Now, durability. This phone doesn’t just do the usual splash-proof thing. It’s rated IP68 and IP69. The first means it can survive being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. The second, IP69, is much rarer and frankly impressive at this price point. It means the phone can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. So yes, you could say it’s built to handle the rough stuff.

Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 sits at the heart of the device. It’s a solid 4nm chip that offers enough muscle for daily multitasking, scrolling through social feeds, and even a bit of mid-level gaming. vivo pairs it with 8 GB of RAM, and you’ve got storage options of either 128 GB or 256 GB. Plus, there’s a RAM expansion feature, which could help stretch its multitasking capability a little further.

The screen is another area where vivo hasn’t cut corners. A 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate gives the phone a bright, fluid, and punchy display experience. It’s the kind of screen you’d actually enjoy using daily, whether you’re watching videos or just navigating the UI.

As for cameras, it features a fairly straightforward dual setup: a 50-megapixel primary sensor backed by a 2-megapixel secondary one. It may not be a photography powerhouse, but it should handle most everyday scenarios just fine.

The Y400 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, so it should feel familiar enough to anyone who’s used recent vivo devices.

All in all, the vivo Y400 5G doesn’t try to do everything, but what it does aim for, it handles pretty confidently. If battery life, fast charging, and physical toughness are high on your list, this might just be worth a look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is the price of the vivo Y400 5G in India?

Ans: The vivo Y400 5G is expected to be priced in the mid-range segment, likely between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, depending on the storage configuration.

Ques: What does the IP68/IP69 rating on the vivo Y400 5G mean?

Ans: The IP68 rating means the phone is protected from dust and can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. The IP69 rating adds protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, offering superior water resistance.

Ques: What processor is used in the vivo Y400 5G?

Ans: The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is known for its efficient performance in mid-range smartphones.

Ques: How long does it take to charge the vivo Y400 5G?

Ans: With its 90W FlashCharge support, the 6000 mAh battery can be charged very quickly. You can expect to get from 1% to 50% charge in about 19-20 minutes.

Ques: Does the vivo Y400 5G have a headphone jack?

Ans: No, the vivo Y400 5G does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users will need to use Type-C earphones or wireless Bluetooth headphones.