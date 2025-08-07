vivo Y400 5G Goes on Sale in India with 6000 mAh Battery and IP69 Rating

The vivo Y400 5G has officially gone on sale in India, and honestly, it’s a pretty balanced offering for the price. Priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, or ₹23,999 if you want the higher 256GB storage option, it positions itself neatly within the mid-range segment. You can grab it through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s own India site, or at select retail stores.

What jumps out immediately is the massive 6000 mAh battery, which comes paired with vivo’s 90W FlashCharge support. The brand claims it can take the phone from zero to 50 percent in about 20 minutes. That’s quite useful if you’re not the type who remembers to charge overnight.

Another standout feature is the phone’s durability. It comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, which is pretty rare in this segment. The IP68 protects it from dust and water submersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. The IP69 rating, though, goes even further. It means the phone can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water sprays at close range. It adds a layer of peace of mind in case of accidental spills or getting caught in the rain.

Design-wise, it doesn’t go overboard. It’s slim at 0.79 cm and comes in two color choices: Glam White and Olive Green. The finish is subtle and gives off a clean look without being too flashy.

Performance is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It’s a capable mid-range processor that handles day-to-day apps and light gaming without fuss. The phone runs on Android 15 with vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 skin on top. For memory, you get 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and it supports extended RAM up to 16GB using internal storage. Storage options include either 128GB or 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 memory.

The display is also a strong point. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Brightness peaks at 1800 nits, which should be more than enough even under direct sunlight. The viewing experience is further enhanced by dual stereo speakers, and there’s a 400 percent volume boost feature built-in that helps when you’re in a noisy place.

On the camera front, vivo keeps it straightforward. You get a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor, supported by a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera, tucked into a center punch-hole, is a sharp 32MP shooter. It’s good enough for clear selfies and stable video calls.

There are also some thoughtful software additions. Features like AI Note Assist, voice transcription, Circle to Search, and document scanning are all present and aimed at making daily tasks easier.

All in all, the vivo Y400 5G manages to cover a lot of ground. It doesn’t try to be everything at once, but what it does focus on battery life, build durability, and display quality it handles well. That might just be enough to make it stand out in an increasingly crowded mid-range market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the vivo Y400 5G in India?

A1: The vivo Y400 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Q2: What is special about the IP69 rating?

A2: The IP69 rating provides the highest level of protection against water ingress. It means the phone is protected against close-range, high-pressure, and high-temperature water jets, making it more durable than phones with just an IP68 rating.

Q3: What processor does the vivo Y400 5G use?

A3: The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, an efficient chipset designed for reliable mid-range performance.

Q4: What are the main competitors for the vivo Y400 5G?

A4: In its price range, the vivo Y400 5G competes with phones like the Nothing Phone (2a), Poco X6 Pro, and Realme 12 Pro, which offer different sets of features focusing on design, performance, or camera capabilities.

Q5: Does the vivo Y400 5G support expandable storage?

A5: No, the vivo Y400 5G does not have a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. Users will have to rely on the built-in 128 GB of storage.