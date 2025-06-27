vivo Y400 Pro Goes on Sale: Offers on Slender 3D Curved Display Smartphone

vivo, the global smartphone brand, has officially launched its latest Y series offering, the vivo Y400 Pro, which is now available for purchase in India. Designed with a focus on India’s young demographic, this smartphone boasts a slender 3D curved display, 90W FlashCharge, Sony Multifocal Portrait capabilities, and 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Key Takeaways:

vivo Y400 Pro is priced starting at INR 24,999 in India.

Features a 3D curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key camera specs: 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera and 32 MP front camera, both supporting 4K video recording.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, along with a 5500mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge.

Available offers: up to 10% cashback on select bank cards, zero down payment options, and discounts on V-Shield and extended warranty.

Bundled offer: vivo TWS 3e ANC available at INR 1,499 with the purchase of the smartphone.

The vivo Y400 Pro merges a sleek, curved design with pro-level imaging features, rapid charging, and smart AI functionalities. The combination aims to offer a premium experience for those with active, on-the-go lifestyles, making it an excellent option for users who want a balance of style, performance, and reliability.

Pricing and Availability

The vivo Y400 Pro is available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – INR 24,999 (inclusive of taxes).

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – INR 26,999 (inclusive of taxes).

The smartphone comes in three attractive color options: Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple. It is available for purchase through vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and various retail partner stores, with sales kicking off today at noon.

Exclusive Launch Offers

vivo has sweetened the deal with several exciting offers:

Cashback Offers: Up to 10% cashback on purchases made using select bank cards, including SBI Card, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank.

Zero Down Payment: Purchase options available with up to 10 months of Zero Down Payment.

Audio Bundle: Get the vivo TWS 3e ANC for just INR 1,499 when you buy the vivo Y400 Pro.

V-Shield Discount: Enjoy a 20% discount on V-Shield (Screen Damage Protection Plan).

Extended Warranty: Receive a 1-year free extended warranty.

OTT Access: Free Premium Access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months when you opt for the INR 1199 Jio Prepaid Plan.

Note: The Cashback, Extended Warranty, and TWS offers are valid from June 20th to June 30th, 2025. The V-Shield discount offer will run from July 1st to July 15th, 2025.

Design and Display Features

The vivo Y400 Pro stands out with its slender 3D curved design. It features a 3D curved FHD+ AMOLED display, which is among the slimmest in its segment, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits for an immersive viewing experience. The display also supports 4K HDR streaming on platforms like YouTube and Netflix, ensuring smooth, high-quality content playback.

Notably, the Freestyle White variant has a unique pattern on each device, created through vivo’s specialized manufacturing process. The device’s curved edges not only enhance the look and feel but also improve grip, making the phone comfortable to hold despite its large screen. Its slender profile contributes to the premium vibe that users crave in today’s smartphones.

Camera Capabilities

The vivo Y400 Pro shines when it comes to imaging. It boasts a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera, designed to capture detailed, vibrant shots, while the 32 MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and video calls. The standout feature here is 4K video recording support on both the front and rear cameras, making it a great choice for content creators and videography enthusiasts.

The camera system integrates Sony Multifocal Portrait technology, which aims to deliver professional-grade portrait shots. AI enhancements like AI Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance make photo and video editing easier, offering users high-quality results with minimal effort.

Performance and Battery

The vivo Y400 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, delivering smooth performance for multitasking and demanding applications like gaming.

Equipped with a 5500mAh battery, this phone is designed to last throughout the day. 90W FlashCharge technology ensures quick power-ups, enabling several hours of usage from just a few minutes of charging. This addresses the common concern of extended battery life, especially for users with busy schedules who need a quick recharge.

Additional AI features, such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, and Circle to Search, streamline productivity. The battery health tracking and bypass charging options also ensure that the device performs efficiently over time.

Durability and Reliability

The vivo Y400 Pro is built to last, with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. While it’s not meant to be submerged in water, it can withstand splashes and light rain, making it practical for daily use in varying conditions. vivo has rigorously tested the device’s durability, ensuring it’s reliable and ready for active lifestyles.

Understanding the Vivo Y Series

The vivo Y series is known for offering modern features, stylish designs, and affordable pricing, aimed at the youth and mid-range segments. These phones generally come with large batteries, solid cameras, and sleek aesthetics, making them popular among users who seek reliable, high-performance devices. The Y400 Pro continues this trend, bringing advanced features like a 3D curved display and powerful cameras to a wider audience.

The Role of 3D Curved Displays in Smartphones

The 3D curved display on the vivo Y400 Pro is more than just a design statement. These displays curve along the edges, offering a more immersive visual experience and improving the grip comfort. Though manufacturing them is more complex and they might be more prone to edge damage, advances in glass technology have mitigated these concerns, providing users with both style and functionality.

Significance of 90W FlashCharge

90W FlashCharge represents the future of smartphone charging, drastically reducing the time spent connected to a power outlet. The 5500mAh battery in the Y400 Pro charges at lightning speed, providing several hours of use with just a few minutes of charging. This rapid charging technology is a game-changer for busy individuals who need quick boosts during the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the main features of the vivo Y400 Pro?

A1: The vivo Y400 Pro features a 3D curved FHD+ AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX882 rear camera, 32 MP front camera, 90W FlashCharge, and a 5500mAh battery. It also offers 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Q2: What is the price of the vivo Y400 Pro in India?

A2: The vivo Y400 Pro is priced at INR 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, inclusive of taxes.

Q3: Where can I buy the vivo Y400 Pro?

A3: The vivo Y400 Pro is available on vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and various retail partner stores across India.

Q4: What are the current offers available on the vivo Y400 Pro?

A4: Offers include up to 10% cashback on select bank cards, Zero Down Payment options, vivo TWS 3e ANC at INR 1499, 20% off on V-Shield, and a 1-year extended warranty.

Q5: Does the vivo Y400 Pro support 4K video recording?

A5: Yes, the vivo Y400 Pro supports 4K video recording on both its front and rear cameras.

Q6: What colors is the vivo Y400 Pro available in?

A6: The vivo Y400 Pro is available in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple.

Q7: Is the vivo Y400 Pro water resistant?

A7: Yes, the vivo Y400 Pro has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.