Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Mysuru and Nagpur, Announces Unlimited Data Offer

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G network footprint across India, officially launching its high-speed 5G services in Mysuru, Karnataka, and Nagpur, Maharashtra. This marks a notable step in Vi’s phased rollout of 5G connectivity in the country. Users in these cities with 5G-enabled devices can now experience faster mobile internet speeds.

Key Takeaways:

Vi 5G services are now available in Mysuru and Nagpur.

Mysuru is the second city in Karnataka to receive Vi 5G, following Bengaluru.

Nagpur is part of Vi’s 5G expansion in Maharashtra, with Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad next.

Vi offers unlimited 5G data on prepaid and postpaid plans starting from ₹299 as an introductory offer.

The telecom operator is focusing its 5G rollout in 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum.

Vi customers in Mysuru can access the new 5G network starting today. This follows the company’s earlier 5G launch in Bengaluru. Similarly, users in Nagpur can now benefit from Vi’s 5G services. Nagpur joins a growing list of cities where Vi has introduced 5G, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Patna.

This expansion is part of Vi’s broader strategy to roll out 5G services across 23 cities in India, with upcoming launches planned for Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad. Vi has secured 5G spectrum in 17 out of the 22 telecom circles in India, underscoring its long-term strategy for next-generation connectivity.

To make 5G accessible, Vi is providing an introductory offer of unlimited 5G data for users on plans starting from ₹299. This allows customers to explore the benefits of 5G without immediate data caps. With 5G, users can expect improvements in activities like high-definition streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and quicker access to cloud services.

Vodafone Idea has also invested in upgrading its 4G network alongside the 5G deployment. In Karnataka, Vi has strengthened its 4G network by deploying additional spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz bands across thousands of sites. These upgrades have reportedly led to a 41 percent capacity increase in Karnataka, improving coverage and data speeds. For Maharashtra and Goa, Vi has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on approximately 7,250 sites for indoor coverage and enhanced 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across over 6,700 sites. Over 2,000 new sites have also been added across 2,200 towns in the region.

The company has partnered with Ericsson for network infrastructure in Nagpur and with Samsung for Mysuru, utilizing energy-efficient technologies and AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to optimize network performance. These partnerships aim to deliver a reliable 5G experience.

Vi, a partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, is one of India’s leading telecom service providers. The company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G, and 5G platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: How can I check if my Vi plan offers 5G?

A1: Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on prepaid and postpaid plans starting from ₹299 as an introductory offer. You should check your current plan details on the Vi app or website to confirm 5G access.

Q2: What kind of speeds can I expect with Vi 5G?

A2: While specific speeds vary based on location and network conditions, 5G generally offers significantly faster download and upload speeds compared to 4G, allowing for high-definition streaming, faster downloads, and smoother online gaming.

Q3: Do I need a new SIM card to use Vi 5G?

A3: No, you do not need a new SIM card. If you have an active Vi 4G SIM, it will automatically connect to the 5G network if your phone is 5G-enabled and you are in a 5G coverage area.

Q4: How do I activate 5G on my phone for Vi?

A4: Ensure your smartphone is 5G-enabled. Then, go to your phone’s settings, navigate to ‘Network & internet’ or ‘Mobile Networks’, select your Vi SIM, and choose ‘Preferred network type’ as 5G.

Q5: Which other cities does Vi plan to launch 5G services in?

A5: Vi has announced plans to expand its 5G services to 23 cities, with Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad being the next in line for launches after Mysuru and Nagpur. The company is actively rolling out 5G in its 17 priority circles.