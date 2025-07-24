War 2 Becomes First Indian Film to Release in Dolby Cinema in India

Yash Raj Films has just made a noteworthy announcement: their upcoming action feature, War 2, will be the first Indian film ever to release in the Dolby Cinema format in India. Scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 14, 2025, the film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu languages.

But that’s not all. This milestone also makes War 2 the only Indian movie set to play on Dolby Cinema screens across key international markets, including North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, right from day one. That kind of global rollout, with such cutting-edge tech, definitely signals something bigger in the making.

If you’re wondering where you can catch this premium experience in India, look no further than City Pride Multiplexes in Kharadi, Pune. That’s where India’s first Dolby Cinema screen will host the film.

So, what exactly makes Dolby Cinema different? In essence, it’s a blend of two major technologies developed by Dolby Laboratories. First, there’s Dolby Vision. It dramatically enhances visuals through high dynamic range projection, delivering brighter whites, deeper blacks, and colors that pop with more intensity than you’d get from a standard screen. Then there’s Dolby Atmos, a more immersive audio experience that allows sound to move freely throughout the auditorium, even overhead. It surrounds you, quite literally.

And it’s not just about sound and visuals. The auditoriums themselves are part of the experience. With wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling curved screens and specially designed seating layouts that give every seat a good view, these spaces are built to draw you in. Features like ambient lighting and acoustic treatments minimize distractions, making the whole environment more absorbing.

This move isn’t entirely out of the blue. Yash Raj Films and Dolby go way back. In fact, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was among the earliest Indian films to use Dolby Audio when it came out in 1995. Then in 2013, Dhoom:3 was one of the early adopters of Dolby Atmos. More recently, in 2020, YRF even became the first Indian music label to roll out its entire catalog in the Dolby Atmos Music format.

Michael Archer, Vice President at Dolby Laboratories, noted that this latest development is just another milestone in a long list of “firsts” shared between Dolby and YRF. On the YRF side, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution, emphasized that the company has always aimed to push boundaries when it comes to cinematic experiences, and War 2 fits right into that tradition.

And this is only the beginning. After the Pune launch, Dolby plans to open more Dolby Cinema locations across India, with future sites already lined up in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal. That rollout suggests Indian audiences might soon have more access to premium format screens than ever before.

So, while War 2 is certainly shaping up to be a big-ticket action spectacle, it’s also clearly being positioned as a leap forward in how Indian films are experienced, both at home and abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is special about Dolby Cinema?

A1: Dolby Cinema is a complete premium cinema concept. It combines the Dolby Vision HDR video technology for better picture quality with the Dolby Atmos object-based sound system in a specially designed auditorium with premium seating and a layout intended for an absorbing viewing experience.

Q2: When is War 2 releasing in Dolby Cinema?

A2: ‘War 2’ is scheduled to release in Dolby Cinema worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Q3: Where can I watch War 2 in Dolby Cinema in India?

A3: Initially, the only location in India with a Dolby Cinema screen is the City Pride Multiplex in Kharadi, Pune. More locations are expected to open in the future.

Q4: What is the difference between Dolby Atmos and Dolby Cinema?

A4: Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that creates three-dimensional sound. Dolby Cinema is a total premium experience that includes Dolby Atmos for sound, Dolby Vision for visuals, and a specific theater design for seating and presentation. A movie can be in Dolby Atmos without being in a Dolby Cinema.

Q5: Is War 2 the first Indian movie with Dolby Atmos?

A5: No. Many Indian films have been released in Dolby Atmos sound since 2013, including YRF’s own ‘Dhoom:3’. ‘War 2’ is the first Indian film to be released in the complete Dolby Cinema format, which includes both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.