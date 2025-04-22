Weighs Only 42g? Redragon’s New Anime Mouse Might Change Your Game!

Redragon just did something different. They added a new mouse to their lineup, and it’s turning heads not just for its looks, but for how it feels in your hand. Say hello to the Redragon King M916 Pro. This isn’t just another gaming mouse; it mixes serious performance with a bold anime style and an almost unbelievable low weight.

Does a Mouse Weighing Just 42 Grams Matter?

Let’s talk about the weight first, because 42 grams is incredibly light. Imagine moving your mouse across the pad with almost no effort. That’s the promise of an ultra-light design like this. When you’re in the middle of an intense game, fast, precise movements make a difference. A lighter mouse means less fatigue over long gaming sessions and allows for quicker, more effortless flick shots and tracking. Redragon calls it the lightest gaming mouse available, and holding something this light feels noticeably different.

But the M916 Pro isn’t just about being light; it has a personality. Redragon put their exclusive anime character, Eisa, right on the mouse. If you’re a fan of anime and want your setup to show off your interests, this mouse makes a clear statement. It adds a fun, collectible element to your gaming gear.

Performance Where It Counts

Underneath the eye-catching design and light shell, the King M916 Pro packs solid gaming tech. It uses the PixArt 3395 optical sensor. This sensor is known for being highly accurate, tracking your movements with precision.

You get five preset DPI levels out of the box, making it easy to switch sensitivity on the fly depending on what you’re doing. If you need specific control, Redragon’s software lets you fine-tune the DPI anywhere from 100 all the way up to 26,000. That massive range gives you complete control over how the mouse responds.

The mouse also reports its position to your computer up to 1000 times per second (1000Hz polling rate). This quick reporting means your on-screen cursor or crosshair follows your hand movements almost instantly, which is crucial for competitive play.

Clicking feels crisp and reliable thanks to Huano switches. These switches are built to last, rated for up to 50 million clicks. That means they’ll keep performing game after game, year after year.

Connect How You Want, Play Longer

The King M916 Pro gives you options for how you connect to your PC. You can plug it in directly with the USB cable for the most reliable, lag-free connection – perfect for critical gaming moments. Or, you can go wireless. It supports two types of wireless: a fast 2.4GHz connection using a small USB receiver (great for gaming without the cable) and Bluetooth for easy pairing with various devices.

When you’re using it wirelessly, the built-in 400mAh battery keeps you going. Redragon says you can get up to 150 hours of use on a full charge. That’s days or even weeks of gaming for many people before you need to plug it in. The USB cable also recharges the battery when you use it in wired mode.

Comfort and Making It Yours

Playing for hours requires comfort. The King M916 Pro features an ergonomic shape designed to fit naturally in your hand, helping to reduce strain during long sessions.

Beyond comfort, you can make the mouse truly yours. It has five programmable buttons, including two on the side. You can assign specific actions, macros, or shortcuts to these buttons using Redragon’s software. This lets you tailor the mouse controls exactly to your favorite games or productivity tasks. The software also allows deep customization of DPI settings and potentially other features, giving you full control.

Ready to Try It?

The Redragon King M916 Pro mixes striking anime art with serious performance specs like the lightweight 42g design, precise PixArt sensor, flexible connectivity, and long battery life. It offers comfort and deep customization, aiming to be more than just a tool but a personalized part of your setup.

The Redragon King M916 Pro 3-Mode Wired and Wireless Anime Gaming Mouse is available now for INR 4,490. You can find it on Redragon.in and Amazon.in.