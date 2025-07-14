Western Digital Announces Major Discounts on HDDs During G.O.A.T. Sale

Western Digital has launched its G.O.A.T. Sale, slashing prices by up to 45% across its lineup of hard disk drives (HDDs). Starting July 12, the sale offers a solid opportunity for consumers looking to invest in reliable data storage solutions. Western Digital, a trusted name in the storage game, is featuring deals across various HDD models tailored to everyday users and professionals alike.

Key Takeaways:

Up to 45% discounts on Western Digital HDDs

Sale kicked off on July 12

Offers span popular series like WD My Passport and WD Elements

Suitable for gamers, creative professionals, and everyday users

Western Digital’s Storage Solutions on Offer

This promotion highlights Western Digital’s well-regarded My Passport and Elements product lines—each known for reliability and user-friendly features. Whether you’re backing up family photos or archiving project files, there’s a good chance something here fits the bill.

WD My Passport Series

The WD My Passport series is all about portable storage with a touch of added security. These drives come with built-in password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which should appeal to anyone who takes data privacy seriously. Options in the lineup include the standard models, the Ultra version (compatible with USB-C), a Green 20th Anniversary Edition, and even a 6TB Avengers Limited Edition.

Storage capacities go up to 6TB, and they include automatic backup software to simplify the whole file-copying process. Plus, cross-platform compatibility means they work across different operating systems, though there may be some setup needed depending on your device.

Here are some of the WD My Passport deals on Flipkart:

WD My Passport Ultra 6TB Blue: ₹15,699

WD My Passport Avengers 5TB Black: ₹12,199

WD My Passport Avengers 5TB Blue: ₹12,199

WD My Passport Avengers 6TB Blue: ₹14,749

WD My Passport 2TB Grey (USB-C compatible): ₹7,249

WD My Passport 2TB Black: ₹6,999

WD My Passport 2TB Blue: ₹6,999

WD My Passport Ultra 2TB Green 20th Anniversary: ₹8,099

WD Elements Series

For those who need straightforward, high-capacity storage, the WD Elements Portable series is a solid pick. With capacities reaching up to 6TB, these drives are built to handle a wide range of files—from movies and music to bulk documents.

They have a compact form factor and use USB 3.0 for speedy data transfers. Out of the box, they’re ready for Windows systems, which makes setup a breeze for most users. Think of this as a no-fuss, plug-and-play solution for anyone who just wants to store and move data quickly.

Here are some of the WD Elements deals on Flipkart:

WD Elements EE Portable 5TB Black: ₹12,099

WD Elements EE Portable 6TB Black: ₹14,649

With the surge in digital content creation and the ever-growing demand for backup solutions, these discounts could not come at a better time. Western Digital continues to deliver on both performance and dependability—important qualities whether you’re managing game libraries or preserving work portfolios.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When does the Western Digital G.O.A.T. Sale end?

A1: The announcement confirms the sale began on July 12 but doesn’t mention an end date. It’s best to check Flipkart for up-to-date availability.

Q2: Are these hard drives compatible with macOS?

A2: WD Elements drives are pre-formatted for Windows, but WD My Passport drives mention “cross-platform compatibility.” With reformatting, they should work on macOS. Be sure to double-check compatibility for your specific model.

Q3: Do these portable hard drives require an external power source?

A3: No, most portable HDDs, including both My Passport and Elements series, are USB-powered and don’t need a separate adapter.

Q4: Can these hard drives be used for gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox?

A4: Many Western Digital portable drives are compatible with gaming consoles, but it depends on the console’s specific requirements. It’s always a good idea to confirm compatibility with your system before buying.