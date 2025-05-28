What Makes the Motorola Razr 60 India’s Smartest Flip Phone Yet?

Motorola has officially launched the Razr 60 in India, signaling a bold new move into the premium flip phone market. Tailored for Gen Z creators and tech enthusiasts alike, this device isn’t just about style—it’s engineered to transform how we interact with our phones and create content. It introduces some world-firsts too, like gesture-based video recording on a flip phone and a Pantone-validated 100% True Colour Camera.

Design Meets Durability: A Fusion of Style and Strength

At first glance, the Razr 60 stands apart with its refined aesthetics. It’s the first flip phone in India to offer luxurious finishes like Pearl Marble and Fabric textures, all curated by Pantone. The PANTONE Lightest Sky model sports a gleaming Pearl Marble exterior, while the PANTONE Gibraltar Sea version leans into a cozy, fabric-inspired vibe. Prefer a more traditional look? The PANTONE Spring Bud variant opts for a grainy, vegan leather-inspired finish that feels both classy and grounded.

But it’s not just about looks. The Razr 60 is also tough where it counts. A titanium-reinforced hinge, certified by SGS for more than 500,000 folds, ensures durability while maintaining a smooth, creaseless design. The IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus over the external display add extra peace of mind.

The 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main screen offers a vivid viewing experience with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Audio, too, gets a premium touch with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and Spatial Sound.

Rethinking Content Creation with AI Cameras

If you create content on the go, this might be the device you’ve been waiting for. The Razr 60 introduces the world’s first gesture-based video recording on a flip phone. It’s intuitive: raise your palm to start a countdown, clench your fist to pause, and repeat to stop recording. This could be a game-changer for vlogging or impromptu videos.

The camera hardware holds its own as well. A 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and Instant All-Pixel Focus delivers clarity, even in tricky lighting. There’s also a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens to handle everything from sweeping landscapes to detailed close-ups. Selfies are covered too, with a 32MP front camera that leverages Quad Pixel technology.

Flex View adds another layer to the experience. Fold the phone to 90 degrees and shoot videos like a camcorder—hands-free. You can record in both portrait and landscape, with the device smartly starting the recording when folded. The Photo Booth feature is a nostalgic touch, letting you snap four photos in a row with just a raised hand.

AI steps in here as well. motoAI enhances photos and videos with tools like adaptive stabilization, scene-aware color tuning, and even smile detection. Video gets an upgrade too, with real-time tweaks for exposure, contrast, and sharpness. Google Photos AI Tools are also built in, allowing users to unblur shots, erase unwanted elements, and more.

Smarter External Display: Your Pocket-Sized Assistant

The Razr 60’s 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen is more than just a notification panel. With 1700 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, it’s crisp and responsive. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, it’s both beautiful and built to last.

What makes it truly smart is the integration of motoAI and Google Gemini. motoAI features like Catch Me Up provide personalized summaries, while Pay Attention transcribes live audio with speaker labels. You can even ask motoAI questions directly. Google Gemini lets you plan, write, and create content—right from the outer display.

It also supports Always-On Display, Sleep Display, customizable themes, and intuitive controls like zooming with volume keys or triggering Gemini with the power button. Plus, Flex View brings modes like Tent, Camcorder, Desk, and Stand, adapting to how you want to use it.

motoAI 2.0: Personalized Intelligence, Daily Convenience

Under the hood, motoAI 2.0 brings a suite of smart features. AI Image Studio lets you generate visuals from text, convert sketches into digital art, and match wallpapers with outfits. There’s even Text to Sticker and avatar creation from selfies. AI Playlist Studio curates music based on your mood.

Catch Me Up 2.0 helps you stay on top of messages and calls, even across platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. Pay Attention transcribes audio in real time, while Next Move Suggestions offer prompts based on your activity. RAM Boost 3.0 adds up to 8GB of virtual RAM, and Battery Optimization adapts to your usage habits to extend life.

Performance and Features: Flagship-Level Inside and Out

Powering the Razr 60 is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset with on-device AI, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 4500mAh battery supports 30W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. With support for 16 5G bands, WiFi 7, and dual SIM (physical + eSIM), it’s well equipped for the modern user.

The phone runs Hello UI based on Android 15 and promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Other features include Moto Migrate, Smart Connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Unplugged, and Moto Secure with ThinkShield. There’s also Crystal-Clear Voice Call Modes and eco-friendly packaging. A quirky touch: every unit ships with a signature Moto Fragrance.

Pricing, Colors, and Launch Offers

The Motorola Razr 60 is priced at INR 49,999 and is available in one configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Choose from three Pantone-curated colors: Lightest Sky (Pearl Marble), Gibraltar Sea (Fabric), and Spring Bud (Vegan Leather).

Sales began on June 4th via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in, and major retail outlets.

Early buyers can grab Jio postpaid benefits worth Rs. 15,000 (on the Rs. 749 plan), including subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio TV, and JioAiCloud. There’s also a 10GB/month data voucher for 36 months and Rs. 99 discounts over 36 uses. Additional coupons worth Rs. 8,000 span across Ajio, Ease My Trip, and Growfitter subscriptions.

The Motorola Razr 60 seems poised to be more than just a pretty face in the foldable phone space. With AI smarts, creative tools, and robust performance, it’s likely to strike a chord with users looking for something fresh yet reliable. Whether it redefines the flip phone era or not, well, that might depend on how the competition answers back.