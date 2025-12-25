WhatsApp bans nearly 1 crore Indian accounts monthly as government flags fraud risks

The Indian government has entered high level discussions with WhatsApp after the platform revealed that it is banning close to one crore Indian accounts every single month in 2025. According to official figures, the Meta owned messaging service blocked an average of 9.8 million accounts per month between January and October this year. On paper, these bans are meant to curb policy violations, spam, and fraud. But behind the numbers, there is a growing sense of unease within the government.

Officials say the real concern is not just the scale of abuse, but the lack of usable data. While WhatsApp is taking down accounts, authorities argue that the company is not sharing enough specific information to help track cybercriminals. In many cases, scammers simply move on to other platforms once they are banned, picking up right where they left off. From the government’s point of view, it feels a bit like plugging one leak while several others stay wide open.

Key Takeaways

WhatsApp is currently banning roughly 1 crore accounts in India every single month to fight platform abuse.

Government reports indicate that 95 percent of all digital arrest and impersonation scams in India happen via WhatsApp.

The Ministry of Communications is pushy for more transparency, as the platform currently refuses to share the mobile numbers of banned accounts.

New regulations now require messaging apps to ensure users have an active SIM card to prevent the use of “ghost” accounts.

Authorities found that many scammers shift to Telegram or other apps immediately after being blocked on WhatsApp.

The Department of Telecommunications, which oversees India’s telecom sector, recently flagged the sheer volume of bans as a potential security risk. India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 500 million users. Since Indian accounts are identified using the +91 country code, officials say banning nearly 10 million accounts a month point to an enormous and highly organised network of fraudulent actors. That scale alone has raised eyebrows in government circles.

What worries authorities most are so called digital arrest scams. In these cases, criminals pose as police officers or customs officials and threaten victims with arrest unless money is transferred immediately. According to government data, a staggering 95 percent of such impersonation scams are carried out through WhatsApp. It is a statistic that keeps coming up in internal discussions, and perhaps understandably so.

One of the biggest roadblocks for law enforcement is coordination. WhatsApp publishes monthly compliance reports under the IT Rules 2021, which govern digital intermediaries in India. These reports list how many accounts have been blocked, but they stop there. They do not include the mobile numbers tied to those accounts. Officials argue that without this detail, it becomes nearly impossible to verify whether the SIM cards used were obtained with fake KYC details. And without that, tracing a scam back to its source or blocking a criminal across the wider telecom network turns into a slow, frustrating process.

To address these gaps, the government rolled out the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules 2025. Under the new rules, messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram must ensure that user accounts remain linked to an active SIM card. Earlier, users could register with a SIM and then remove it, continuing to use the app over Wi Fi indefinitely. Authorities say this loophole was widely exploited by international scam centres that used Indian numbers without ever setting foot in the country.

Cybersecurity experts are also sounding the alarm about a newer threat known as GhostPairing. In this type of attack, users are tricked into clicking a malicious link that quietly links their WhatsApp account to a hacker’s computer. Once that happens, the attacker can read private chats and access photos without the victim realising anything is wrong. The government is now advising users to regularly check the “Linked Devices” section in WhatsApp settings and remove any unfamiliar connections. It is a small step, perhaps, but one official believe could prevent a lot of damage before it starts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Why did WhatsApp ban 1 crore accounts in India?

A. The platform bans these accounts for violating its terms of service, mainly for automated spam, bulk messaging, or being involved in scams. WhatsApp uses behavioral signals to identify accounts that look like they are run by bots or fraudsters.

Q. What is a digital arrest scam on WhatsApp?

A. In a digital arrest scam, a fraudster calls you via WhatsApp video, often wearing a fake uniform. They claim you are involved in a crime and “arrest” you over the call, demanding money to settle the case.

Q. How can I protect my account from being hacked?

A. Always enable two-step verification in your WhatsApp settings. Never share your six-digit registration code or any OTP with anyone. Also, avoid clicking on links that offer “free gifts” or “Christmas bonuses” from unknown numbers.

Q. Can I use WhatsApp without a SIM card in 2025?

A. Under the new 2025 telecom rules, messaging apps must verify that the user has an active SIM card. If you remove your SIM or it becomes inactive, you may lose access to your account after a certain period as per the latest security mandates.

Q. How do I report a scammer to the government?

A. If you encounter a scam or lose money, you should immediately dial the national cybercrime helpline at 1930. You can also file an official complaint on the government portal at cybercrime.gov.in.