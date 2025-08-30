News

WhatsApp Fixes Security Flaw Used in iPhone and Mac Spyware Hacks

WhatsApp has patched two critical security flaws that allowed attackers to install spyware on iPhones and Macs without any user interaction. Update your app now.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a security update to patch two major vulnerabilities that were being actively exploited to install spyware on Apple devices, including iPhones and Macs. What makes these flaws so concerning is that attackers did not need the victim to do anything at all. The spyware could be placed remotely, without a single tap or click. Security researchers refer to this as a “zero-click” exploit, one of the most dangerous types because the victim may never know their device has been compromised.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • WhatsApp has fixed two critical zero-day vulnerabilities.
  • Attackers could install spyware either during a video call or by sending a malicious video file.
  • These were zero-click attacks, meaning no user interaction was required.
  • Users of Apple’s iOS and macOS were directly affected.
  • All users are strongly advised to update WhatsApp immediately.

The first vulnerability, CVE-2022-36934, was identified as an integer overflow bug. This occurs when a program tries to process a number too large for its allocated memory, which can cause the app to crash or allow attackers to run their own code. In this case, it could be exploited during an active video call, giving attackers direct access to the device.

The second flaw, CVE-2022-27492, was an integer underflow, a related type of memory-handling error. Hackers could use it by sending a specially crafted malicious video file. Even if the user never played the video, the spyware could still be installed silently in the background.

Both of these issues fall into the category of zero-day vulnerabilities. This means they were discovered and exploited by attackers before WhatsApp had the opportunity to address them. These types of exploits are often linked to highly advanced, state-sponsored groups because they are so difficult to detect or stop once deployed.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has now released updated versions of the app to close these security gaps. The company has urged all users worldwide, including the more than 400 million in India, to check their version and update as soon as possible. For iPhone users, the secure version is WhatsApp for iOS v2.22.16.12, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What does a zero-click attack?

A. A zero-click attack is a type of cyberattack where a device can be infected with malware or spyware without the user having to do anything, like clicking a link or downloading a file. These attacks exploit vulnerabilities in apps and operating systems.

Q. Which versions of WhatsApp are safe?

A. WhatsApp for iOS version 2.22.16.12 and later versions are patched and safe from this specific vulnerability. You should always keep your app updated to the latest version available on the App Store.

Q. How do I update my WhatsApp on iPhone?

A. Open the App Store on your iPhone, tap on your profile picture at the top right, and scroll down to see pending updates. Find WhatsApp in the list and tap “Update.”

Q. How do I know if my phone was hacked?

A. It is very difficult for an average user to know if they were targeted by a zero-click attack. The best course of action is to always keep your phone’s operating system and all your apps, especially messaging apps like WhatsApp, fully updated.

Q. Who was behind this attack?

A. WhatsApp has not publicly attributed this attack to any specific group. However, similar zero-click vulnerabilities in the past have been linked to private companies that create and sell surveillance tools to government agencies.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 30 August 2025 offer free diamonds and skins
Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for New Galaxy Tab S10 AI Tablets in India
Luminous Launches EDGE GO 1500 Power Station with Built-in Music System in India
Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple lead India’s tablet market as it declines 32% in the first half
Tempt Launches Cameo RGB Bluetooth Speaker
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 30 August 2025 offer free diamonds and skins Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 30 August 2025 offer free diamonds and skins
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

Microsoft Enters AI Race with First In-House Models
Microsoft Enters AI Race with First In-House Models
By Swayam Malhotra
Stuffcool Marks 11 Years in India, Focuses on Quality and Safety Standards
Stuffcool Marks 11 Years in India, Focuses on Quality and Safety Standards
By Mahak Aggarwal
Amazfit Launches Helio Strap and Balance 2
Amazfit Launches Helio Strap and Balance 2 in India
By Shweta Bansal
The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
The Role of AI in Revolutionizing Financial Operations in the Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
By Guest Author
Lotus Electronics Launches 'Deal Festival' with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances
Lotus Electronics Launches ‘Deal Festival’ with Up to 70% Off on Electronics and Appliances
By Mahak Aggarwal
BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like