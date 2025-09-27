WhatsApp Tests New Privacy Control to Block Status Update Resharing

WhatsApp is quietly working on a new privacy option that could give users the ability to stop others from resharing their Status updates. The feature, spotted in early development, seems aimed at offering people more control over the photos and videos they share with their contacts. It’s a small tweak, but one that responds directly to a pretty common concern about personal content spreading further than intended.

New Control: A future update may let you disable the forward button on your Status updates.

A future update may let you disable the forward button on your Status updates. Greater Privacy: This would stop viewers from directly sharing your Status with other users or groups on WhatsApp.

This would stop viewers from directly sharing your Status with other users or groups on WhatsApp. Development Stage: The option is not yet available, not even for beta testers, since it’s still being built.

The option is not yet available, not even for beta testers, since it’s still being built. User-Focused: It adds another layer of privacy to Status, which functions in a similar way to Instagram Stories.

At the moment, WhatsApp Status lets users post text, photos, or videos that vanish after 24 hours. Anyone who can see your Status can also forward it to their contacts. Yes, you can already control who gets to see your updates by using privacy filters like My Contacts, My Contacts Except…, or Only Share With… but once it’s visible, you don’t have much say over whether it’s forwarded. The new setting is designed to close that loophole.

From what’s been uncovered so far, users will be able to decide on this at the time of posting. Before sharing a new Status, you’ll see the option to disable forwarding. If you turn it on, the forward button won’t appear at all for anyone who views that particular Status. In other words, you’ll be able to choose case by case which updates can be reshared and which ones stay put.

This lines up with WhatsApp’s ongoing push, under Meta, to emphasize private and secure communication. It’s in the same spirit as controls for profile photos, last seen activity, or about information, only now extended to Status updates.

Of course, there’s an important caveat. The feature won’t stop someone from taking a screenshot or recording their screen. So while the forward button might disappear, determined viewers could still capture and share content outside the app. Still, removing the quick forward option adds just enough friction to make casual resharing less likely.

At this point, WhatsApp hasn’t given any official release date. And as with many features spotted in development, there’s always a chance it could change or even get dropped altogether before it reaches the public. For now, it remains an internal project, though the expectation is that it will eventually make its way to beta testers and then to everyone on both Android and iOS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the new WhatsApp Status feature?

It is a privacy control currently in development that will allow users to disable the forward option on their Status updates, preventing viewers from directly resharing them.

How will I be able to stop someone from forwarding my WhatsApp Status?

When the feature is released, you will likely see a new setting or toggle while posting a Status update that lets you block forwarding for that specific post.

When will this Status resharing control be available for everyone?

There is no official release date. The feature is still being developed by WhatsApp and has not been released to beta testers yet.

Will this feature prevent people from taking screenshots of my Status?

No, the feature is designed to disable the in-app forward button only. It will not stop anyone from taking a screenshot or screen recording of your Status update.

Is this feature available on both Android and iOS?

Since the feature is in early development, it is being built for both platforms. It will likely be available for all users on Android and iOS if and when it is officially launched.