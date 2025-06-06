Why BenQ’s New MOBIUZ Lineup Might Be a Game Changer for Indian Gamers

India’s gaming scene is evolving rapidly, fueled by a rising demand for immersive, high-quality visuals. Responding to this momentum, BenQ—a name that’s already familiar in display tech—has just unveiled its latest MOBIUZ gaming monitor lineup: the EX251, EX271, EX271Q, and the EX271U. With this new launch, BenQ is looking to do more than just sell screens; they want to redefine how gamers experience their favorite titles, whether they’re diving into a sprawling AAA world or running fast-paced matches on a console.

This June 5 launch marks a clear shift in BenQ’s strategy toward building immersive, gamer-first ecosystems. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, put it this way: “With the new MOBIUZ gaming monitors, we are shaping immersive ecosystems. From real-time AI tuning and genre-optimized color to seamless multi-device control, every feature in these monitors has been crafted for gamers who demand more from every pixel.”

Smarter Visuals That Draw You In

At the heart of the MOBIUZ range is a push toward visuals that genuinely feel alive. Developed by the BenQ Color Lab, features like Spectral Color Refinement and High Pixel Contrast help deliver richer, more dynamic images. What that means in practice? You get smoother gradients, sharper details, and better visibility whether you’re exploring a sunlit desert or a shadowy corridor. Essentially, the monitors are tuned to mirror the developers’ original artistic vision as closely as possible.

One standout addition is Smart Color, an AI-powered tool embedded within the Color Shuttle software. It’s designed to learn the visual DNA of individual games, automatically adjusting brightness, contrast, and color balance on the fly. With a growing library of 120+ genre-specific profiles, it does the hard work for you. No need to constantly tweak settings—you just play. Plus, Color Shuttle lets gamers share or download pro-level color profiles, making the experience a bit more communal.

A Closer Look at the New MOBIUZ Models

BenQ’s new lineup caters to a variety of gaming needs, from budget-conscious players to visual fidelity purists:

EX251: This 24.5-inch Full HD monitor is built for speed, offering a 220Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. It supports AMD FreeSync and DisplayHDR400 and includes built-in speakers. Priced at ₹15,750, it’s a solid pick for competitive gamers who favor compact setups.

EX271: Slightly larger at 27 inches but still Full HD, the EX271 offers a 180Hz refresh rate and the same 1ms GtG response. Like its smaller sibling, it supports FreeSync and

DisplayHDR400 and comes with speakers. At ₹16,998, it’s great for gamers wanting a more immersive feel without breaking the bank.

EX271Q: This one steps up to a Quad HD resolution, while maintaining a 180Hz refresh and 1ms response. With USB-C support added to the mix, it’s more flexible for diverse setups. For ₹27,500, you’re getting crisp visuals and smooth gameplay.

EX271U: Sitting at the top, the EX271U features a 27-inch 4K UHD display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 support. With DisplayHDR 400 and eARC-enabled 7.1-channel audio, it’s aimed at serious console and PC gamers. The ₹49,998 price tag reflects its premium aspirations.

Comfort That Keeps You Going

Let’s face it—most gamers don’t stop after an hour or two. Knowing this, BenQ has packed all MOBIUZ models with Eye-Care Technology. It’s a thoughtful addition that helps reduce eye fatigue during those extended play sessions. In a way, it’s about looking after your health while still delivering on performance.

Availability in India

The new MOBIUZ monitors became available across India starting late May 2025. You can find them on Amazon, Flipkart, and BenQ’s official eStore. Broad distribution means easier access for gamers ready to upgrade their rigs.

BenQ’s updated MOBIUZ line couldn’t come at a better time. With the Indian gaming community growing in both size and sophistication, these new monitors hit the sweet spot between tech innovation and gamer practicality. From real-time AI color tuning to genre-based profiles and solid hardware specs, it’s clear BenQ is aiming to offer more than just a screen—they’re offering an experience.